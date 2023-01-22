Much in the same way that Casablanca would subvert expectations that the romance genre had already established more than 10 years before it, Roman Holiday is a film that relies heavily on its screenplay and performances to bring out the best of what the movie has to offer. Its most impressive feat is that at the same time it does that, it's able to reward audiences with a truly incredible display of what the genre has to offer. The two lead performances take what could be a cookie-cutter tale of a princess and a reporter, and instead endears you to both of them in hopes that they’ll somehow not fall apart. This is exemplified even further by the unconventional ending, as it continues to withstand the test of time.

Gregory Peck’s Sincere Performance Saves a Possibly Irredeemable Character

Roman Holiday follows Joe Bradley (Gregory Peck), a reporter who happens to have the story of a lifetime fall right into his lap when the princess of a foreign country (Audrey Hepburn) runs off from her duties during a diplomatic visit to Rome and ends up in his company. We see their journey together, as Peck grows increasingly fond of the princess while straddling the difficult line of trying to keep his cover as a reporter and giving her a memorable time away from her duties. If you were to sit down, talk, and give a quick rundown of the plot of Roman Holiday with someone who’s never watched it, when it comes to Peck’s character, chances are that they might think of him as being nearly irredeemable.

Peck plays a character that for much of Roman Holiday’s initial runtime, sees Hepburn's Princess Anne as a story and not much else. If this were played by anyone besides the charming Peck, Roman Holiday would end up losing so much not just because of his presence, but largely because of his relationship and the rapport he shares with Hepburn while the two are on-screen together. It’s his character arc, along with the journey that Hepburn’s character takes, that ends up making the finale work as well as it does. It’s his stoic and playful nature that audiences have become accustomed to that helps shape his journey just as much as Anne's own.

'Roman Holiday's Bittersweet Ending Works Because of Its Two Leads

Thanks in large part to its two fantastic leads, the ending of Roman Holiday is one that leaves you both on the edge of your seat and with a bittersweet feeling by the end of it. The time finally arrives to see Hepburn return to her role as a princess, as she finally goes to meet members of the press. We as moviegoers are aware that Joe is in that audience, waiting to see her again. All of this makes watching him stand in line with his photographer friend Irving (Eddie Albert) and the other reporters, as he waits for Anne to arrive, all the more bittersweet. We end up waiting for the big reveal to happen, and when it does, you can't help but begin to get a bit emotional as Anne runs down the line of press reporters.

Irving ends up handing over the pictures he's taken of her out on the town, signaling to her that he and Joe won't be running a story about her. She knows that she can’t spend any more amount of time talking with them both than she would any other reporter, so as to not arouse any suspicion. It’s because of these small interactions after their incredibly eventful yet short journey together, that end up acting as the perfect encapsulation of both Peck and Hepburn's characters and the film as a whole. Joe watches Anne leave at end of the interview, and as he strolls off and has one last look back into the ballroom, the film ends. It leaves the audience with a sense of melancholy, as the time between these two charismatic characters is most likely over, yet their moments together will be something they remember forever.

Anne’s Journey in 'Roman Holiday' Makes the Ending Pay Off

If you’ve seen Roman Holiday, it’s no surprise that when you look at the 1954 Oscar winners, Hepburn’s performance landed her the Best Actress win. What is incredibly surprising is that Roman Holiday is her first true leading role. She’s so effortlessly perfect throughout the entire movie that it’s no wonder she would go on to become one of the biggest movie stars the world has ever seen, delivering iconic performances that we will never forget. Her screen presence is truly unlike that of so many other actresses of the era, rivaled possibly by only a handful of other stars at that time. To have such a commanding presence at such a young age, and to endear the audience in a way that makes you hope that Peck’s character doesn’t end up taking advantage of her, is a major feat.

It’s the overall journey that she takes audiences on, as we first get to see her in her role as a princess, that helps us understand the complicated feelings that Anne harbors. It’s Anne's journey of self-discovery that she takes alongside Joe that ends up culminating in what is one of the best endings in any movie.

It’s Roman Holiday's fantastic script that allows Hepburn and Peck to so effortlessly portray these flawed yet compelling characters. Hepburn in particular could so easily be seen as a literal “princess” type, turning her nose up at what the common folk participated in. However, it’s because of the nuanced performance that she gives that allows audiences to bond with her in a way that we understand why she wants to simply live in the moment, if even for just a day or two, as she leaves behind the heavy burdens that come with her title.

Featuring one of the most bittersweet endings in any romantic comedy, Roman Holiday is a film that most importantly earns its ending with its characterization and performances from the great Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn. It's a film that doesn't cheap out at the last minute but stays true to its earlier set roadmap, making the journey that we go on to get there even more memorable.

Though he isn't talked about as much as his contemporaries, director William Wyler is a name that should be more well known, as only a few years prior he would create one of the greatest Best Picture winners ever, The Best Years of Our Lives. His work in Roman Holiday is fantastic, as he expertly utilizes Dalton Trumbo's script and guides Peck and Hepburn toward incredibly thoughtful performances. The bittersweet nature of its ending, which shouldn't feel out of place yet still does, remains one of its strongest attributes.