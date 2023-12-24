Romantic comedies are set to get a killer twist this January with the action-packed thriller Role Play. Emma (Kaley Cuoco) and Dave Brackett (David Oyelowo) live a normal and happy married life, appearing as if they are a perfectly normal family. That said, even the most standard couples need to spice things up every once in a while, and Emma and Dave decide to do so with some innocent roleplaying on the night of their anniversary. What Dave wasn't likely expecting is that this night would reveal that Emma has been living a double life as a contract killer for quite a while, and those who know her seek to expose that secret to deadly results.

To learn more about the action-packed romantic comedy and its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Role Play.

When and Where Can You Watch 'Role Play'?

Image via Prime Video

Emma and Dave will celebrate their anniversary with murder and mayhem when Role Play hits Prime Video exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, January 12th. Role Play will be a part of the streaming platform's diverse collection of action-heavy content. That goes double for the various superhero stories in the action genre, such as the Sylvester Stallone-starring Samaritan, the violent coming-of-age story Invincible, and the satirical super-thriller The Boys. Amazon Studios has announced no plans for a theatrical release of Role Play at this time.

Does 'Role Play' Have a Trailer?

Amazon released the first trailer for Role Play on Wednesday, November 15th, introducing audiences to the once-quiet suburban life of the Brackett family. Dave is used to his wife going on long business trips, but he had no idea that these trips were actually assassin hits for a deadly contract killer. Though her work puts a target on her and her family, Emma still loves Dave with all her heart and loves spending time with him. She comes up with the idea to celebrate their latest anniversary in a special way by going on a little role-play excursion (once they're able to find a sitter for the kids, of course).

During their roleplaying dinner date, the couple bumps into Bob Kellerman (Bill Nighy) - a supposed associate of Emma's work. Bob's appearance startles Emma, and when she confronts him in his hotel room, a scuffle breaks out, and the two get into a shootout. Dave is then contacted by some government agents, who tell him that his wife is not really who she says she is. Instead of a working-class mom, Emma is named Anna Peller - an infamous assassin and a master of disguise wanted for involvement in numerous murders. Dave is understandably shocked by this news, yet he still assists his wife in trying to move on from her violent career and fight those hunting her down.

Who Stars in 'Role Play'?

Close

Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo lead the cast of Role Play. Cuoco rose to fame with her work in the world of comedic television, with her memorable roles in The Big Bang Theory and Harley Quinn cementing her as a powerhouse actor. That makes David Oyelowo a perfect on-screen partner, as the Emmy-winning actor is more comfortable with dramatic roles like Selma and Lawmen: Bass Reeves, creating a pretty perfect foil for a romantic pairing.

Role Play's main villain, Bob Kellerman, will be played by veteran villain actor Bill Nighy, arguably best known for his deliciously evil portrayal of Davy Jones in the Pirates of the Caribbean films. Nighy is also joined by Wonder Woman franchise star Connie Nielsen as government agent Gwen Carver.

The rest of the Role Play cast includes Rudi Dharmalingam (The Lazarus Project), Simon Delaney (The Woman in the Wall), Sonia Henry (Krypton), Jade-Eleena Dregorius (The Wheel of Time), Julia Schunevitsch (Uncharted), Stephanie Levi-John (The Spanish Princess), Steffan Jung (The Magic Flute), Luica Aliu (Hijack), and Reagan Bryan-Gudgeon in their first IMDb-credited role.

What is 'Role Play' About?

Image via Prime Video

The official plot synopsis of Role Play reads as follows:

"Emma has a wonderful husband and two kids in the suburbs of New Jersey – she also has a secret life as an assassin for hire – a secret that her husband David discovers when the couple decide to spice up their marriage with a little role play"

Who is Making 'Role Play'?

Image via Prime Video

Role Play will have an experienced action director at the helm with filmmaker Thomas Vincent, who previously directed episodes for Versailles, Bodyguard, and Reacher. All Nighter and Morgan screenwriter Seth W. Owen is the film's scribe. Executive producing the series are Shana Eddy-Grouf (Retribution), Luc Etienne (Gunpowder Milkshake), Ron Halpern (A Boy Called Christmas), George F. Heller (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers), and Anna Marsh (What's Love Got to Do with It?). In addition to starring in the film, Kaley Cuoco will also be producing.

Also attached to the crew of Role Play are composer Rael Jones (Mrs. Paris Goes to Paris), cinematographer Maxime Alexandre (Shazam!), editor Gareth C. Scales (The Courier), production designer Marco Bittner Rosser (Tár), and costume designer Mona May (Enchanted).

Other Action Comedies You Can Watch on Prime Video

Image by Jefferson Chacon

Violent Night (2022): With the holiday season in full swing, Violent Night is a perfect action comedy for Christmas. Featuring David Harbour as an alcoholic yet still magical Santa Claus, this Saint Nick stumbles on a deadly home invasion while making his yearly rounds. To save a young girl and her family, Santa must go full-Die Hard and stop these home invaders once and for all.

Watch on Prime Video

Renfield (2023): Renfield may not have been a big hit at the box office, but this new take on horror's most famous jobber is one worth watching. Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) is sick and tired of being the unwilling slave of the deranged Dracula (Nicolas Cage) and decides he's going to escape this abusive relationship. This proves easier said than done, as the Prince of Darkness won't rest until his familiar is back under his control.

Watch on Prime Video

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023): Another 2023 action film that was sadly overlooked while in theaters, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the popular role-playing game to life in spectacular fashion. A rag-tag party of rogues gets a wild idea to pull off an insane heist. Little do they know that there is a genocidal Red Wizard plot involved that the good-hearted rogues will have to thwart.

Watch on Prime Video