The 1990s brought much to the world of films. Auteur directors like Quentin Tarantino and Wes Anderson were on the rise. Audiences marveled (and still do) over how Steven Spielberg made dinosaurs come to life before our eyes in Jurassic Park. Yet, during the decade of grunge bands, the genre that reigned supreme in the eyes of many was rom-coms.

The winning combination of romance and comedy turned actors in this decade into A-list stars. Actors like Hugh Grant and Meg Ryan cemented themselves as rom-com royalty, while other stars, like Heath Ledger and Paul Rudd, were on the rise thanks to their captivating performances. While many great rom-coms were released this decade, these 10 rom-coms both captured the specificity of the ‘90s and the timeless power of romance.

10 ‘She’s All That’ (1999)

Directed by Robert Iscove

Image via Miramax Films

The most popular guy in school, Zack Siler (Freddie Prinze Jr.), has it all going on for him until his girlfriend (Jodi Lyn O'Keefe) cheats on him with a reality star from The Real World. With his reputation on the line, he accepts a bet from one of his friends, Dean (Paul Walker), to transform an awkward art student, Laney Boggs (Rachel Leigh Cook), into the next prom queen. The movie also stars Anna Paquin, Matthew Lillard, and Kieran Culkin.

If there was ever a movie that defined the trope of the nerdy girl taking off her glasses to reveal she’s beautiful, this is it. For how cliched this can be, it earns its existence in She’s All That thanks to the assist of “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer. Plus, the evolution of Zack’s character falling in love with Laney is heartwarming, slowly letting his popularity go for something real with her. This modern adaptation of My Fair Lady stands out as one the great rom-coms set in high school to kick off the end of the decade.