Last week, it was reported that the famous Darth Vader sequence from the final moments of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story had been allegedly directed by Dave Filoni. After all, the source had been pretty reliable, since Freddie Prinze Jr. was the one who stated that the Ahsoka showrunner was behind the camera for one of the film's most memorable scenes. Prinze Jr. voiced the Jedi Kanan Jarrus over the course of Star Wars: Rebels, an animated series focusing on the crew of the Ghost, and their journey that would eventually lead them to a confrontation with the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn.

But now, Gary Whitta, the screenwriter behind the story of the 2016 spin-off, used his Twitter account to dismiss the report, firmly confirming that Gareth Edwards, the director of the film, was the one who helmed the scene. In the sequence, a small group of Rebel soldiers are trapped in a dark hallway, with the only source of light being Darth Vader's lightsaber. The powerful Sith slashes his way through the squadron, but a brave soldier still manages to sneak the stolen Death Star plans away from him. The file would eventually reach the hands of Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), directly jump-starting the events of the 1977 movie that spawned the Star Wars franchise.

Whitta also references Hal Hickel's testimony. Hickel is a visual effects animator for Industrial Light and Magic, a company founded by George Lucas in 1975. ILM has been in charge of the visual effects for every live-action Star Wars project that's been released in both theatres and television. More importantly, Hickel claims that he was on set the day the Darth Vader sequence was shot, confirming that Gareth Edwards was the filmmaker who directed the scene. With two people directly involved in the production of Rogue One vouching for Edwards, Prinze Jr.'s claim becomes even more puzzling.

Image via Disney

What Filoni Is Confirmed to Be Directing in Star Wars

While the creator of The Bad Batch might not have directed the Darth Vader hallway sequence, he is confirmed to be behind the camera for multiple episodes of the upcoming The Mandalorian spin-off, Ahsoka. The new series will focus on the character who first appeared in the 2008 animated movie, The Clone Wars. After a long journey that involved leaving the Jedi Order and discovering Baby Yoda's name is actually Grogu, Ahsoka is on a different quest, trying to find Grand Admiral Thrawn, who was apparently defeated at the end of Rebels. More information surrounding this mystery will be revealed when Ahoska premieres on Disney+ later this year.