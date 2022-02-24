In the mid-'90s, science fiction and disaster films ruled the box office. But the king of them all had to be Roland Emmerich's Independence Day. Directed and co-written by Emmerich, Independence Day features a full-scale alien invasion, with starships the size of cities laying waste to the world. The fate of humanity lies in the hands of fighter pilot Stephen Hiller (Will Smith) and satellite technician David Levinson (Jeff Goldblum), who join their mutual talents together in order to save the world. Independence Day was a bonafide phenomenon; it managed to marry the two most prominent genres of film at the time into an original story, it featured jaw-dropping imagery such as a laser beam atomizing the White House, and it transformed Smith into a superstar overnight. Yet Emmerich's subsequent films - including his latest effort Moonfall - haven't come close to achieving the same cultural impact.

A large part of that may be due to Emmerich splitting ties with his former creative partner Dean Devlin, with whom he co-wrote Independence Day. Devlin had previously co-written the scripts for Emmerich's first two films Universal Soldier and Stargate, with the latter spawning an entire franchise comprised of multiple TV shows and other media including comic books and novels. Indepndence Day marked a turning point in the pair's fortunes; their television series The Visitor was canceled after a single season on Fox and their take on Godzilla was critically and commercially panned. They would reunite for a single project – Independence Day: Resurgence, the long-awaited sequel to Independence Day. Devlin's own career has been a roller coaster of its own; while he's found success producing television shows including The Librarians and Leverage, his directorial debut Geostorm was a box office bomb.

Resurgence takes place nearly 20 years after the events of the first Independence Day; mankind has managed to reverse-engineer the technology left behind from the first alien invasion, forming the organization known as the Earth Space Defense. When former U.S. President Thomas Whitmore (Bill Pullman) starts receiving psychic visions connected to the invaders, Levinson - now the head of the ESD - and others face the return of the invaders, who have also bolstered their forces. It is also revealed that the aliens, who are now referred to as "Harvesters", are part of a hivemind and one of their Queens is masterminding the attack.

Resurgence lacks many of the elements that made the first Independence Day successful; chief among them was the ensemble. Smith didn't return when 20th Century Fox refused to pay the $50 million salary he requested; as a result, Stephen Hiller was killed off-screen while testing an experimental plane - hardly a fitting fate for a character whose skill as a pilot helped save the world. Instead, Resurgence follows Hiller's stepson Dylan (Jessie T. Usher), Dylan's fellow pilot Jake Morrison (Liam Hemsworth), and Whitmore's daughter Patricia (Maika Monroe). To say they lack Smith's charisma is an understatement; Hemsworth is functionally a black hole of charisma and has zero chemistry with Monroe - which isn't great, as the two characters are engaged. The film also seems to operate on the principle of "bigger is better"; instead of a fleet of city-sized ships there is a planet-sized ship that fires a laser drilling into the Earth's core, causing massive tidal waves and shattering the crust of the earth. But all this destruction means nothing without characters to care for.

In fact, a large part of what made Independence Day work is the odd, yet endearing chemistry between Smith and Goldblum, along with Pullman's now-iconic speech that rallies American forces in the film's final battle. It's a trick Emmerich had pulled off before with the paring of Kurt Russell and James Spader on Stargate, and one he's struggled to pull off ever since. Moonfall is the biggest example; though Patrick Wilson and Halle Berry are talented actors, they struggle to infuse their lines with the gravity needed, and the same spark that fueled Smith and Goldblum's partnership is missing.

Emmerich also seems to be constantly tying to one-up Independence Day's most iconic image: the sight of the White House being engulfed by a massive inferno. Each of his preceding films has had a landmark destroyed in a notable way, starting with the Madison Square Garden being blown up by the military in order to stop a nest of baby Godzillas from being born. (Yes there were baby Godzillas in this movie.) And the pattern continued: The Day After Tomorrow buries the Statue of Liberty in a mountain of ice, 2012 swallows up the West Coast in a massive Earthquake, and Moonfall features a final scene with the wreckage of the Chrysler Building.

The film that most feels like Emmerich attempting to reclaim his glory days is White House Down. The 2013 film features an assault on the White House, with President James Sawyer (Jamie Foxx) and aspiring Secret Service agent John Cale (Channing Tatum) working together to survive a terrorist attack on the White House. The film managed to turn a healthy profit, especially considering it was released in the same year as Olympus Has Fallen, a film with a similar premise – but it's still not hard to look at the film and feel like Emmerich wanted to deliver the same bombastic image of the White House in flames. But as the saying goes, lightning never strikes twice.

