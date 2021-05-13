The Roku Channel is launching its Roku Originals brand of original content by adding 30 releases to its streaming service for free on May 20, a.k.a. National Streaming Day. The content, previously developed by the deceased streaming service Quibi, will be available for free with ads, for any viewer in the US, the UK, or Canada.

The set of 30 series, documentaries and reality programming was acquired by Roku earlier this year, after Quibi closed doors and had to sell the rights to its original content. Even if most of the new releases were previously on Quibi, Roku will also stream never-before-seen episodes of Punk’d featuring DaBaby, Machine Gun Kelly, and Tyra Banks.

The new Roku Originals releases include Emmy winner #FreeRayshawn and a variety of series that star Anna Kendrick, Chrissy Teigen, Joe Jonas, Adam Devine, Liam Hemsworth, Kiefer Sutherland, Kevin Hart, and more. The 30 new releases are only a part of Quibi’s catalog acquired by Roku, with the rest of the 75 titles set to go live by the end of 2021.

Here's the full list of titles of Roku Originals coming soon:

#FreeRayshawn

About Face

Bad Ideas with Adam Devine

Barkitechture

Big Rad Wolf

Blackballed

Centerpiece

Chrissy’s Court

Cup of Joe

Die Hart

Dishmantled

Dummy

Fight Like a Girl

Flipped

The Fugitive

Gayme Show

Iron Sharpens Iron

Last Looks

Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand

Most Dangerous Game

Murder House Flip

Murder Unboxed

Nightgowns

Prodigy

Punk’d

Reno 911!

Royalties

Shape of Pasta

Thanks a Million

You Ain’t Got These

Roku Originals will be available on May 20. Here’s the trailer for the release of Roku Originals:

