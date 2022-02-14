The set will include over an hour of unreleased music from the film.

Star Wars fans will soon have a new way to listen to the music of 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Mondo has announced that the company will release a four LP expanded edition soundtrack of the film, scored by composter Michael Giacchino. Taking over the Star Wars helm from John Williams for the spinoff film, the film is one of a number of iconic pieces in the composer's repertoire, which also includes Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the upcoming The Batman, Jurassic World: Dominion, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

"[Rogue One] was an almost five-week whirlwind of writing, recording, and mixing, but I couldn't have been more enthusiastic about the adventure and will always look back on those days with fond memories," said Giacchino of working on the film. "As with all the film scores I compose, my goal was to serve the story and the emotions of the film, but I think it was my 10-year-old brain who had the most fun composing for this next and exciting set of Star Wars characters and the worlds they inhabit."

The release of the soundtrack is in celebration of the film's recent fifth anniversary in December 2021. The set will include all new original artwork by John Powell and new liner notes written by Giacchino, with the score pressed on 180 gram black vinyl. The set will also include over an hour of unreleased music from the film, as well as from recording sessions. "It's no secret that we at Mondo love working with composer Michael Giacchino, and we are thrilled to be releasing a 4 LP set for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story with our friends at Walt Disney Records," said Spencer Hickman, Mondo Music Creative Director. "A firm fan-favorite bridging the gap between old and new Star Wars, Michael's score is phenomenal, featuring nobs to John William's classic Star Wars scores whilst firmly being its own thing."

Rogue One was directed by Gareth Edwards, and starred Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, and Jiang Wen. Luna will reprise the role of Cassian Andor for the upcoming Disney+ series Andor, which is scheduled to premiere this year.

The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story four LP expanded edition soundtrack will be available to pre-order on Mondo's website on February 16. Check out the full tracklist and new artwork below:

Disc One - Side One

1. He's Here for Us (3:22)

2. A Long Ride Ahead (3:57)

3. Wobani Imperial Labor Camp (0:57)

4. There Are Spies Everywhere (2:16)*

5. The Detention of Jyn Urso (1:13)*

6. Jyn's Interrogation (1:58)*

7. Mission to Jedha (2:00)*

8. Turst Goes Both Ways (2:46)

Disc One - Side Two

1. When Has Become Now (2:01)

2. Jyn's Memories of Childhood (0:51)*

3. Jedha Arrival (2:50)

4. Hears of Kyber (0:57)*

5. Ambush in Jedha City (1:09)*

6. Jedha City Ambush (2:21)

7. Let Them Pass in Peace Part 1 (1:24)*

8. Let Them Pass in Peace Part 2 (0:39)*

9. No Friends of the Empire (1:07)*

10. Imperial Departure (0:58)*

11. Reunion at Saw's Hideout (0:46)*

12. Cassian's Prision (0:19)*

13. Today of All Days (3:51)*

Disc Two - Side One

1. Star-Dust (3:48)

2. An Imperial Test of Power (3:37)*

3. Apologies Are in Order (1:37)*

4. News from the Ashes (0:59)*

5. Approach to Eadu (1:19)*

6. No Trust Among Rebels (2:25)*

7. Jyn's Path Is Clear (2:31)*

Disc Two - Side Two

1. Confrontation on Eadu (8:09)

2. Krennic's Aspirations (4:17)

3. Rebellions Are Built on Hope (2:56)

4. A Rebel Change of Heart (1:53)*

5. Rogue One (2:06)

Disc Three - Side One

1. Cargo Shuttle SW608 (4:01)

2. Good Luck Little Sister (2:49)*

3. What Brings You to Scarif (2:31)*

4. Are We Blind (1:34)*

5. Scrambling the Rebel Fleet (1:34)

6. AT-ACT Assault (2:57)

7. Finding a Way Through (3:37)*

Disc Three - Side Two

1. Project Star-Dust (3:46)*

2. Entering the Imperial Archives (1:25)*

3. Get That Beach Under Control (1:14)*

4. The Master Switch (4:03)

5. We Have to Press the Attack (2:40)*

6. Antenna Alignment (3:16)*

Disc Four - Side One

1. Your Father Would Be Proud (4:53)

2. Hope (1:40)

3. Jyn Erso & Hope Suite (5:53)

4. The Imperial Suite (2:31)

5. Guardians of the Whills Suite (2:53)

Disc Four - Side Two

1. Jyn Erso & Hope Suite (Alternate Open) (6:03)*

2. Guardians of the Whills Suite (Alternate Ending) (2:23)*

3. A Long Ride Ahead (Alternate Ending) (4:00)*

4. Jedha City Ambush (Alternate) (1:11)*

5. Rebellions are Built on Hope (Alternate) (2:55)*

6. Scariff Antenna Alignment (Alternate) (1:20)*

