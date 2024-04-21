Before franchises and superhero films dominated the cinema landscape, romantic comedies were a fan-favorite and reliable genre. The golden age of rom-coms sprouted in the 1980s and 1990s, producing some of the genre's best and most beloved examples. However, rom-coms got their big start as early as the 1930s, with major films like 1934's seminal hit It Happened One Night.

At their best, rom-coms are funny, heartwarming and, as stated, provide a great escape from reality, allowing the audience to dream about another reality where life may not be so dispiriting. In a genre so crowded, it's logical that many entries will become dated due to questionable storylines, like Breakfast at Tiffany's or Pretty Woman. However, these rom-coms prove that some movies truly are timeless, as they have aged gracefully and remain a source of comfort, laughs, and romance for audiences.

10 'The Apartment' (1960)

Directed by Billy Wilder

C.C. Baxter (Jack Lemmon) lends his apartment to company executives to use for secret affairs. Soon, he begins lending the space to his boss, Mr. Sheldrake (Fred MacMurray), hoping for a promotion. However, things get complicated when he realizes the woman Mr. Sheldrake is sleeping with is the one he's interested in, Fran Kubelik (Shirley MacLaine).

The saying, "They don't make 'em like this anymore," could not be more true when it comes to The Apartment. Noted as one of the best romantic comedy films of the 1960s, The Apartment is a study of how much of themselves people are willing to offer to get what they want. A huge upside to this film that helps it feel fresh is the character of Fran, who is not written as a stereotype; she is sympathetic and engaging, with a deep, layered arc and clear motivations. The Apartment is a perfect example of why Wilder was one of the best directors of his time and a timeless picture with jokes that still hold up and will leave audiences with their stomachs hurting.

9 'What's Up, Doc?' (1972)

Directed by Peter Bogdanovich

Musicologist Howard Bannister, played by Ryan O'Neal, gets his bag mixed up with three other people who own identical bags. The group of four is then thrown into a sequence of absolutely ridiculous events, such as getting wrapped up with stolen government papers, secret agents and stolen jewels. What's Up, Doc? brings every trick to the table and uses each to its full extent.

As another film that leans further towards the comedic side of things, the scenes found within the movie are packed with absurd slapstick comedy, with some even claiming it as one of the funniest rom-coms of all time. O'Neal is perfectly matched by an enchanting Barbra Streisand in one of her best roles. The film's genius and sharp comedy are timeless, turning it into an all-time great screwball comedy, arguably the last great entry into the genre. Moreover, the stellar performances from O'Neal, Barbra Streisand, Madeline Kahn and Kenneth Mars bring it all together in a nice, hilarious package.

8 'Moonstruck' (1987)

Directed by Norman Jewison

Loretta (Cher) gets herself in a sticky situation when she agrees to marry her current boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello) but ends up falling in love with his younger brother, Ronny (Nicolas Cage). Ronny apparently lost his hand in an accident he claims was Johnny's fault, so he has no issue going after his fiancé. Loretta must decipher her true feelings before things become too complicated.

There's no question as to why the cast and crew of Moonstruck received numerous accolades upon the film's release. As the love stories weave and tangle themselves together, the film becomes evermore entertaining. Cher's performance was widely loved and remains a standout of the rom-com genre, a spirited, emotional, vulnerable, and tremendously relatable portrayal of doubt and desire that led to her winning an Academy Award for Best Actress. Moonstruck is one of the greatest romantic comedies of all time, a remarkably insightful into the changing nature of relationships that is as insightful today as it was in 1987.

7 'When Harry Met Sally...' (1989)

Directed by Rob Reiner

As two casual acquaintances, Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan), share a ride from Chicago to New York, they beg the question to both themselves and the audience: can women and men actually be just friends? As they reunite several times throughout the years, they form an intimate friendship, trying to keep the sexual attraction from becoming a complication.

When Harry Met Sally... is known across the planet as a timeless classic. While the plot is great and the humor hilarious, nothing tops the thick and palpable chemistry between Crystal and Ryan. Every scene they share feels astoundingly natural and genuine, melting into their characters and bringing the audience along for an unforgettable ride. Many of the film's scenes are solely iconic due to the interactions between Crystal and Ryan. The screenplay's sharp observations on relationships and the wickedly clever dialogue keep things fresh, making When Harry Met Sally... arguably the best romantic comedy out there.

6 'Sleepless in Seattle' (1993)

Directed by Nora Ephron

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan have starred in four movies together, plus a documentary; however, their most famous is arguably Sleepless in Seattle. Hanks' character, the widowed Sam Baldwin, is thrown into a whirlwind when his son calls into a radio show in hopes of finding love for his father after the loss of his wife. Through this debacle, he gets the attention of a reporter named Annie Reed, who falls for him even though she is engaged. She decides to send him a letter to meet her on Valentine's Day at the top of the Empire State Building.

