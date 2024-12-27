Everyone loves a good rom-com. They're fun, they're funny, they're heart-warming, and they can even be incredibly emotional. Frankly, they are a perfect film to watch at any point in the year, but especially during the holiday season (because what's more comforting than watching stories of love– just look at the machine of Hallmark Christmas romances). You'll have to be a Grinch to not feel anything for them.

Obviously, rom-coms can be set at any time and in any place. And yet, for some reason, there is one magical city that's often used as the site of love: London. From the twinkling city skyline, the calming parks, the thumping nightlife, and the classic British humor– London is a place that generates passionate and evocative storytelling. As such, to keep your serotonin levels flowing, here are some of the best rom-coms that are set in (and sometimes celebrate) London.

10 'About a Boy' (2002)

Directed by Chris Weitz & Paul Weitz

Rich, irresponsible, and true slacker in life, Will Freeman (Hugh Grant) strikes up an idea to attend single-parent meetings in order to woo women. Unfortunately for him, Will's bachelorhood is interrupted as he meets Marcus (Nicholas Hoult), a 12-year-old boy who's struggling at school. The two forge an unlikely friendship, and eventually learn how to confront their obstacles.

Brought to life by an incredibly witty script and its wonderfully talented cast, About a Boy is a film that one may consider to be an unorthodox rom-com since it's core relationship largely centers around a platonic one. That said, it is Will's personal growth, upon meeting Marcus, that makes his relationship with Rachel (Rachel Weisz) even sweeter. What makes it better is how its London setting keeps things grounded and real, whether it be seeing the humble housing or the comforting English Christmas traditions.

9 'Sliding Doors' (1999)

Directed by Peter Howitt

Having unexpectedly been fired from her London PR job, Helen (Gwyneth Paltrow) leaves for the Underground to take the train back to her apartment. There we see her life split apart in two directions: one reality where she catches the train, and another where she misses it. Both cases highlight the drastic changes it makes in her personal and professional life.

Who would've thought that one choice could completely alter the course of your future? Well, that's exactly what Sliding Doors highlights, showcasing everything from the good to the bad. Yes, hard emphasis on the "bad" because, unlike other rom-coms, the magic of London is often juxtaposed by the films' darker moments (and we're not just talking about attempted muggings). That said, at its highs, Sliding Doors is a compelling film that masterfully explores the complexities of fate and choice, while also introducing one of the most underrated love interests of all time. Indeed, John Hannah's portrayal of the endearing James brings such warmth to Helen's journey, making this a film that lingers with its viewers.

8 'Bend It Like Beckham' (2002)

Directed by Gurinder Chadha

Jess Bhamra (Parminder Nagra) dreams of nothing more than becoming a professional football player. Unfortunately, as the daughter of two Punjabi Sikhs, they have made plans of their own: making sure that Jess secures a law degree and a husband. Luckily for Jess, an opportunity arises as she's spotted by a fellow female football player (Keira Knightley), who invites her to play for their local team. With this, not only does Jess navigate between her dreams and her culture, but also seemingly finds love along the way.

Where Bend it Like Beckham isn't your traditional rom-com, it's definitely a film that explores all different kinds of love, be it romantic, familial, friendly, or love for self. London serves as the perfect backdrop to this film, not only because of the obvious football culture, but also because this is a vibrant, multicultural story that needs the richness of London's diversity. Humorous, warm, and thought-provoking, Bend it Like Beckham transcends the rom-com sport-centric genres and becomes its own unique treat.

7 'Love at First Sight' (2023)

Directed by Vanessa Caswill

On what should've been a horrible day, having just missed her flight from JFK to London, Hadley's (Haley Lu Richardson) circumstances change when she suddenly meets a British man named Oliver (Ben Hardy). The two hit it off right away and eventually grow closer thanks to them fatefully sitting next to each other on their flight. But upon disembarkation, they lose track of one another. Luckily, destiny has other plans.

Serendipity is a funny thing, and no, we aren't talking about that movie (although that's another one you should check out). Indeed, Love at First Sight is the epitome of a fairytale, as it is a delightful exploration of destiny, timing, and the lengths one will go to for love. London plays an integral role in this story with its iconic landmarks and cozy corners, setting the perfect stage for the duo's eventual reunion. From the bustling streets mirroring the whirlwind of their love story, to the quiet spaces capturing their softer moments – Love at First Sight is a rom-com for the modern age, especially with the endearing leads sharing such palpable chemistry.

6 'Man Up' (2015)

Directed by Ben Palmer

Traveling to attend the celebration of her parent's magical marriage, Nancy (Lake Bell) can't help but feel a little bitter about love, having not found it herself (even with her friend's incessant match-making attempts). But all this changes when she meets Jack (Simon Pegg), who mistakes her for his blind date. Deciding to roll with the punches, Nancy embarks on a crazed adventure.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of London, Man Up is a severely underrated rom-com that makes excellent use of the city's bustling energy. From the lively clubs, lush parks, and the iconic landmarks, this movie captures the electrifying essence of an urban love-story. Hilariously awkward and refreshingly heartwarming, Pegg and Bell share natural chemistry that prods audiences to want more. What's even better is how this story feels so real, as it simply showcases ordinary people risking it all for love.

5 'Rye Lane' (2023)

Directed by Raine Allen Miller

Both recovering from bad break-ups, Yas (Vivian Oparah) and Dom (David Jonsson), two 20-somethings, have a chance encounter and connect over the course of a single day in South London. Understanding each other's predicament, the two help one another to cope with their horrid exes and restore their faith in love.

For some strange reason, the film world loves to promote a singular image of London by mostly familiarizing audiences with the posh/aristocratic side of life. Thankfully, Rye Lane deviates from this stereotype by showcasing the electric energy of Brixton and Peckham's bustling streets– making this movie just as vibrant as its love story. There's something so exhilarating when witnessing the blossoming of young love, especially in this case, as Rye Lane portrays it with such heart and authenticity. Oparah and Jonsson share incredible chemistry, effortlessly blending humor and vulnerability in their performances, masterfully carrying a story that's all about healing and the celebration of love.