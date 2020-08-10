Disney+ ‘Rogue One’ Spin-Off Series Adds Adria Arjona

Adria Arjona will soon head to a galaxy far, far away. The actress, who has starred in 6 Underground, Pacific Rim: Uprising and Triple Frontier (she’ll also appear in the upcoming Jared Leto vampire movie Morbius), has been cast as one of the leads in the forthcoming Disney+ original series that serves as a spin-off/prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (according to Deadline).

Diego Luna has been confirmed to be returning to the role of Cassian Andor, the hardened Rebel spy we were introduced to in Rogue One, as has Alan Tudyk, who will perform motion-capture duties as Andor’s reprogrammed Imperial droid sidekick K-2SO. The series has been described as a “spy thriller” detailing Andor’s early days in the Rebellion.

Arjona will join an impressive supporting cast for the new Disney+ series that includes Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller. As with most things Star Wars-related, it’s unclear who Arjona is playing and whether she will be Andor’s ally or enemy.

The new, untitled Cassian Andor show will be overseen by Tony Gilroy, who wrote the pilot for the show and will direct multiple episodes, in addition to co-showrunning with Stephen Schiff. Gilroy was one of several Hollywood heavyweights who rallied in the eleventh hour to drastically rework Rogue One and get it ready for release. (It was Gilroy who supposedly reshot large swaths of the film while original director Gareth Edwards supervised the visual effects work being done.) Gilroy’s hard worked paid off and Rogue One made more than $1 billion at the global box office.

This Rogue One-inspired show is one of a handful of Star Wars projects in development at Disney+ following the successful launch of The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars series, and the resurrection of the beloved animated series The Clone Wars. Among the projects in development are a limited series focused on Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, which was quietly suspended earlier this year to be reworked; a Clone Wars spin-off series called The Bad Batch; and, of course, the eagerly anticipated second season of The Mandalorian. In other words: the Force is strong with Disney+.