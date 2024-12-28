Whether it's a classic battle of the sexes or putting on a convincing charade, romantic comedies are known for their outlandish plots and laugh-out-loud humor, which have successfully entertained moviegoers for years. Initially established in the 1930s, the romantic comedy has maintained its original formula while still growing and evolving with the times, deeming it a familiar but also a versatile genre.

When it comes to the romantic comedies of 2024, there are some that stand out for their uniqueness and bold originality, such as The Fall Guy, Música, and Lisa Frankenstein, that reign as the year's best. Out of the years, various contributions to the film genre, including Challengers, Your Monster, and The Idea of You, these are the ten best romantic comedies of 2024, ranked.

10 'Find Me Falling'

Directed by Stelana Kliris

Harry Connick Jr. stars in Find Me Falling as a famous rockstar, John Allman, who, after the major failure of his latest album, decides to retreat to the island of Cyprus, which he later learns has a reputation for frequent suicides. As John tries to escape his everyday life, his plans are complicated when he runs into his former girlfriend, Sia (Agni Scott), forcing him to confront his past and embrace a new kind of life away from fame and fortune.

Find Me Falling is a unique rom-com about second chances and learning to live life to the fullest even if it's not how you planned it to turn out. While the plot explores the ominous subject of suicide, it ends up playing a vital importance in the overall story, making it a bold risk for a film that audiences rarely see today. Despite mixed reviews, Find Me Falling still features a powerful thought-provoking theme and fantastic performances that earn it a spot on the list as one of the year's best rom-coms.

9 'Hot Frosty'

Directed by Jerry Ciccoritti

As the holidays approach in Hope Springs, New York, a young widow, Kathy Barrett (Lacey Chabert), is struggling to cope with the loss of her husband while keeping her business afloat. When she walks by a handsomely built snowman, she somehow manages to bring him to life as a man named Jack (Dustin Milligan). While Jack adjusts to his human form, he also helps Kathy find the true meaning of the holiday and her desire to find happiness again.

Netflix's Hot Frosty is the latest holiday romantic comedy that has taken audiences by storm with its kind of cheesy but heartfelt story. While some might be put off by the romanticizing of Frosty the Snowman, Hot Frosty is still a cute Christmas film that has all the makings of a Hallmark Channel movie, fully embracing the genuine spirit of the holidays with a perfect blend of humor and romance, deeming it to be one of 2024's most surprising hit rom-coms.

8 'Your Monster'

Directed by Caroline Lindy

When a young actress, Laura Franco (Melissa Barrera), is diagnosed with cancer and dumped by her playwright boyfriend, she's forced to move back to her childhood home. As Laura tries to cope with the series of tragic events, she discovers a monster (Tommy Dewey) who has been living in her upstairs closet. Despite her initial fear of him, the two bond over their love of theater and the strange creature eventually helps Laura find her strength and voice again.

Your Monster is another intriguing and different romantic comedy that puts an unusual spin on the concept of a monster hiding in your closet. The movie is a delightful mash-up of the horror and romantic comedy genres, conveying a modern romance with a fantasy-type twist that leaves a lasting impression on audiences. While it is a slight take on the classic tale of Beauty and the Beast, Your Monster still forges its own path with a refreshing and fun new take on the traditional rom-com.

7 'Upgraded'

Directed by Carlson Young

Camila Mendes stars in Upgraded as Ana Santos, an aspiring artist and ambitious intern who, after pointing out an error to her boss, is invited on a work trip to London. When Ana arrives at her destination, she meets a young and handsome man, William (Archie Renaux), who accidentally mistakes her to be her company's art director, leading to an ongoing facade that takes Ana to new and unexpected heights.

Upgraded is a modernized re-telling of the classic fairytale, Cinderella, that also has all the characteristics of a good, old-fashioned romantic comedy. While there is a romantic dynamic in the film, Upgraded also focuses on a different kind of love without downplaying the traditional tropes of the genre. Aside from a few moments of being a bit far-fetched, overall, Upgraded is still a lighthearted and entertaining love story for the current as well as a new generation of romantic comedy fans.

6 'The Idea of You'

Directed by Michael Showalter

In the romantic comedy, The Idea of You, Anne Hathaway takes on the role of a divorced mother and art gallery owner, Soléne Marchand, who, after her ex-husband is called away for work, reluctantly agrees to take their teenage daughter (Ella Rubin) and her friends to Coachella. During a meet-and-greet with a British boy band, Soléne meets one of the members, Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), and while she is initially uncomfortable with their obvious attraction due to the age difference, the two eventually develop a romantic relationship.

Based on the novel written by Robinne Lee, The Idea of You is a solid and distinctive rom-com that keeps a modern audience in mind with its age-gap while still conveying all the essential elements of a classic romantic comedy. The Idea of You received generally positive reviews from critics, many who praised Hathaway's performance as well as Galitzine, who have surprisingly authentic on-screen chemistry together.

5 'Challengers'

Directed by Luca Guadagino

Zendaya stars in the romantic sports comedy, Challengers, as a former tennis player turned coach, Tashi Donaldson, who has successfully turned her husband, Art (Mike Faist), into a world-champion tennis pro. In an effort to end his losing streak, Tashi convinces Art to compete in a challenger event, but tensions begin to rise when Art finds himself standing on the court across from Patrick Zweig (Josh O'Connor), a former tennis star and Tashi's ex-boyfriend.

Challengers follows a seductive love triangle against the competitive backdrop of the world of sports, cultivating a new style of romance. Zendaya, Faist, and O'Connor all give fantastic performances, each complimenting each other and creating an alluring balance between their characters without one overshadowing the others. Even though it features a rare romance between three individuals, Challengers is an all-around sultry rom-com that emphasizes on the common phrase, "no guts, no glory."