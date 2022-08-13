Fandango has announced that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will be returning to theaters later this August in anticipation of the upcoming Disney+ series, Andor. This screening will take place on Friday, August 26 in theaters across the country. Andor will be released on Disney+ on September 21, with Diego Luna reprising his Rogue One role. This release window is smart not only for its proximity to Andor's premiere, but also the lack of competition at the box office that weekend.

Details are sparse on what this sneak peek of the prequel series will contain, though it will surely build on the latest trailer. Other notable Rogue One characters will also appear in the twelve episode series, including Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Genevieve O'Reilly as Senator Mon Mothma. Tony Gilroy, who earned a co-writer credit on Rogue One after overseeing reshoots, is the creator of Andor. This is the fourth live action Star Wars Disney+ series behind its flagship series The Mandalorian and its spin-off, The Book of Boba Fett, as well as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Rogue One was the first Star Wars film in the new era to be a spin-off of the main storyline, with the second being Solo: A Star Wars Story. The majority of fans gravitated more towards Rogue One, as the film received thoroughly positive reviews and earned $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Felicity Jones leads the cast of Rogue One as Jyn Erso, the daughter of research scientist Galen (Mads Mikkelsen), who is forced into building the eponymous Death Star for the Empire. Jyn forms a team consisting of Rebel Captain Andor (Luna), Imperial pilot Bodhi Rook (Riz Ahmed), and warriors Chirrut (Donnie Yen) and Baze (Jiang Wen), to thwart the plans of the Empire and save her father. Ben Mendelsohn portrays the film's villain, Orson Krennic.

Gareth Edwards (Godzilla) directed the film, based on an initial idea by visual effects supervisor John Knoll. Chris Weitz (About a Boy) wrote the film alongside Gilroy. Rogue One was nominated for two Academy Awards, with one being for Best Sound Mixing and the other being for Best Visual Effects. The spin-off completed a financially successful year for Disney, being the second-highest grossing film of the year. Captain America: Civil War earned nearly $100 million more, though the top five films of the year were all Disney projects.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story returns to theaters with a sneak peek at Andor on August 26. Andor will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 21, with its first episode. Watch the trailer below: