The Big Picture Kaley Cuoco stars in Prime Video's Role Play as a suburban mom who leads a double life as a deadly international assassin.

When Emma's secret is exposed during a role-playing night with her husband, she becomes the target of criminals and law enforcement.

The film also stars David Oyelowo, Bill Nighy, and Connie Nielsen, with French director Thomas Vincent at the helm. Role Play premieres on Prime Video on January 12.

Kaley Cuoco is a suburban mom with a deadly secret in the new trailer for Prime Video's Role Play. The action comedy will premiere January 12 on Prime Video. The new trailer for the film opens with the idyllic life of Emma (Cuoco), her husband David (David Oyelowo), and their two children in the suburbs of New Jersey. The rest of the family does not realize that Emma is leading a double life as a deadly international assassin.

Emma's facade begins crumbling when she and David decide to spice up their marriage for a night with a little role-playing – pretending to be strangers who meet up at a ritzy bar. Unfortunately, they meet an actual mysterious stranger (Bill Nighy) there who knows more about Emma than he lets on. Pretty soon, Emma's secret is out, and she's got criminals and law enforcement on her trail, including Gwen Carver (Connie Nielsen), but David is nonetheless determined to save his wife and their marriage – or die trying.

Black comedy has been Cuoco's forte as of late; she recently starred in the similarly-themed The Flight Attendant and the true-crime satire Based on a True Story. However, she began her career as a child actress in films like Virtuosity and Picture Perfect. Cuoco went on to star in the sitcom 8 Simple Rules with the late John Ritter. That led to her lead role on The Big Bang Theory, which she starred in for eleven wildly-successful seasons.

Who Stars Alongside Kaley Cuoco in 'Role Play'?

Close

Starring alongside Cuoco is Oyelowo who has an extensive resume of acclaimed performances in high-profile films, including The Butler, Selma, Nightingale, and Queen of Katwe. He currently stars in the title role of Paramount's Lawman: Bass Reeves, and can next be seen as John the Baptist in the upcoming Biblical comedy-drama The Book of Clarence. The movie also stars Nighy, whose role in Role Play was originally to be played by Billy Bob Thornton. Nighy is a veteran British actor who first gained notice internationally for his roles as an aging rock star in Love Actually and as the monstrous Davy Jones in the Pirates of the Caribbean films. He recently starred in the drama Living and in Showtime's The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Danish actor, Nielsen, plays Gwen Carver in the upcoming movie. She starred as Wonder Woman's mother Hippolyta in the DC Extended Universe films, and as Livia, the sister to Emperor Commodus, in Gladiator - a role she will reprise in its upcoming sequel. She can next be seen in Ava DuVernay's Origin.

The film is helmed by French director Thomas Vincent, making his English-language debut. The script was written by Andrew Baldwin (The Outsider) and Seth Owen (All Nighter). Producing the film are Alex Heineman, Andrew Rona, and Cuoco. Role Play will be released on Prime Video January 12. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for Role Play below.