With production for the film now underway, BAFTA Award-winning actor Bill Nighy has recently joined the cast with Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) and David Oyelowo (Chaos Walking) for the upcoming thriller Role Play, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The film will be helmed by Thomas Vincent, who previously directed episodes of television shows such as Possessions, Reacher, and Versailles.

The film focuses on a married couple (Oyelowo and Cuoco) whose life and marriage begins to fall apart as both of their past secrets get revealed. Nighy's role for the film still remains unknown, but it is reported that his character will be a mysterious person that eventually meets the couple. Whether the character has any good or bad intentions in mind remains a mystery. More details will likely be revealed as the film's release date approaches.

Known in the pop culture world for his role as Davy Jones in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Nighy has previously won the BAFTA Film Award for his performance in the 2003 film Love Actually. Alongside Role Play, Nighy is also set to appear in Netflix's The Beautiful Game which will be directed by Thea Sharrock (Call the Midwife) and centers on the Homeless World Cup. The actor will also be playing as Grandpa in Heidi: Queen of the Mountain, based on the classic children's novel, and will also be voicing Danzi in the upcoming animated film, Dragonkeeper. Nighy also previously starred in the television series, The Man Who Fell to Earth as Thomas Newton. With an acclaimed history in film and television, Nighy's role in Role Play can potentially be another exciting outing from the actor.

Based on an idea conceived by George Heller, Role Play is written by Seth Owen, who previously wrote the science fiction thriller film Morgan. Heller remains attached to the film as an executive producer. In collaboration with Studiocanal, Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona are also co-producing the film under The Picture Company alongside Cuoco, who is producing through her Yes Norman Productions. The film has recently begun shooting at Studio Babelsberg in Berlin, Germany, and is set to be released on Prime Video at an unspecified date.

While extensive specific plot details for the upcoming film remain unknown, with a talented cast at the center of the film alongside its interesting high-concept premise, Role Play is shaping up to be an exciting thriller for audiences to look out for when it eventually releases on Prime Video.

Since the film is still currently in production, Role Play has no set release date.