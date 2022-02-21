People who’ve dutifully followed each of director Roland Emmerich’s blockbuster features may get stricken with a sense of déjà vu once the ending of Moonfall arrives. Seemingly deceased conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley) is suddenly resurrected within the core of the moon. Greeted by the moon’s technology masquerading as his mom, Houseman is then told he has a lot of work to do. This will apparently entail fighting off further evil cosmic forces like the rogue A.I. that almost crushed Earth in the preceding movie.

Though this may sound like a distinctively bonkers enough ending to be unique, it evokes immediate memories of Emmerich’s last big-budget feature, Independence Day: Resurgence. Here, after the day is saved and the big alien queen is defeated, Dr. Brackish Okun (Bret Spiner), alongside a glowing helpful alien orb, races over to the film’s protagonist to reveal something important. This otherworldly entity wants the humans to join a greater fight against the aliens on their home turf. Both Moonfall and Resurgence end on sequel teases setting up adventures set in the vast cosmos, a project Emmerich has some passion for. Who knows if the resulting blockbuster would be any good. However, it’s about time for this filmmaker to get a chance to try out such a project.

After all, there’s no question Emmerich’s got the dedication necessary to bring a space opera to life. This is even reflected in how the trappings of such a story crept into the big plot twist of Moonfall. Rather than settling on a straightforward concept of there being an evil being lurking in the moon, audiences are delivered an expansive backstory involving how the technologically advanced descendants of humanity used to lives far away deep in space. The moon was built as an ark to preserve humanity while a sprawling cosmic war was waged against the malicious A.I. intent on wiping out humans. All of this doesn’t just explain why the moon is falling in Moonfall, it also shows that Emmerich knows his way around narrative cornerstones of traditional sci-fi storytelling.

It’s also not like Emmerich hasn’t kept his eyes to the stars before. Long ago, before Bill Pullman ever gave a big speech about what Independence Day would now mean to people worldwide, there was a little movie called Stargate. A Kurt Russell/James Spader vehicle that spawned a multimedia franchise, this project’s whole impetus was about a portal that could take people from one planet to another. Though his disaster movies have been firmly planted on Earth’s hallowed ground, Stargate was an early indication from Emmerich that he had a yearning to take his blockbuster ambitions to farther corners of the known universe.

The fact that Emmerich has so often made movies set on Earth also explains why this filmmaker would be so keen on a space opera. Independence Day established a norm for his disaster movies (built upon classic models of the genres from earlier eras like the 1970s) that cemented how subsequent titles like The Day After Tomorrow or 2012 needed to be set on Earth. They could do incredibly unrealistic things to recognizable locales on the planet, but characters couldn’t go leaping into space at the drop of a hat. On paper, it’s a way to suggest grounded realism that the disaster movie spectacle can then upend.

However, it must also be very restrictive for a blockbuster director to never even have the opportunity to go into the cosmos, a domain that even the Fast and Furious gang ventured into for F9. Meanwhile, the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Star Wars titles can always hop on over to a brand-new planet should storytelling get stale in their respective sagas. That’s never been an option for Emmerich, at least right away. The endings of Moonfall and Resurgence suggest that this director believes he has to earn the right to depart from Earth’s gravity, that audiences will only go there with him in the territory of a sequel.

While pushing a space opera off to prospective sequels may be indicative of Emmerich’s patience, it’s also revealed another reason it’d be best for this filmmaker to go to the stars: his Earthbound material has gotten stale. While prior works like 2012 didn’t have characters as rich as the ones seen in a Cristian Mungiu movie, they were livelier than many of the humans that populate Resurgence and Moonfall. While Emmerich has kept his eyes to the stars, he’s missed out that family dynamics and teenage archetypes have evolved a lot since Independence Day, making elements like the troubled father/son dynamic in Moonfall odd relics of another era.

His most recent directorial effort especially shows the dissonance in energy Emmerich lends his Earthbound material and sequences set in space. The mission to the moon involves a wackadoodle backstory and some nifty practical sets that make the interior of this natural satellite look like if the Apple store designed the world of Tron: Legacy. Meanwhile, back on the big blue ball of dirt we call home, a generic chase scene evocative of a similar sequence in fellow modern disaster movie Geostorm is unfurling against dim lighting that suggests Emmerich couldn’t be bothered to turn on some lamps on-set. A stepdad also ends up perishing because stepdads have about as good of a survival track record in Emmerich movies as dogs do in Wes Anderson features. We’ve seen all this stuff before.

The space stuff in Moonfall isn’t perfect, but it’s got more fun and imagination to it than the simultaneous Earthbound sequences, which are told with such an obligatory aesthetic. Even the destruction of New York City at the hand of the incoming moon is here executed as an entirely digital creation that the camera captures from a distance, with no live-action humans on-screen to lend weight to the carnage. If Emmerich isn’t even interested in blowing up big cities anymore, maybe it is time for him to shift focus over to just something set far beyond the gravitational pull of our planet.

Between the recurring cliffhangers teasing big space opera sequels and obvious tedium depicting Earthbound disaster carnage, Emmerich is practically crying out to the cosmos, or just movie studio executives, to give him a chance to deliver a space epic. It’d be a radical departure from typical Emmerich fare and the box office struggles of many of his recent titles would make getting financing for such a project difficult. But the clear passion he has for such a production, not to mention the moment of true blue cosmic madness in Moonfall, indicates that he’s more than game to deliver a space opera that would be at least something you wouldn’t soon forget.

