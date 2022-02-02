Love or hate them, the works of director Roland Emmerich are at least well-known. There’s lots to be made fun of in the ludicrous plots of 2012, Independence Day, or The Day After Tomorrow, to name just a few, but thanks to a combination of ubiquitous marketing campaigns and largely successful box office runs, we’ve all heard of them. One film title also connected to Emmerich is Singularity, though it’s far less well-known. That’s because this is the moniker given to an unmade blockbuster that this filmmaker was once set to helm for a May 2013 release. Though you won’t be seeing posters for Singularity clogging up the walls of your movie theater anytime soon, that doesn’t mean there isn’t an intriguing story behind why it fell apart.

In June 2011, Sony Pictures bought a pitch for a new Roland Emmerich movie entitled Singularity, with Emmerich and Harald Kloser tapped to pen the screenplay. Details on the project were scarce, but it was apparently meant to be told in the scope of prior Emmerich blockbusters. At the time, Sony buying up the project made perfect sense given that the studio had released Emmerich’s then-recent gargantuan hit 2012, which cracked $757 million worldwide. At the time the fifth-biggest feature ever globally for the studio, it’s no wonder Sony/Columbia wanted to keep being in the Roland Emmerich business.

Image via 20th Century Fox

In September 2011, Emmerich finally talked about his plans for Singularity and revealed that, contrary to earlier reports, this would not be another one of his movies where the entire world got demolished by CGI disasters. Describing Singularity, Emmerich called it “a totally different film. I just want to stay a little bit away from disaster because I kind of think I did it enough,” before going on to say that he was hoping to keep the basic plot a secret before moviegoers saw it. In an age of spoilers running amuck on the internet, Emmerich wanted to deliver something that people didn’t automatically know everything about before the projector started rolling.

At the start of November 2013, the first plot details began to eke out, with the film centering on a man comprised of nanobots that give him superpowers. This would explain the film’s title, as the term singularity often refers to a potential future where technology is rampant and unavoidable. This reveal came as The Hollywood Reporter revealed that actors were screen-testing for the film’s protagonist, Adam. Among those considered for the role were Logan Marshall-Green, Luke Grimes, and Thomas McDonell.

However, none of these actors would get a shot at headlining an Emmerich-directed tentpole, as, just a few weeks later, a massive setback occurred for Singularity, which had previously established a May 17, 2013, release date. The beginning of principal photography would now be delayed so that the script could be fine-tuned. This is also where the film’s budget was revealed, with its $175 million price tag suggesting that, even if Singularity wasn’t going to be a straightforward disaster movie, it wouldn’t be short on costly visual effects. With this kind of money on the line, it’s clear why everyone involved wanted to make sure Singularity was as good as it could be.

Image via Sony Pictures

A few weeks after this development, a glimmer of potential emerged for Singularity when Sony/Columbia assigned it a new release date of November 1, 2013. Six months later, though, Singularity faced another roadblock when it was taken off the studio’s release schedule entirely. White House Down would now not only be taking its spot on the calendar but also the attention of Roland Emmerich. With this blockbuster veteran shifting his focus to Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx beating up bad guys in the Oval Office, the initially minor postponement for Singularity began to look like it could stretch on for an eternity.

2012 came and went without much in the ways of updates on Singularity, though the director did provide a notable update for the production in September 2013. At this time, the filmmaker sounded enthusiastic about Singularity’s chances of becoming a reality, noting that it was “on very, very good ground again” and stating that cutting some subplots from the initial screenplay had improved the feature considerably. Though he capped off his remarks on this prospective blockbuster by saying “I definitely want to make this movie,” some new obstacles had emerged to keep Singularity from becoming a reality.

For one thing, Emmerich was once again enamored with another blockbuster property, in this case, the long-awaited sequel to Independence Day. Once set for a July 2015 release before getting delayed to June 2016, the responsibilities of overseeing such a massive production meant that Emmerich wouldn’t be able to focus on a new blockbuster for a few years. That wouldn’t necessarily kill off the project, though, especially since Emmerich had said earlier that year to ScreenCrush that he wanted to make Singularity his next movie after the Independence Day sequel.

Image via 20th Century Fox

Unfortunately, that same year’s White House Down had turned into a box office dud for Sony/Columbia. Though this didn’t automatically erase all of Emmerich’s preceding box office hits, it did make it questionable if the studio would be willing to once again finance a totally original blockbuster from this filmmaker. Interestingly, while the world waited for Singularity, a hint of that film did make its way into what would eventually become Independence Day: Resurgence. No nanobot-enhanced humans headlined the film’s script, but the depiction of an Earthbound human society guided heavily by futuristic robotic technology did echo Singularity’s focus on what human life would be like if machines were the ones steering the wheel.

Once Resurgence was released, Emmerich’s career, and by proxy plans for Singularity, hit a snag when this costly sequel disappointed at the box office. In the wake of this development, Emmerich began making his motion pictures through independent financing rather than making them for major American movie studios. Though on paper this would allow him to have more creative freedom, adjusting to this new status quo means that Emmerich has opted to focus on other projects like Midway or Moonfall rather than whatever Singularity would look like in the modern world.

Image via Lionsgate

Then again, maybe Emmerich couldn’t have even gotten to make Singularity at Sony/Columbia even if he was still working for major American movie studios. In the three years between White House Down and Independence Day: Resurgence, Sony/Columbia went through a significant overhaul spurred on by the 2014 Sony Pictures Hack. This includes the installation of new studio heads who dramatically shifted the course of the studio’s blockbuster trajectory. Rather than crafting original big-budget properties, like the last two Emmerich movies or other projects like After Earth and Elysium, Sony/Columbia would be pinning its hopes on fresh new takes on old franchises like Jumanji. This new status quo at Sony/Columbia would leave little room for something like Singularity.

Through a combination of all these obstacles, Singularity has been left on the sidelines of history, destined to collect dust as a would-be blockbuster from the master of disaster movie mayhem. In the ultimate sign of Singularity falling to the wayside, Emmerich didn’t even mention it as a potential future project when asked by The Hollywood Reporter what he’d do next after Moonfall, a sharp contrast to how he was constantly stumping for Singularity when he was promoting Anonymous and White House Down. Though once set to be about what a hero of the future could look like, Emmerich’s lack of modern enthusiasm for Singularity has rendered an unmade project of the past.

