Romantic comedies are quite popular, but this isn't just down to supply and demand. Even while they become predictable, the clichés associated with the popular genre do not fully capture their appeal. Beyond romance and comedy, fans of romantic comedies also care deeply about the couples who serve as the movies' representations of love.

RELATED: 11 Rom-Com Couples Ranked by How Likely They Are to Stay Together

With so many legendary ones being made and leaving a lasting influence on the film industry, the 1990s are also a particularly successful decade for rom-com. Many of the couples in these films go on to become icons of love for many people, thus their appearances on screen are widely anticipated.

Anna & Will - ‘Notting Hill’

Notting Hill is a 1999 romantic comedy film that centers on a romance between an unsuccessful London bookstore owner, William Thatcher (Hugh Grant), and a famous American actress named Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) who happens to visit his store. The movie concludes with Will and Anna getting married and expecting their firstborn after she decides to remain in London ‘indefinitely’.

Fans would be interested in a follow-up that explores William and Anna's life in the spotlight with their marriage and child(ren) in tow while they continue to pursue their careers. Fans of the movie would also be happy to see Roberts and Grant together again on-screen after 20 years apart.

RELATED: From ‘Notting Hill’ to ‘Love Actually’: 11 Best Hugh Grant Movies

Dorothy & Jerry - ‘Jerry Maguire’

Jerry Maguire is a romantic comedy-drama sports film that follows the titular character played by Tom Cruise, a successful sports agent who has to rebuild his life and career after being discharged and his romance with a single mother named Dorothy Boyd (Renée Zellweger), the only one who believes in Jerry’s ability.

Jerry and Dorothy's relationship is iconic thanks to their catchphrase "You had me at hello," which warms the hearts of romance aficionados. Fans would adore a sequel to the film that focuses on Jerry and Dorothy's life after getting a second chance at love and how strong that relationship has become over time. Moreover, Cruise and Zellweger's incredible chemistry ought to be in the limelight once more.

Julia & Robbie - ‘The Wedding Singer’

The Wedding Singer is a 1998 romantic comedy that focuses on the relationship between Robbie Hart (Adam Sandler), a 1985 wedding singer, and a waitress named Julia Sullivan (Drew Barrymore). However, when they both decide to get married and start planning their weddings, it's obvious that they've picked the wrong spouses.

Even though Julia and Robbie's narrative has a happy ending at the end of the film—they get married, and Robbie has a promising future—the story shouldn't end there. As time passes, fans of the couple would be happy to witness more of their marriage and love. Fans also deserve to see Julia and Robbie back together on screen given their wonderful chemistry is the driving force behind Sandler and Barrymore's two further romantic comedies, which were published in 2004 and 2014, respectively.

Sam & Annie - ‘Sleepless in Seattle’

Fans of the rom-com genre will undoubtedly be familiar with Sleepless in Seattle. The movie centers on a journalist (Meg Ryan) who, despite recently becoming engaged, falls in love with a newly bereaved architect (Tom Hanks) after the latter's son calls a radio show to ask for a new partner for his distraught father.

Sam and Annie's sincere romance is the best example of how love can endure distance as long as it is present. Moreover, fans deserve a sequel that continues the story of the couple and their son Jonah after the iconic and sentimental observation deck reunion moment.

Joe & Kathleen - ‘You’ve Got Mail’

Sleepless in Seattle is not the only rom-com movie in that Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks portrayed an iconic couple. 5 years after their first collaboration, Ryan and Hanks reunited on You’ve Got Mail, a 1998 romantic comedy that depicts the tale of two individuals involved in an internet romance who aren't aware that they are also rivals in business.

Given how ubiquitous and developed the internet was in its early stages, Joe and Kathleen's romance is all the more memorable given how outlandish internet dating eventually becomes. Fans of the couple would be delighted to watch a sequel that explores the couple’s later romance and the resolution of their competitive business relationship. Additionally, Hanks and Ryan have incredible chemistry together, which adds to the appeal of their rivalry-turned-romance.

RELATED: Falling in Love in the Big Apple: Ranking the 10 Best Rom-Coms Set in New York City

Vivian & Edward - ‘Pretty Woman’

Pretty Woman follows Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts), a Hollywood prostitute, and wealthy businessman Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) who recruits Vivian to accompany him to a number of professional and social events, and during the course of her week-long stay with him, they develop feelings for one another.

The movie has a lot of dark undertones, but it also has a sparkle and joy that Vivian and Edward’s romance and appeal are entirely responsible for. Additionally, moviegoers would be interested in seeing a continuation of the couple's story to see how their lives have altered and how their romance develops over time.

Josie & Sam - ‘Never Been Kissed’

Never Been Kissed follows Josie Geller (Drew Barrymore), a 25-year-old insecure copy editor for the Chicago Sun-Times, who has never been in a relationship and is assigned to go undercover at a high school. There, Josie falls in love with her teacher, Sam (Michael Vartan), and rises to the top of his class.

The combination of Sam's adult energy and Josie's silly charm makes the couple so endearing and iconic in movie history. Josie and Sam's sequel, which would have Barrymore and Vartan back together on screen and explore the couple's romance after the movie finishes and how Josie has changed over time with Sam by her side, would be interesting to fans of the couple.

Cher & Josh - ‘Clueless’

Clueless is a 1995 coming-of-age teen comedy film that revolves around a wealthy, attractive, and popular high school student named Cher (Alicia Silverstone) who decides to befriend and give a new student a makeover while also playing matchmaker for her teachers and contemplating her own existence. Cher also has a romantic fling with her stepbrother, Josh (Paul Rudd), a college student.

Josh and Cher are quite cute together, despite the problematic familial dynamics of their relationship. As if there was a sequel to Clueless, fans would be lining up to see more about how the young love birds’ relationship has evolved over the years. Moreover, it would be a fantastic opportunity for Rudd and Silverstone to share a rom-com screen again.

Charles & Carrie - ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’

Four Weddings and a Funeral follows Charles (Hugh Grant) and his friends as they go on various social outings and experience various types of romance. After that, Charles meets Carrie (Andie MacDowell), an American woman, and they spend the night together. However, until it unexpectedly stops, faith appears to keep the two apart.

The coupling became one of the most iconic on-screen couples of the 1990s rom-com because of Charles' charm and Carrie's charisma. Fans of the couple would be delighted to see them reunite on-screen on a spin-off or sequel to the movie that would focus on their life and romance after the events of the first movie.

Jack & Melanie - ‘One Fine Day’

One Fine Day centers on the romance of two divorced parents, Sammy’s mother, Melanie Parker (Michelle Pfeiffer), an architect, and Maggie's father Jack Taylor (George Clooney), a newspaper journalist. Melanie and Jack project their unfavorable perceptions of ex-spouses onto one another, but ultimately rely on one another to keep an eye on the children as they must fight to save his work.

The scene couple that rom-com enthusiasts didn't realize they needed is Pfeiffer and Clooney. They have such excellent chemistry that they make Melanie and Jack so endearing and relatable, which raises the quality and beauty of the movie. The audience deserves a follow-up film that focuses on the couple’s life after the first film ended with Sammy and Maggie now grown up, and how their love has developed over time.

NEXT: 10 Romantic-Comedies For People Who Hate Romantic-Comedies