The Big Picture In Role Play, Kaley Cuoco plays a suburban mom with a double life as an international assassin, causing significant changes in her career and marriage.

Emma's secret is exposed during a roleplay outing with her husband, played by David Oyelowo, leading to confrontations with government agents and a revelation that tests their relationship.

Role Play premieres on Prime Video on January 12.

Living a double life is a recipe for disaster for everyone involved, something Kaley Cuoco learns all too well in the upcoming Prime Video action comedy Role Play. She plays a typical, hardworking suburban mom with a penchant for lengthy business trips that keep her away from her loving family. What they don't initially realize, however, is that she's an international assassin for hire traveling across borders to eliminate her marks. Collider can exclusively share a new clip that shows the aftermath of her secret slipping to her husband David (David Oyelowo), a moment that significantly changes the dynamic of her career and her marriage.

In Role Play, Emma (Cuoco) faces the difficult balancing act of taking care of a family with a loving husband and two kids and constantly traveling around the world. She tries to make things up to David by planning a spicy roleplay outing away from the kids for their anniversary to shake up their relationship. During their night of fun, including a romantic dinner date, they bump into a "work associate" and Emma's duplicity is exposed. David is confronted by government agents and is told his wife is actually the wanted international killer Anna Peller, not the loving Emma he's always known.

Picking up some time after he learns the truth, the new clip sees Emma/Anna and David sitting down to talk about the revelation. The two discuss her various business trips which have been much further away and far more murderous than Emma had said. Although she says being an assassin is the only profession she knows, it's not an acceptable answer for David, who just wants a normal life with his wife without fearing for her life or dealing with government watchdogs tracking her down. Trusting Emma is hard, but she assures him that if there's one thing about her life that is real, it's the love she has for him. She wants nothing more than to do crosswords, watch movies, and enjoy late nights with him. David is just a normal dude caught in an action thriller though, and pulling her out of such a dangerous life will require a fight he's not entirely prepared for.

'Role Play' Offers a New Spin on 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

With its story of contract killer spouses and secret lives, Role Play has earned comparisons to a certain other middle-class couple action comedy. Director Thomas Vincent directly compared his latest film to Mr. & Mrs. Smith in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying that the film was all about a couple weighing whether their relationship is salvageable after so many lies and so little time together. It helps to have two deft, Emmy-nominated stars leading the charge, with Cuoco coming off of other dark comedy hits like The Flight Attendant and Harley Quinn and Oyelowo shining of late with Lawman: Bass Reeves and Silo. They're joined by a strong supporting cast too, including Bill Nighy and Connie Nielsen. Andrew Baldwin and Seth W. Owen penned the script.

Role Play will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video on January 12. Read our full guide here for everything to know ahead of the film's release and check out the exclusive clip below.

Role Play Emma has a wonderful husband and two kids in the suburbs of New Jersey. She also has a secret life as an assassin for hire, a secret that her husband Dave discovers when the couple decide to spice up their marriage with a little role play. Release Date January 12, 2024 Director Thomas Vincent Cast Kaley Cuoco , David Oyelowo , Bill Nighy , Connie Nielsen Runtime 100 minutes Main Genre Action

