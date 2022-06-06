Deadline recently revealed that the BAFTA and Emmy nominated David Oyelowo has signed on to star in the upcoming thriller Role Play. The actor will be starring opposite the already announced Kaley Cuoco. Prime Video is also expected to purchase the film.

Role Play is said to follow a married couple (Oyelowo and Cuoco) whose life and marriage begin to unravel as their buried secrets start to come to light. The film is set to be directed by Thomas Vincent, whose past directing work largely revolves around TV; he has directed episodes of hit shows such as Reacher, Bodyguard, and Versailles. The script has been written by Seth Owen, who has previously written films such as the horror film Morgan and the comedy-drama All Nighter.

Oyelowo is likely best known to audiences for starring as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the 2014 biopic, Selma. He was also nominated for an Emmy for his performance in the HBO film Nightingale, and was nominated for a BAFTA for the miniseries, Small Island. Oyelowo was recently seen in the HBO Max thriller The Girl Before and the adventure film The Water Man, which was also the actor’s directorial debut.

While Role Play has yet to begin shooting, fans of Oyelowo will not have to wait long to see him on screen again as the actor has many upcoming projects. He will be appearing in the mystery-thriller See How They Run alongside Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell, the Apple TV+ Drama series Wool. He will also appear as the titular character in Bass Reeves, a limited series for Paramount+ about the first black deputy U.S. Marshall in the American West.

Oyelowo will by joining Cuoco, who will also be producing, in the film. Cuoco is also an Emmy nominated actress, getting nominated for her critically acclaimed HBO Max series The Flight Attendant. Cuoco also starred for twelve seasons in one of the highest-rated sitcoms, The Big Bang Theory. She is also known for voicing the titular character on the animated series Harley Quinn. Cuoco will next be seen in the Netflix action-comedy The Man from Toronto and the rom-com, Meet Cute.

Role Play will be a co-production between production banners The Picture Company and Studiocanal. Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona will be producing the film through The Picture Company with Cuoco producing the film through her own banner, Yes Norman Productions. George Heller will serve as an executive producer on the film.

Role Play is expected to begin filming in Berlin in about four weeks. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this project.