Sleepless in Seattle takes quite the risk for a rom-com, keeping its two love birds separated for the majority of the film, but many were surprised to find that it actually worked. The script is incredibly quick-witted and, of course, Hanks and Ryan's chemistry is astounding as always, which enhances said script tenfold. Iconic and timeless, Sleepless in Seattle is one of Ryan and Hanks' funniest movies without ever forgetting the romance.

5 'Groundhog Day' (1993)

Directed by Harold Ramis

The wildly cynical weatherman Phil (Bill Murray) travels to Pennsylvania to cover the nationally renowned Groundhog Day tradition. While doing so, he gets trapped in a time loop and is forced to continuously live the past day over and over again. Earlier in that day, he gets turned down by his producer (Andie MacDowell), meaning he has to live through that moment repeatedly. Through this experience, he must lose his narcissistic ways and learn kindness and humility.

Groundhog Day finds loads of charm as it tests the self-absorbed weatherman and eventually sees him grow into a new man. There's something so refreshing about watching a man filled to the brim with toxic masculinity learn that the only way to find romance with his producer is to stop attempting to trick her into bed and start spending actual quality time with her. Groundhog Day's message is incredibly heartwarming and timeless for those finding themselves in a negative mindset. Not to mention, Bill Murray always provides a good time.

4 'Clueless' (1995)

Directed by Amy Heckerling

Alicia Silverstone's Cher decides to play matchmaker for two of her teachers while simultaneously giving a new student named Tai, played by the late Brittany Murphy, a major makeover. However, as she discovers that her beliefs are far more mistaken than she thought, Cher goes on a journey of self-awareness, leading her to fall in love with her ex-stepbrother, played by Paul Rudd.

A seminal '90s film, Clueless is the type of game-changing, trend-setting teen movie that will never get old. Silverstone has found nothing but praise for her portrayal of Cher, often considered one of the best performances of the late 90s. Director Amy Heckerling proved herself in the high school film space after directing the wildly successful Fast Times At Ridgemont High, and here, she brings her magic back to direct one of the best high school rom-coms of all time.

3 'You've Got Mail' (1998)

Directed by Nora Ephron

When a bookstore tycoon and an independent bookstore owner become rivals, doing business across the street from each other, they grow a great dislike for one another. Online, through an anonymous internet chatting site, they fall madly in love without realizing who they truly are. You've Got Mail marked the third collaboration between Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, which can only mean one thing: their chemistry is impeccable, and therefore, they make magic together.

You've Got Mail finds Hanks and Ryan's chemistry being as wonderful as always, injecting charm into a then wildily creative story as the digital age began its boom. Now, You've Got Mail exists as a lovely time capsule of a specific time and place, offering a healthy side of nostalgia with the usual serving of romance. Still, Hanks and Ryan remain the main hook. Their chemistry is irresistible, making it worth a rewatch, even for those who have seen it countless times.

2 '10 Things I Hate About You' (1999)

Directed by Gil Junger

Based on William Shakespeare's iconic comedy play, The Taming of the Shrew, 10 Things I Hate About You is a charming update of a well-known classic. It depicts Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a shy boy who pays the mysterious bad boy Patrick (Heath Ledger) to date the edgy Kat (Julia Stiles), hoping to date her sister, Bianca (Larisa Oleynik).

Filled with scenes that are forever classics, like Patrick singing to Kat on the bleachers or Kat's heart-wrenching monologue at the end of the film, it genuinely doesn't get better than 10 Things I Hate About You. Being based on a Shakespeare play, many would think it can only have so much originality. However, the film subverts every expectation, with the filmmakers putting so much of their soul and personality, which, mixed with the stellar characters on screen, results in a certified classic.

1 'Bridget Jones's Diary' (2001)

Directed by Sharon Maguire

Deciding it's time to take control of her life, Renée Zellweger's Bridget Jones begins to document her life in a diary. Bridget proceeds to find herself in the most eventful year of her entire life. A series of changes ensue, from chaos relating to her career to the two men competing for her heart, played by Colin Firth and Hugh Grant.

Bridget Jones's Diary became an almost instant hit upon its release in 2001 due to its stellar, Oscar-nominated performance by Zellweger. The writing is where the film finds a lot of appeal, with Bridget depicted as a very imperfect protagonist, making her lovably relatable for audience members everywhere; in fact, people fell so in love with Bridget Jones that the film spawned two sequels, plus a third one on the way. An all-time great British rom-com, Bridget Jones's Diary is charming and touching, making it a beloved picture that will never grow old.

