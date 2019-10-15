‘Rogue One’ Writer Tony Gilroy Joins Cassian Andor Series at Disney Plus

0

Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy has been brought in to write the pilot for a prequel series on Disney Plus that will center around Diego Luna‘s character Cassian Andor.

Gilroy has also signed on to direct multiple episodes of the untitled show, which he will shape alongside Stephen Schiff, who remains onboard as showrunner. Alan Tudyk is expected to reprise his role as Andor’s droid sidekick K-2SO, and the series is expected to debut on Disney’s streaming service in 2021.

The show is expected to follow Rebel agent Andor in the early days of the Rebellion against the empire, so it will be set prior to the events depicted in Rogue One. Gilroy is well suited to steer the spy thriller — not only because of his work on Rogue One, but because of his work on the Jason Bourne franchise.

There’s a lot happening in the Star Wars universe these days, as Jon Favreau‘s live-action series The Mandalorian will premiere next month on Disney Plus mere weeks before the release of J.J. Abrams‘ The Rise of Skywalker. Rogue One may not be anyone’s favorite Star Wars movie, but the film grossed more than $1 billion worldwide, so there are plenty of fans eager to explore Andor’s backstory.

Lucasfilm is also developing a limited series around Ewan McGregor‘s Obi-Wan Kenobi, as well as new Star Wars trilogies from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson. The company has also turned to Marvel’s Kevin Feige to produce a separate movie, and separately, Lucasfilm is working with Steven Spielberg on a fifth entry in the Indiana Jones franchise.

Gilroy, who most recently wrote and produced the Jon Hamm thriller Beirut, is represented by CAA. Variety broke the news of his hiring.