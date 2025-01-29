The late humanitarian Audrey Hepburn starred in a number of motion picture hits in the 50s and 60s. Between My Fair Lady and Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Hepburn solidified herself as a Hollywood household name. Hepburn is also known for the movie Roman Holiday starring opposite Gregory Peck, which came out in 1953. Now, Roman Holiday is coming to Paramount+ on February 1. The romcom follows Hepburn, a European princess who steals away to Rome tired of her life and all the pressures that come with it. The basic plot, timeless for a feel good rom com, with the trope being done again and again in movies and television over the last 70 years.

The logline for the movie is as follows:

"Overwhelmed by her suffocating schedule, touring European princess Ann takes off for a night while in Rome. When a sedative she took from her doctor kicks in, however, she falls asleep on a park bench and is found by an American reporter, Joe Bradley, who takes her back to his apartment for safety. At work the next morning, Joe finds out Ann's regal identity and bets his editor he can get exclusive interview with her, but romance soon gets in the way."

There’s Only Been One Successful Movie Remake of One of Hepburn’s Most Famous Movies

Image via Paramount Pictures

Hepburn's projects fall into one of two categories: timeless or products of their time. Her vast filmography statistically would likely mean that there have been those in Hollywood trying to recreate that magic by remaking one of those films. However, there has only been one successful remake of one of Hepburn's most famous movies. The 1995 Sabrina was a remake of the 1954 movie of the same name that starred Hepburn alongside Humphrey Bogart. In the 1995 Sabrina, Harrison Ford takes on Bogart's role of Linus Larabee and Julia Ormond takes on Hepburn's Sabrina Fairchild.

Sabrina follows Sabrina Fairchild, the daughter of the cook for the wealthy Larabee family. Ever the wallflower, Sabrina has always been on the outside looking in at the lavish parties and lifestyle of the Larabee's. When she gets an opportunity to go away to Paris, she takes it. Over a period of time, Sabrina transforms with self-confidence in every way from the inside out. She returns a wallflower no more and that's when she's noticed by Linus and also his brother David, played by Greg Kinnear in the 1995 film and William Holden in the 1954 film.

Catch Audrey Hepburn on a Roman Holiday starting February 1.