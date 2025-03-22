A major character from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has just been gifted a new Hot Toys figure. Hot Toys took to its official Instagram to announce and show off the first new images for a new Galen Erso collectible, based on Mads Mikkelsen’s portrayal of the character in the 2016 Star Wars movie. This collectible shows the alternate side of Galen Erso, during his life as an Imperial officer. The figure is a Japan Exclusive, with only 1,500 units being produced, and it comes with his finely tailored green and light blue outfit with his signature blaster rifle. Other accessories include his Death Star mini hologram and a specially designed figure stand that offers a wide range of displaying options.

It’s been a while since Hot Toys last ventured to a Galaxy Far, Far Away and collaborated with Star Wars on a new figure. The last new collectible came at the very start of the year when the studio dropped the first look at a Darth Malgus figure based on the iconic Sith lord from Star Wars Legends who is famous for his brutal attack on the Jedi temple. Hot Toys has been going to the Marvel well quite a bit lately, including dropping two new figures from the first MCU film of 2025, Captain America: Brave New World. The first new figure was one of Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, who makes his feature debut as Captain America in the film, and the second was Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross, who takes over the role from the late William Hurt.

A ‘Rogue One’ Character Is Returning in ‘Andor’ Season 2

Star Wars is returning to the small screen in just a few weeks with Andor Season 2, and the show will feature the return of a character who first made their debut in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Ben Mendelsohn has been set to reprise his role as Orson Krennic in the second season of the Rogue One prequel series, and he even appeared in the first official trailer for the show. Details about his role remain under wraps, as are specifics about the plot for the second season, but Andor Season 2 will debut with three episodes on April 22.

The new Galen Erso figure is a limited edition collectible only available in Japan. Check out the first images of the figure above and watch Rogue One: A Star Wars Story on Disney+.