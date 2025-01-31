Throughout cinema's history, audiences have proven time and time again that they love nothing more than a good love story. Classics like Casablanca and smash hits like Titanic are some of the most well-loved films of all time, due in no small part to the fact that audiences enjoy watching their central romances play out over and over again.

But some of the best romance movies are romantic comedies. A good romantic comedy effortlessly blends together the best elements of both genres, delivering an engaging love story that can keep its viewers laughing throughout. However, while there are plenty of great romantic comedies out there, only a few stand as absolutely essential viewing. These are the 10 essential romantic comedies that everyone should see at least once, either because they are staples of the genre, or because they are extremely unique stand-outs.

10 'The Apartment' (1960)

Directed by Billy Wilder

In The Apartment, office worker C. C. Baxter (Jack Lemmon), also known as "Bud", loans out his apartment several nights a week to his higher-ups for their use in extramarital affairs. This arrangement works mostly to Baxter's advantage, allowing him to quickly climb the corporate ladder, until he discovers that one of his bosses, Jeff Sheldrake (Fred MacMurray), is visiting his apartment with Fran Kubelik (Shirley MacLaine), an elevator worker whom Baxter has developed an attraction to. Since its release, the film has become a timeless classic, often deemed one of the best romantic comedies of all time.

Simply put, The Apartment has few flaws. Lemmon and MacLaine are excellent leads who are given some great dialogue to work with. Baxter is a likable character who is given a surprising amount of depth, especially when he opens up to Fran about his mental health struggles, while Fran is equally likable, but understandably guarded as a result of her own romantic troubles. It certainly isn't the funniest romantic comedy in the world, owing to some of its darker subject matter, but The Apartment is still an essential watch due to just how compelling its central romance is.

9 'The Philadelphia Story' (1940)

Directed by George Cukor

In The Philadelphia Story, Tracy Lord (Katharine Hepburn), a divorced woman, finds herself having to pick between three different men: George Kittredge (John Howard), to whom she is proposed; Mike Connor (James Stewart), a journalist; and C. K. Dexter Haven (Cary Grant), her ex-husband. The film was a critical and financial success that played a large role in rejuvenating Hepburn's career.

The Philadelphia Story's most notable aspect is its cast. Hepburn, Grant and Stewart were three of the biggest stars of the 1940s, and the film does an excellent job of showcasing the talents of all three. It is also one of the definitive examples of a comedy of remarriage; a romantic comedy subgenre in which a former husband and wife reunite after exploring other romantic options. The fact that the subgenre played such an important part in the continued prominence of romantic comedies throughout the 1940s, in tandem with the fact that it features some of the era's biggest stars, solidifies The Philadelphia Story as an absolutely essential watch for anyone exploring the history of romantic comedies.

8 'Love, Simon' (2018)

Directed by Greg Berlanti

Love, Simon focuses on Simon Spier (Nick Robinson), a high school senior who is concealing the fact that he is gay from his family and friends. When another male student makes an anonymous post regarding his sexuality, Simon emails him and begins to discuss his own sexual identity. Unfortunately, fellow student Martin Addison (Logan Miller) discovers the emails and holds them over Simon's head, threatening to publicly out him if he doesn't assist him with his own romantic difficulties. It is a particularly enjoyable traditional rom-com, but it's also especially notable for being one of the first romantic comedies released by a major studio to focus on a gay individual.

That subject matter is exactly what makes Love, Simon an essential watch. It beautifully illustrates the inner-conflicts that can arise when people are considering how or when to come out in a way that few romantic comedies have before or since. In general, gay experiences have been woefully underrepresented in rom-coms, making Love, Simon an extremely refreshing film, especially when it was first released. In the time since, the film's memorable characters and witty script have continued to endear it to audiences.