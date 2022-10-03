All is fair in love and war — well, mostly war — in an official trailer for the upcoming Epix series, Rogue Heroes. For those Peaky Blinders fans who are still dealing with the loss of the drama which bowed out in April, the show’s creator, Steven Knight, is back to bring viewers a new violence and explosion heavy production.

The action packed trailer reveals the beginnings of the Special Air Service (SAS), a group created during World War II to help the Allied powers win the brutal and bloody war by any means necessary. In it, we’re introduced to all the leading men (and one woman) who made the team the powerful and tight-knit group that it would become. Set to AC/DC’s ultimate pump up jam, “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap,” the trailer reveals the formation of the special task force and the lengths they went to in order to get the job done.

Signed on to lead the upcoming series is a star-studded call sheet boasting the likes of Connor Swindells (Sex Education, Barbie) as David Sterling, Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones) as Jock Lewes, Sofia Boutella (Atomic Blonde) as Eve, Dominic West (The Wire, The Affair) as Lieutenant Colonel Wrangel Clarke, and Jack O’Connell (Skins, Lady Chatterely’s Lover) as Paddy Mayne. The ensemble cast is set to include BAFTA recipient Jason Watkins (The Crown) as well as Stuart Campbell (Baptiste), Theo Barklem-Biggs, Corin Silva, Bobby Schofield, Moritz Jahn, Ralph Davis, Arthur Orcier, Virgile Bramly, David Alcock, Tom Hygreck, Jordy Lagbre, Paul Boche, Anthony Calf, Ian Davies, Adran Lukis, and Isobel Laidler.

Image via Epix

Billed as a dramatized account of a true story, the series is an adaptation of Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name. Along with creating the production, Knight also serves as the show’s writer with Tom Shankland (The Serpent, The Missing) directing. Stephen Smallwood joins as a producer alongside Kudos for EPIX and Nebulastar for BBC. Karen Wilson, Martin Haines, Kudos’ Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, and BBC’s Tommy Bulfin serve as executive producers.

It’s been almost a year since we got a taste of the visuals for Rogue Heroes, so the trailer is a welcomed new look at one of Knight’s latest projects. Along with landing on Epix, viewers based in the UK can also check out the series on BBC One and BBC iPlayer under the title of SAS: Rogue Heroes. As of right now, no specific release date has been revealed, but the production is eyeing a window at some point this fall. For now, you can engulf yourself in the action and drama in the trailer below.