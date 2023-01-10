Steven Knight’s (Peaky Blinders) World War II action series Rogue Heroes got renewed for Season 2 at MGM+, the streamer previously known as EPIX. The announcement was made during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour.

The first season of Rogue Heroes followed the creation of the Special Air Service (SAS), a British Army unit founded during World War II to help the Allies in their battle against Nazi Germany. Based on Ben Macintyre’s book of the same name, the series is a dramatized version of real events, and Season 1 stuck close to the truth. The mix of tense drama and historical exploration won critics and the public, leading to the series' renewal at MGM+. Commenting on the announcement, Michael Wright, Head of MGM+, said:

“The first season of ‘Rogue Heroes’ captivated stateside audiences with its gripping and spirited storytelling about the formation of the SAS. It was immediately clear that there’s so much story to tell about this band of rag-tag soldiers and we couldn’t be more excited to see what Stephen Knight and Kudos have in store for the second season.”

Knight also celebrated the news. The series creator added that “having introduced the remarkable truth about how the SAS was formed, I can’t wait to reveal how this small band of young warriors went on to help win the defining war of the twentieth century.” That means Season 2 of Rogue Heroes will take us to new and exciting World War II battles, showing how the British Army’s SAS helped the Allies to turn the tides and free the world from the Nazi menace.

Who’s Involved with Rogue Heroes?

The star-studded Rogue Heroes cast counts Connor Swindells (Sex Education, Barbie) as David Sterling, Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones) as Jock Lewes, Sofia Boutella (Atomic Blonde) as Eve, Dominic West (The Wire, The Affair) as Lieutenant Colonel Wrangel Clarke, and Jack O’Connell (Skins, Lady Chatterely’s Lover) as Paddy Mayne. The ensemble cast also includes BAFTA recipient Jason Watkins (The Crown), Stuart Campbell (Baptiste), Theo Barklem-Biggs, Corin Silva, Bobby Schofield, Moritz Jahn, Ralph Davis, Arthur Orcier, Virgile Bramly, David Alcock, Tom Hygreck, Jordy Lagbre, Paul Boche, Anthony Calf, Ian Davies, Adran Lukis, and Isobel Laidler.

Knight also serves as the show’s writer, while Tom Shankland (The Serpent, The Missing) directs. Stephen Smallwood joins as a producer alongside Kudos for EPIX and Nebulastar for BBC. Executive producers include Karen Wilson, Martin Haines, Kudos’ Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, and BBC’s Tommy Bulfin.

There’s still no release date for Season 2 of Rogue Heroes.