Roku is doing its best to hype up its original content by offering 23 shows now available for free on the Roku Channel. Roku launched their original series of programming earlier this year in May, making it yet another contender in the ring of major networks that are trying to create original content exclusive to their streaming platforms and brand name. Other major players involved in this game right now are IMDb TV (partnered with Amazon Prime video), Paramount+ (partnered with CBS), Netflix, and AppleTV+, among others. As more consumers continue to "cut the cord" and watch most of their entertainment via the internet - as opposed to regular cable TV - networks are scrambling to carve out a piece of this new pie for themselves so that they don't get left behind.

Out of the score of shows available now for free, which are mostly shows that premiered on the short-lived streamer Quibi, there's a little bit of something for everyone. There's Eye Candy, the game show where celebrities pair up with regular contestants and test the whole "is it cake?" meme in a very literal sense. There's Mapleworth Murders, starring Paula Pell as Abigail Mapleworth, a murder mystery writer who also solves homicides whenever she isn't penning her next big hit. And calling all Will Arnett fans: the well-known comedic actor has his own show called Memory Hole where he analyzes pop culture trends of the past to see which ones have aged well, and which ones haven't. He also welcomes surprise celebrity guests from time to time.

The whole lineup is available for live streaming today, August 13. You can check out the teaser trailer for all of the original programming on Roku Originals below. It features well-known celebrities like Idris Elba and Ludacris, among many others.

