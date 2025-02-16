While romance itself is one big adventure, the thrill of its experience is amplified when there is a heroic expedition involved. Whether it is the story of two unlikely companions setting out on a journey or star-crossed lovers facing the most difficult challenges, romantic adventures have thrilled fans for generations. Hence, such stories make for epic films in the genre. From timeless classics like The Princess Bride to modern classics like Titanic and Shrek, we bring you some of the most iconic and best romantic adventure movies of the last few decades.

From critically acclaimed films and award-winning titles to pop culture icons, these films boast daring adventures across exotic locales, high-stakes action sequences, and thrilling treasure hunts, all elevated by an underlying plot of heartfelt (and sometimes heartbreaking) romance. Thus, each of these films explores romance in all possible ways through drama, comedy, action, and fantasy, therefore, bending and blending genres.

10 'The Lost City' (2022)

Directed by Aaron and Adam Nee

Image via Paramount Pictures

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe assume the roles of a novelist, a fictional hero, and an eccentric billionaire, respectively, in this jungle adventure rom-com. The Lost City follows the disenchanted romance novelist, Loretta Sage (Bullock), who is kidnapped by an evil billionaire (Radcliffe) to help him locate the titular city mentioned in her books, which he believes is real. Alan (Tatum), the not-so-smart cover model for her books, sets out to rescue her but quickly discovers his incompetence in handling real-world challenges.

Often compared to genre classics like Romancing the Stone and Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Lost City is a hearty romp that works more like a screwball romance comedy than a classic treasure-hunting caper. From Loretta’s discovery of love for life to her falling in love, The Lost City offers several romantic moments while not missing out on the wild and thrilling action-adventure sequences. It balances its unbelievable action set pieces with hearty comedy driven by the compelling on-screen chemistry between Bullock’s Loretta and Tatum’s Alan.