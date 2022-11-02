Who doesn’t look forward to a well-deserved happily ever after in a romantic comedy? The ending is always something of a reward after spending all that time watching the couple fall in love. A cathartic release of the will-they-won’t-they tension. No one wants to watch something light and fluffy for the couple to only part ways in the end. But honestly, sometimes that would've been for the best. While some rom-com couples are so perfect they bring a tear to your eye, others are just so horrendously mismatched that the only thing keeping them together this long is pure chemistry and sexual tension. From drama-seeking commitment-phobes to the darling high school sweethearts, which couples will endure, and who is destined to crash and burn?

RELATED: The Best Romantic Comedies on Netflix Right Now

11/11 11. Carrie and Charles in 'Four Weddings and a Funeral'

Image Via Rank Film Distributors

Carrie (Andie MacDowall) and Charles (Hugh Grant), the star-crossed lovers of Four Weddings and a Funeral, were doomed from the offset. The two meet at a mutual friend’s wedding and sleep together, thus beginning the months of pining. They meet again a few times during the film, inexplicably drawn together by pure chemistry. At the second wedding, we find out Carrie is engaged to someone else, yet still sleeps with Charles. Then she invites him to their wedding knowing full well he has feelings for her. By the time Charles finally manages to somewhat get over her and chooses to marry an ex of his, she gatecrashes his wedding which he then calls off last minute to be with her. Throughout the entire film, these two share a fear of committing to anyone, shamelessly hurting others around them, and only seem interested in one another when the other is taken. Until these two learn to communicate with each other and actually go on a proper date, I’d say their chances of lasting are slim.

10/11 10. Joy and Jack in 'What Happens in Vegas'

Image Via 20th Century Fox

Joy (Cameron Diaz) and Jack (Ashton Kutcher) are the complete opposites of each other. They meet during a wild night in Vegas during which the two drunkenly get married. They agree to divorce immediately the next day until Jack wins a million-dollar jackpot using Joy’s coin. Though both feel entitled to the money, neither can divorce and split the money until they attempt to co-exist for six months. Jack and Joy pull increasingly elaborate pranks on one another to try and get the other to fail - and that’s about the majority of the relationship. However, there’s a fairly abrupt turn-around of their feelings once they become more involved in each other’s lives and their attraction grows. It’s fairly lackluster given their complete lack of chemistry and considering some of the awful things they have just done to one another without any apology. These two wouldn’t make it more than a year without ripping each other’s heads off once the passion wore off.

9/11 9. Kathleen and Joe in 'You've Got Mail'

Image via Warner Bros.

At least Kathleen (Meg Ryan) and Joe (Tom Hanks) in You've Got Mail seem to have some things in common, unlike our last two entries. But they’re not much better in the relationship department. The two initially met in a chat room under aliases, sharing messages with one another and falling in love virtually. However, when they do meet in person (neither knowing the true identity of the other) they almost immediately despise one another. Don’t get me wrong, I love the enemies-to-lovers trope. I’m just not entirely convinced Joe ever did love Kathleen, considering the cruel way he treats her. Joe finds out about her identity first and begins to both torment Kathleen and pursue her without revealing who he is. For most of the film, Joe is lying and manipulating, playing with Kathleen’s feelings at his every whim. Honestly, his antics seem more sociopathic than romantic.

8/11 8. Sara and Jonathan in 'Serendipity'

Image via Miramax

To be clear, Jonathan (John Cusack) and Sara (Kate Beckinsale) have great chemistry. But their ridiculous obsession with destiny had me more annoyed than enamored. The two have a chance meeting in a department store and, despite both dating other people, spend the night hanging out together. However, instead of doing the normal thing and exchanging numbers, Sara decides fate needs to reunite them. 10 years later, they still haven’t found one another but continue to have an unhealthy obsession with each other (even as they’re engaged to different people). The thing is, though, how much did they really learn about each other in that one night? I imagine they would have changed in those ten years, too. While they do reunite and end up together, all they ever really had together was chemistry and a mutual pining for a mysterious idea of their true love.

7/11 7. Margaret and Andrew in 'The Proposal'

Back to the enemies-to-lovers trope, we’ve finally gotten to a couple that genuinely seems to like one another by the film’s end. When Margaret (Sandra Bullock), a Canadian editor-in-chief of a book publishing company, finds out she’s going to be deported and lose her job, she blackmails her assistant, Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), to marry her to obtain a green card. The two spend the weekend in Alaska with Andrew’s family in an effort to keep up the farce of their sham relationship for U.S Immigration. Margaret and Andrew do not get along at first, seeing as Margaret is austere and bossy and Andrew despises her constant abuse of him. However, the longer they spend together, we really do see their barriers come down and the two truly connect. Their main setback, though, is their unfortunate situation – Andrew really would have to marry Margaret just to be able to date her. That’s a lot of pressure for a new relationship.

6/11 6. Josie and Sam in 'Never Been Kissed'

I know some of you may judge the ranking of this considering the circumstances of their relationship but hear me out. Josie (Drew Barrymore), a reporter, meets Sam (Michael Vartan), an English teacher, while undercover posing as a student at the local school. Although nothing untoward happens while she’s posing as one of his students, Josie and Sam are clearly attracted to one another throughout the film, something that Sam feels quite conflicted over. It’s incredibly inappropriate considering he’s meant to be her teacher (even if she is technically his age). However, the two have a great amount in common, and Sam is one of the few people who actually adores Josie and her dorky, idiosyncratic personality. The main drawback is the fact that their relationship was built upon a rather inappropriate lie. It’s pretty hard to come back from the fact that most of what Sam knew about Josie isn’t true.

5/11 5. Sara and Alex in 'Hitch'

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

Similar to the latter, this relationship also started with a lie, though none quite so serious. Alex (Will Smith), a dating coach who mentors men in the ways of love, meets his match in the workaholic Sara (Eva Mendes), a gossip columnist who is wise to the usual seduction techniques. Hitch finds himself falling for her, pulling out all the stops in his pursuit of her. Though, he keeps his career a secret, labeling himself as a simple “consultant.” Sara keeps her intentions to herself, too, knowing Alex is close with the new boyfriend of a popular celebrity, occasionally using him for juicy gossip to add to her column. The pair do fall in love with one another and have amazing chemistry. The major downfall of this couple is their lack of communication. If either of the two took a second to stop playing games, admit their feelings, and talk things out, they’d be much higher up on this list.

4/11 4. Julia and Robbie in 'The Wedding Singer'

Image Via New Line Cinema

In all honesty, the song at the end (“Grow Old With You”) that Robbie (Adam Sandler) sings to Julia (Drew Barrymore) had me seriously tempted to move this pairing up higher seeing as it brings me to tears every time. However, these two seem to suffer from the communication flaws of quite a few couples on this list. On the other hand, Julia and Robbie fit together beautifully, thanks to their fabulous on-screen chemistry and the way they truly seem to adore each other, flaws and all. They meet in unfortunate circumstances, while Julia is engaged and Robbie is recently dumped. As he helps her plan her wedding, the two fall for each other, but things keep getting in their way every time they try to admit it. Robbie misinterprets things and Julia shows up at the wrong time; nothing seems to work for these two. The only real flaw this couple has is their fear of just speaking from the heart. They tend to assume and accept, rather than wait for an explanation.

3/11 3. Scarlet and Mike in '17 Again'

Image Via Warner Bros.

It might seem strange to have this pairing so far up, but Mike (Zac Efron/Matthew Perry) really put in the effort by the end to accept that he was the problem and to better himself and his relationship with not only his wife but his kids, too. After being magically transformed into a teenager again, Mike sees this as an opportunity to reconnect with his distant kids and his soon-to-be ex-wife, Scarlet (Leslie Mann). Mike spends time with them all, transforming his son into a basketball whiz, teaching his daughter the value of self-respect and true love, and rekindling the spark with Scarlet. These two never would have worked without this change. Mike needed to step up, accept he was in the wrong, and work to be a better man for his family. And he did exactly that. The only thing is whether Mike will keep it up after the film’s end. However, after getting a taste of losing his family, I doubt Mike would ever let them slip through his fingers again.

2/11 2. Rachel and Nick in 'Crazy Rich Asians'

Crazy Rich Asians really is one of the few rom-coms out there where the couple truly put their love above all else. Rachel (Constance Wu) and Nick (Henry Golding) are faced with countless trials from the get-go. Nick’s family, particularly his mother (Michelle Yeoh), refuses to accept Rachel into their family, seeing her as a gold-digger and believing she’d never put family before herself. Despite their difficulties, Nick stands beside Rachel through it all. He even offers to leave his family, his legacy, and everything else behind purely so they can be together. And Rachel is equally selfless, refusing to put Nick into an unwinnable position by forcing this ultimatum. The couple is made for one another, they work through their issues and never stop loving each other through it all. The only reason these two aren’t at number one is that Nick didn’t tell Rachel the truth about his obscenely wealthy family from the offset. That’s a fact she maybe would have liked to know before stepping into the lion’s den.

1/11 1. Jenna and Matt in '13 Going on 30'

Be still my beating heart, Jenna (Jennifer Garner) and Matt (Mark Ruffalo) are the epitome of true love. Of course, they do have a bit of a rocky start. Childhood best friends, the two have a fight on her birthday and Jenna wishes herself into her thirties. Now thirty, flirty, and thriving, Jenna seems to have everything she ever wanted, except Matt whom she neglected. As she figures out her new adult life, Jenna and Matt reconnect, and Jenna finally realizes Matt is the one for her. Unluckily for her, Matt is engaged to another woman and ends up choosing her as his relationship with Jenna is far too damaged. It’s a heartbreaking scene, considering the fact that the two are so in love but just can’t make it work. It’s a relief when Jenna finally returns to being thirteen and knows there’s no way she can ever let Matt go. From childhood best friends to a happily married couple in their pink dream house, Matt and Jenna are endgame!