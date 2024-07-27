The Big Picture Roland Emmerich says he learned about the similarities between his film White House Down and Antoine Fuqua's Olympus Has Fallen.

Despite similarities, both White House Down and Olympus Has Fallen found success and dedicated fan bases.

At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Collider's Steve Weintraub hosted a fascinating Directors on Directing panel featuring Roland Emmerich and Antoine Fuqua, with the pair discussing their careers in directing. The conversation covered various topics, but one of the highlights came when Robert Kirkman, perhaps best known for creating The Walking Dead, fired a question up to Emmerich about the simultaneous filming of Olympus Has Fallen and White House Down. Emmerich candidly admitted that Olympus Has Fallen had the better title. This isn't the first time Hollywood has seen two movies with nearly identical plots released around the same time, but one always outdoes the other. Sadly for Emmerich, his movie proved to be that — despite the fact it was arguably the more enjoyable film. AS Emmerich said:

"Actually, I learned right before shooting. It was maybe a month before that I learned that he was shooting another one, which is called Olympus Has Fallen, and I said, “This title is so much better than my title.” Honest to God. And I couldn't stop it. We had cast the actors, and so I went through with it. I knew that you would come out first, and I knew that, also, mine would be an afterthought."

Fuqua also answered the question about the similarly-titled films, going on to add:

"I was aware of it, but I didn't think much of it in the sense of which one the audience would go see. I think there is room for those stories. Obviously, two different directors, two different visions, all different actors. There's room for that. Then obviously, if you’re gonna make a movie and Roland Emmerich is making the same movie, that’s daunting, but at the same time, it's challenging because it makes you step your game up because you know that that's coming. So, it was more like a healthy competition. It was never negative to me. Like I said, I'm a fan of Roland, so I knew it would be quite a different type of film. I think I was a little more violent with my film, and I was sort of gauging that on the temperature of what I felt the audience was interested in. Being not so far from 9-11 and other issues, I felt like I could make a freer version because I didn't have as much money at stake. So, that's kind of how I saw it. But again, I'm a fan of Roland’s, and I never felt any negative competition. I really felt like, “I gotta step my game up because Roland Emmerich doesn’t fuck around.”

White House Down and Olympus Has Fallen were both released in 2013 and shared remarkably similar premises: terrorists take over the White House, and a lone hero must save the day. Emmerich’s White House Down featured Channing Tatum as a cop protecting the President, played by Jamie Foxx, while Olympus Has Fallen starred Gerard Butler as a Secret Service agent rescuing the President, portrayed by Aaron Eckhart. The phenomenon of similar movies being released in close succession highlights Hollywood's tendency to tap into shared cultural anxieties and interests. While it can be challenging for one film to stand out when faced with a direct competitor, these movies often benefit from the increased public interest in the subject matter.

Hollywood Has a Tendency to Repeat

In 1998, audiences were treated to not one, but two asteroid disaster films. Armageddon, directed by Michael Bay, followed a group of oil drillers sent to space to destroy an asteroid before it could collide with Earth. Starring Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck, and Liv Tyler, the film was a high-octane action spectacle. Meanwhile, Deep Impact, directed by Mimi Leder, took a more sombre approach, focusing on the human stories and the governmental response to an impending asteroid strike. Despite their differences in tone, both films tackled the same existential threat, leaving moviegoers with a sense of déjà vu.

The year before, 1997 brought two volcanic disaster movies to the big screen. Dante's Peak, directed by Roger Donaldson, starred Pierce Brosnan as a volcanologist warning a small town about an impending eruption. On the other hand, Volcano, directed by Mick Jackson, set its story in Los Angeles, where Tommy Lee Jones played an emergency management director trying to save the city from a sudden volcanic disaster. Both films capitalised on the public’s fascination with natural disasters, despite their different settings and characters.

As Emmerich humorously acknowledged at SDCC, sometimes the competition just has a better title. However, both White House Down and Olympus Has Fallen have found their place in the pantheon of action thrillers, each with its own dedicated fan base. And, much like the asteroid and volcano films before them, they serve as a reminder that Hollywood often thinks in twos when it comes to blockbuster concepts.