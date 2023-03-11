When it comes to romantic comedies, a cheesy, swoon-worthy (and, in most cases, highly predictable) romance is enough to win over fans. Viewers blush over their first dates, cry with the female lead when she learns it was all a bet, and rejoice when the artsy girl removes her glasses to reveal a beauty that was there all along.

But every so often, fans of the rom-com genre are honored with a little extra. Their love of the films is not only because of the main couple but also the characters who make up their world. Whether it's the funny best friend, the solid side couple, or chaotic relatives, rom-coms with a lovable ensemble of characters make the experience of watching (and rewatching) the film all the more special.

10 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' (2003)

When thinking back on the supporting characters in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Kathryn Hahn's character, Michelle Reuben, is the first to come to mind. Viewers meet Michelle as she laughs, crying in her nightgown, blowing her nose into napkins that match the pattern of her dress before crawling back into bed. It's Michelle's familiarity that makes her so memorable, a refreshing alternative to the perfect Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson) that is enviably put together for someone in their 20s.

And who could forget the therapy scene where Michelle and Andie are in cahoots, labeling Ben (Matthew McConaughey) as everything from a pathological flirt to a rageaholic and sneakily tricking Andie into agreeing to go to Staten Island to meet his family. Everyone needs a friend as committed to the bit as Michelle.

9 'Bridget Jones’s Diary' (2001)

With a character as iconic as Bridget Jones (Renee Zellweger) and her duo of romantic interests plucked straight out of a Jane Austen novel, supporting characters are hardly needed to keep viewers interested. But their inclusion only serves to make the film more memorable and quotable.

Whether it's Bridget's loving but somewhat messy parents, or her foul-mouthed trio of best friends (featuring none other than Tom, the '80s pop icon), the film's supporting characters have given viewers no shortage of lines to quote on the daily, and important lessons in how to introduce people. Her friends are also a reminder of exactly the lengths friends should go to when another is down, puckering up the courage to eat and compliment their suspicious blue soup, rallying excitement for the brawl between Bridget's two leading men and, of course, insisting that she never settle for anything less than a man who likes her "just as she is."

8 'Clueless' (1995)

Clueless could have been a one-woman show starring Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone), and it would have still been iconic, but the addition of the film's fashionable, lavish but tardy crew of 16-year-olds who can't drive is what makes the film beloved by so many.

Tai and Dionne delivered on some of the greatest looks from the film, Mr. Hall and Miss Geist were the film's cutest couple, and Christian even taught viewers what it means to be a "Monet" (no, it's not a compliment). And of course, the film's supporting characters also gave viewers "rollin' with the homies," Travis' incredible speech for receiving the most tardies, and the unmatched burn that is "you're a virgin who can't drive."

7 'About Time' (2013)

Unlike other rom-coms, the supporting characters in About Time are less hilarious than they are completely and utterly heartbreaking. Viewers remember protagonist Tim's (Domhnall Gleeson) Dad not for his jokes (although Bill Nighy is always funny) but for his heartfelt moments with his son, running down to their spot on the beach, playing competitive matches of table tennis and sharing his cherished life lessons.

Similarly, Tim's sister Kit Kat is eclectic and colorful but deeply relatable, one whose choice to consistently wear purple sits alongside her troubled love life and self-growth in a long list of traits that make her character so excellently written.

6 'Knocked Up' (2007)

If there's one thing Judd Apatow does brilliantly, it's side characters. From Forgetting Sarah Marshall to The 40-Year-Old Virgin, his films have no shortage of witty characters to laugh at and laugh with. And Knocked Up is the perfect example of this.

Whether it's Jason Segel's character relentlessly flirting with married women, the tireless jokes about Martin's beard, or the unexpected one-liners from the young Apatow girls, the side characters in this film are the main reason to return to the film time and time again. And unlike other rom-com supporting characters, the side characters in Knocked Up were so good they got their own film, with Leslie Mann, Paul Rudd, Maude Apatow, and Iris Apatow reprising their roles in the sequel film This is 40.

5 '10 Things I Hate About You' (1999)

While Kat (Julia Stiles) and Patrick's (Heath Ledger) Shakespearean romance is one of the greats, it is certainly aided by the characters surrounding them, even those whose merit is only fully appreciated by more diehard fans of the film. Of course, the likes of Cameron, Bianca, Michael, and Joey bring an undeniable charm to the film, whether it's Cameron's dedication to learning French for Bianca or Joey boring everyone with his headshots.

However, beyond the main supporting cast are gems less appreciated by more casual rom-com fans, but whose role in the film make it the iconic rom-com that it is. Bogie Lowenstein must be applauded for his parties, taste in cheese, and questionable golf skills, Ms. Perky for her erotic writing, and Mr. Stratford for insisting his daughters walk around the house in a fake pregnancy belly.

4 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' (2002)

Any film with a title like this one will undoubtedly have some incredible side characters, and viewers familiar with the concept of the Greek wedding can surely assume who some of the faces may be. From the parents who believe vegetarianism includes lamb to the wise Pappous, who knows everything can be fixed with a bit of Windex, these supporting characters steal the spotlight every time they're on the screen.

And who could forget the iconic "pull my neck" scene from the sequel, a nifty photo-taking trick that was sure to influence the film's viewers after its release and which would go on to live in the memories of fans alongside a myriad of other hilarious and highly memorable moments from the films.

3 'When Harry Met Sally...' (1989)

Of course, the title characters in When Harry Met Sally... are iconic enough alone without the need for side characters to aid the narrative. But when it's characters as good as Jess (Bruno Kirby) and Marie (Carrie Fisher), fun side characters are always welcome.

And in the case of Harry and Sally's friends-to-lovers romance, best friends Jess and Marie are largely to thank for bringing the two together. Without their failed double date, the two may have never realized how perfect they were for one another, and viewers would have also missed out on the unforgettable coffee table debate.

2 'The Proposal' (2009)

Believe it or not, a film exists in which Ryan Reynolds is not the most likable character: that film is The Proposal. While all the side characters in The Proposal are deserving of a mention, fans of the film will agree that Grandma Annie (Betty White) and Ramone (Oscar Nuñez) steal the show (and viewers' hearts).

Grandma Annie's somewhat inappropriate dance in the woods to "Get Low" with Sandra Bullock's character is one of the best scenes in rom-com history, and who could forget Ramone's unmatched work portfolio, working as everything from a hardware store clerk to a stripper and even a wedding celebrant.

1 'Notting Hill' (1999)

Before Rhys Ifans was a power-hungry lizard in The Amazing Spider-Man or power-hungry knight in House of the Dragon, he was Hugh Grant's goofy, novelty, tee-wearing roommate. And when he isn't wearing a funky t-shirt, he's not wearing any clothes at all, opening the front door of their flat to a herd of paparazzi in nothing but his underwear.

But Spike isn't Notting Hill's only lovable side character. William's sister, Honey (Emma Chambers), plays the bubbly Londoner who comes to fall for Spike. Of course, William's rag-tag group of friends gave viewers the unforgettable dinner party scene where they fail to recognize the megastar (Julia Roberts) sitting before them.

