Actor Connie Nielsen has joined the cast of Role Play which features Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo, and Bill Nighy in leading roles, Deadline has reported. The movie is being described as a stylish action thriller with the potential to turn into a franchise. It follows a young married couple, played by Cuoco and Oyelowo, whose lives and relationships are turned upside down when they discover secrets about each other’s past. Nighy portrays a mysterious stranger who comes into their lives. Details about Nielsen’s character are currently being kept tightly under wraps with other details about the movie. However, the stellar star cast and interesting high-concept premise promise an exciting thriller to watch out for.

Role Play will be directed by French filmmaker Thomas Vincent, who previously directed Jed Mercurio’s political thriller Bodyguard, starring Richard Madden, who plays a troubled war veteran assigned to protect a controversial political figure. He recently directed the Jack Reacher pilot for the upcoming series by Amazon and Skydance TV.

Role Play is based on an original idea by George Heller, who also serves as executive producer. The screenplay is written by Seth Owen, who previously wrote Ridley Scott’s science-fiction thriller Morgan, featuring Kate Mara and Anya Taylor-Joy. Andrew Baldwin shares the co-writing credit.

Image via AMC

Nielsen is well-known for playing Queen Hippolyta in Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman franchise starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine and directed by Patty Jenkins. She recently reprised the role in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. You may also recognize her for starring opposite Russel Crowe in Oscar Winning movie Gladiator.

Currently, she can be seen in AMC’s Close to Me opposite Christopher Eccleston, and Martha Coolidge’s feature I’ll Find You alongside Stellan Skarsgård. She’s also starring in The Dreamer which premiered at this year’s Canneseries. Her other acting credits include Boss opposite Kelsey Grammer, The Following starring alongside Kevin Bacon, and The Good Wife.

Role Play, currently under production in Berlin, Germany, is produced by Cuoco via her Yes Norman Productions. The Big Bang Theory alum also developed, executive produced and starred in the Emmy-nominated HBO Max hit comedy-drama The Flight Attendant based on Chris Bohjalian's novel by the same name. The Picture Company partners Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona are also producing alongside Cuoco.

As of now, there is no release date set for Role Play. Check out Collider's interview with Nielsen below: