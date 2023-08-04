Romantic comedies, or rom-coms, have long captivated audiences with their enchanting tales of love and laughter. These movies appeal to our fundamental need for romance by combining humor, heartfelt scenes, and happy endings in a pleasant way. Thus, we find ourselves drawn to the on-screen couples, their chemistry igniting sparks of hope within us.

Acknowledging that not all rom-com relationships are built to last beyond the final scene is important. Some couples, despite their initial appeal, may exhibit toxic dynamics that could jeopardize their future together off-screen. However, some rom-com couples' journeys demonstrate a strong foundation and development, hinting at the possibility of a solid and long love story after the credits have rolled, as discussed in this Reddit thread.

10 Danny and Sandy — ‘Grease’ (1978)

Set in the 1950s, Grease revolves around the lives of high schoolers Danny Zuko (John Travolta) and Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John), who enjoy a summer romance but are unexpectedly reunited when Sandy transfers to Danny's school.

Despite having lots of Redditors reject the connection, Danny and Sandy are still supported by others. They experience a romantic summer together that has an enduring impact on them both. Their affection for one another endures in the face of obstacles like clique boundaries and misunderstandings. Moreover, in the end, Danny sheds his "cool guy" image and embraces his love for Sandy, while Sandy transforms her appearance to fit in with Danny's world. This displays their willingness to change for the sake of their relationship and signals a commitment to making things work.

9 Nick and Rachel — ‘Crazy Rich Asian’ (2018)

Crazy Rich Asian revolves around Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), a Chinese-American economics professor, who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend, Nick Young (Henry Golding), for a wedding and to meet his family. Unbeknownst to Rachel, Nick is part of one of Singapore's wealthiest and most influential families.

It’s clear that Nick and Rachel genuinely care for each other's well-being and support one another through the challenges they face, even though Nick fails to prepare his girlfriend for his ruthless family. Despite the obstacles, Rachel and Nick are devoted to one another and work to close the gaps between their various worlds. Fans and Redditors continue to believe that these two will remain together off-screen because their bond is too deep to be shattered, even when it's been reported that a sequel to the film is in the works.

8 Melanie and Jake — ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ (2002)

Sweet Home Alabama follows Melanie Smooter (Reese Witherspoon), a successful fashion designer in New York City who is about to marry her wealthy fiancé, Andrew. However, Melanie is forced to confront her past and revisit her hometown in Alabama when she realizes she needs a divorce from her estranged husband, Jake Perry (Josh Lucas), whom she married as a teenager.

Redditor frostysbox said, "The best part of SHA is how it shows they grew apart to become complete individuals and then found their way back together — to become complementary individuals as adults." The connection between Melanie and Jake is described in the movie as having a complicated past, unresolved feelings, and an underlying affection. Additionally, their relationship is still solid, and they still care about and understand each other despite their initial separation and divergent goals. Although there are no guarantees, it is quite likely that the two will remain together when the movie is over based on their shared past, development, forgiving one another, and the love they still have for one another.

7 Harry and Sally — ‘When Harry Met Sally…’ (1989)

When Harry Met Sally… revolves around the evolving friendship and complicated relationship between Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) and Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) over several years. Over time, Harry and Sally's relationship becomes more complicated as they grapple with their feelings and whether they could be more than just friends.

Harry and Sally have traits that help build enduring relationships. They encourage one another through difficult times, are patient with each other's eccentricities, and sincerely care about one another's well-being. Their bond goes beyond mere attraction, as they have shared experiences, intellectual compatibility, and a solid foundation of trust and friendship. Therefore, it's likely that these two will remain together after the movie finishes and genuinely embody the notion of a happy ending as Redditor Nezukoka commented, "Harry and Sally are end game."

6 Josh and Cher — ‘Clueless’ (1995)

Loosely based on Jane Austen's novel Emma and set in Beverly Hills, California, Clueless follows Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone), a wealthy and popular high school student, as she navigates through the social hierarchy and learns valuable life lessons. Cher also navigates her romantic life, exploring her feelings for her stepbrother, Josh (Paul Rudd), and realizing the true meaning of love.

Josh and Cher share a close bond and playful banter beyond typical sibling interactions. Intellectually challenging and motivating one another, they exhibit a sincere connection and understanding. It's crucial to remember that their relationship is complicated, and they may face difficulties because they are step-siblings. Yet, the likelihood of them remaining together after the film finishes is great as long as they improve, make each other happy, and gain parental approval. Redditor clumsyc also said, "LOVE me some Josh and Cher but she’s only 16! I could see them breaking up but getting back together once she’s done college or something."

5 Andie and Ben — ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ (2003)

Redditor CokedUpAirhead said, "The two sociopaths in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days are definitely still together. They deserve each other." How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days revolves around a bet between two individuals with conflicting intentions. Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson), a journalist for a women's magazine, is tasked with writing an article on how to drive a guy away in just 10 days. Benjamin Barry (Matthew McConaughey), an advertising executive, is simultaneously determined to win a bet by making a woman fall in love with him within the same timeframe.

Despite their initial intentions, Andie and Ben show signs of a sincere emotional attachment that develops throughout the film. Additionally, these two exhibit a tremendous desire to talk to one another and resolve their problems. They respect openness and are prepared to face their concerns and insecurities to advance their relationship, a strong foundation for any romantic relationship.

4 Margaret and Andrew — ‘The Proposal’ (2009)

The Proposal centers around Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock), a Canadian executive who faces deportation from the United States due to an immigration issue. To avoid being sent back to Canada, Margaret convinces her assistant, Andrew Paxton (Ryan Reynolds), to pretend to be her fiancé and agree to marry her. RELATED: The 12 Best Romance Movies with a Love Triangle

As Margaret and Andrew spend time together to deal with difficult events and listen to each other more, their relationship develops from a forced engagement to true affection and love. They also discover how to support and respect one another and establish common ground. Moreover, in addition to their incredible chemistry, the change in power dynamics at the film's conclusion allowed viewers to see how likely they would be together after the film ended. Redditor Cat_Toe_Beans_ commented, "Margaret and Andrew from the Proposal are definitely still together."

3 Mia and Nicholas — ‘The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement’ (2004)

Continuing the story from The Princess Diaries, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement centers on Mia Thermopolis’s (Anne Hathaway) challenges as she embarks on her journey to becoming queen. Her queen grandmother, Queen Clarisse (Julie Andrews), informs Mia that she must find a husband to ascend to the throne and continue the royal lineage. Then a suitor named Nicholas (Chris Pine) arrives, who happens to be from a rival royal family.

Mia and Nicholas have an undeniably strong chemistry since they have similar experiences and deep conversations and support one another in trying circumstances. Furthermore, they both show they are prepared to put their relationship above their royal responsibilities. They also prove to be each other’s biggest supporters, as seen when Nicholas encourages Mia to speak up for herself and Mia's comprehension of Nicholas' obligations as a future king. Thus, the likelihood of these two continuing their love story off-screen is very high. Redditor Queen-Lexopedia said, "They definitely ended up together and stayed happily together, still in love."

2 Robbie and Julia — ‘The Wedding Singer’ (1998)

Redditor Same_Independent_393 determined, "Robbie and Julia are together forever for sure." These two are from the movie, The Wedding Singer, set in the 1980s and follows Robbie Hart (Adam Sandler), a wedding singer who gets left at the altar by his fiancée, Linda. Devastated and heartbroken, Robbie meets Julia Sullivan (Drew Barrymore), a waitress engaged to a wealthy, self-absorbed man named Glenn.

As Robbie and Julia share a genuine connection and chemistry throughout the film as they develop a deep friendship, supporting and understanding each other in their respective challenges and heartbreaks, which is a necessary foundation in any romantic relationship, they will likely stay together after the credit rolls. Moreover, throughout the film, Robbie and Julia both experience personal development and self-realization, demonstrating their shared capacity for flexibility, attentiveness, and problem-solving, making them a great couple.

1 Jenna and Matt — ‘13 Going on 30’ (2004)

Redditor l-o-h said, "Jenna and Matty!" from 13 Going on 30. It follows a 13-year-old girl named Jenna Rink (Jennifer Garner) who desperately wants to become popular in high school and fit in with the cool kids. However, after a humiliating experience at her 13th birthday party, Jenna wishes to be "30, flirty, and thriving" and magically wakes up as a 30-year-old woman. She seeks out her childhood friend, Matt (Mark Ruffalo), now a photographer, to help her navigate the unfamiliar world she finds herself.

The connection between Jenna and Matt and their shared childhood experiences are the foundation of their relationship. They are deeply connected and fundamentally comprehend each other. Thus, there is a reasonable likelihood that they will stay together after the movie ends as Jenna realizes the value of their friendship and the importance of being true to herself.

