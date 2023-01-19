It’s hard to beat the nostalgia of a classic and now, audiences are getting the chance to see the iconic Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck-led film Roman Holiday back on the big screen. Paramount recently took to Twitter to share the news that the 1953 William Wyler (Ben-Hur, The Best Years of Our Lives) directed rom-com would be finding itself back in select theaters to celebrate its 70th anniversary. Landing in cinemas on January 21 and 25, 2023, this is an exciting opportunity for fans of the legendary feature to experience it in theaters.

Considered to be a must-see piece of cinema, Roman Holiday stars Hepburn as a European princess on a tightly scheduled tour around the world. Unable to get the rest needed to perform her highly social duties, she takes a sedative administered to her by a doctor but decides to sneak out after her guards and helpers have gone to sleep. When the sleep aid kicks in, the princess passes out on a park bench where she’s discovered by American reporter, Joe Bradley (Peck). Hoping to be helpful, he takes the young woman back to his apartment for safekeeping with her true identity unbeknownst to him until the next morning.

After learning who his high-born guest is, Joe attempts to get an interview out of the princess and takes her on an unforgettable tour of Rome. The two quickly begin to fall for one another as they eat, drink, and Vespa their way around the ancient city. The ending of Roman Holiday is one of the most talked about rom-com finales as it departs from the genre’s typical blueprint - but we won’t spoil it for you!

Image via Paramount

RELATED: It Sucks That 'The Children’s Hour's Take on Queerness Is Still Relevant 60 Years Later

The feature would catapult Hepburn to the iconic Hollywood status that she’s now known for and would also nab her an Academy Award for Best Actress. Screenplay writers John Dighton and Dalton Trumbo would also take home Academy Awards for their work as would costume designer Edith Head.

Of course, Hepburn would go on to become a household name along with Peck, who had already made a name for himself by the time Roman Holiday arrived in theaters. Proving that her legacy lives on, Hepburn will soon be the subject of a Luca Guadagnino-helmed biopic in which the Breakfast at Tiffany’s star will be played by Rooney Mara.

You can check out a trailer for Roman Holiday as well as Paramount’s Twitter announcement below, and secure your tickets for its limited theatrical run here.