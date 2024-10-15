Every movie genre has a special thing that makes it distinct — but, quite frankly, there's nothing like a good romantic comedy. Done well, a rom-com can make audiences laugh out loud with as much ease as it can make them cry. They can be tender or cynical, feel-good or bittersweet, musicals or dramedies, but there's one thing that a solid rom-com always is: Irresistibly entertaining.

In the olden days, all a film needed was to be approved by the Hays Code. Then, when MPAA ratings first became a thing, there were only four: G, M (later renamed PG), R, and X. It wasn't until 1984, largely due to movies like Gremlins and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, that the PG-13 rating was introduced. Over the years, there have been many outstanding rom-coms appropriate (even if not necessarily made) for a teenage audience. These are the best PG-13 romantic comedies, many of which are already modern classics. They will be ranked based on how well they capture each half of their genre and their overall quality as entertainment vehicles.

10 'My Best Friend's Wedding' (1997)

Directed by P.J. Hogan

In P.J. Hogan's iconic '90s comedy My Best Friend's Wedding, a woman's long-time friend reveals he's engaged. Realizing that she loves him, this driven food critic sets out to get him only days before the wedding. It's a delightfully fresh spin on the genre, offering a protagonist who's really more of an anti-hero, in a situation where most viewers are likely to not really root for her to get the guy in the end. In most rom-coms, Julia Roberts' main character would be the villain.

Satirical, charming, and enjoyably self-aware (something not all that common in this genre in modern times), My Best Friend's Wedding is anchored by a magnificently charming performance by the ultimate rom-com queen, Julia Roberts. Without any R-rating-deserving crude humor, My Best Friend's Wedding is a funny and clever celebration of the fact that platonic friendships are just as important as romantic relationships.

9 'Sing Street' (2016)

Directed by John Carney

One of the best and most rewatchable musicals of the 2010s, John Carney's Sing Street is as charming, relatable, and enjoyable as teen comedies come. It's a coming-of-age about a young boy who falls in love with a beautiful girl. While struggling with poverty, personal relationships, and life's typical struggles, he starts a band in the hopes of catching her attention.

John Carney, a master of subtle and bittersweet romance, directs the hell out of Sing Street. With great visuals, fantastic and incredibly catchy music, and an ensemble of teens doing a surprisingly phenomenal job, Sing Street is a feel-good musical that's not afraid to step into tearjerker territory sometimes, too. It has an awful lot of heart and a great sense of humor, which elevates its otherwise pretty clichéd story to surprising heights.

8 'Crazy Rich Asians' (2018)

Directed by Jon M. Chu

One of the biggest pop culture phenomenons of the last decade in the rom-com genre, Crazy Rich Asians is a lighthearted, sharply funny gem by Jon M. Chu. In it, a native New Yorker travels with her boyfriend to his hometown in Singapore for his best friend's wedding. Soon, the secret is out: he's the most eligible bachelor in Asia from a hyper-wealthy family, and every woman wants to bring Rachel down as a result.

Possibly the most rewatchable romantic comedies of the 2010s, Crazy Rich Asians sparkles through its celebration of diversity and representations, as well as through some truly intelligent social commentary. Even if the barebones structure of its narrative isn't really unique, it never needs to be. After all, what can be a bigger crowd-pleaser than a film that takes a familiar blueprint and executes it in the most lively and creative ways it can find?

7 'Notting Hill' (1998)

Directed by Roger Mitchell

One of Hugh Grant's best movies, Roger Mitchel's Notting Hill is a feel-good rom-com about a famous actress who falls in love with the owner of a bookstore in Notting Hill. However, the paparazzi's fascination with her complicates their bond. Grant and Julia Roberts are pure dynamite in the lead roles, and their chemistry is nothing short of through the roof.

Great acting isn't the only thing that Notting Hill has going for it, though. It may be cheesy, but some of the best romantic comedies of all time are. Warm, touching, and laugh-out-loud funny, it's the perfect way to introduce teens — no matter their gender — to more elevated rom-coms. But the main thing that makes the movie stand out above its peers is that Notting Hill is refreshingly human, deeply in tune with the deepest aspects of its characters' hearts.

6 '(500) Days of Summer' (2009)

Directed by Marc Webb

(500) Days of Summer is quirky and honest, released in a decade when most romantic comedies were lacking in both departments. Its story follows a hopeless romantic who, after being dumped by the girl he believed to be his soulmate, reflects on their relationship to try and figure out where things went wrong and how he can possibly win her back.

(500) Days of Summer is one of the best rom-coms of the 2000s and has stood the test of time like a true guaranteed classic. After all, there aren't many romance films that question all of the genre's tropes, built on the foundation of a love not meant to be. The performances are fantastic, and the script is just as well, leaving plenty of room for interpretation and discussion regarding the relationship between the two main characters.

5 '10 Things I Hate About You' (1999)

Directed by Gil Junger

One of the most enduring romantic comedies of the '90s, still as timely and beloved today as it was a quarter of a century ago, 10 Things I Hate About You is the queen of late-'90s coming-of-age rom-coms. It's about a high-school boy who can't date his beloved until her anti-social older sister has a boyfriend. So, he hires a mysterious boy to charm her.

10 Things I Hate About You is the kind of rom-com that defines a generation, thanks to its clever additions to the teen romance genre and its subversion of Shakespeare's classic The Taming of the Shrew. The late Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles are outstanding, the script steers clear of cheap clichés and over-sentimentalism, and director Gil Junger makes several of the film's swoon-worthy set pieces feel incredibly romantic.

4 'Clueless' (1995)

Directed by Amy Heckerling

The iconic mid-'90s cult classic Clueless is a smart and hilarious reshaping of Jane Austen's Emma, cleverly brought to modern times. It's about a shallow, rich, and socially successful young woman at the top of her high school's pecking scale. Seeing herself as a matchmaker, she coaxes two teachers into dating each other. Her superficial external demeanor actually hides wit, charm, and intelligence, which will help her navigate the ups and downs of teenage life.

With an enchanting lead character (magnetically played by Alicia Silverstone in a star-making performance), an irresistible sense of humor, and some unforgettable and iconic quotes, Clueless is a satire as smart and likable as its protagonist. The film both parodies and adds a lot to the teen coming-of-age genre, with its charming dash of romance as the cherry on top. A true generation-defining classic of the '90s, Clueless is among the best comedies of the decade.