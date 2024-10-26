While the action-packed world of Shonen anime like My Hero Academia and Spy x Family Code: White might be hogging the spotlight, viewers shouldn’t forget that there are other anime genres that have plenty of gems. Romance anime offers a different kind of adventure — one filled with heart-fluttering confessions, hilarious misunderstandings, and blossoming relationships.

What’s great about romance anime is that it’s easier to connect with its humble characters, and it features stories that are just as funny as they are relatable. From the heartwarming romance between a struggling student and a young widow in the boarding house of Maison Ikkoku to the slice-of-life romance between high schoolers in Clannad, the best anime shows can make viewers laugh, cry, and swoon all in one sitting.

10 'My Girlfriend is Shobitch' (2017)

Directed by Nobuyoshi Nagayama

Image via Diomedéa

My Girlfriend is Shobitch throws viewers headfirst into the chaotic romance of Haruka Shinozaki and Akiho Kosaka. Haruka, a typical high school student, finally musters the courage to confess to his seemingly perfect class representative, Akiho. And while she says yes, things get wild when Akiho dives deep into some questionable research to become the best girlfriend ever.

The show deserves to be hailed among some of the best comedy animes of all time, filled with hilarious misinterpretations and overly sexual advances that leave Haruka in a constant state of flustered embarrassment. But besides that, My Girlfriend is Shobitch cleverly uses its comedic premise to explore the anxieties and insecurities of first love. Akiho Kosaka, despite her forward behavior, embodies the universal fear of not being "good enough" for your partner — something viewers can resonate with.

9 'Ao-chan Can't Study' (2019)

Directed by Keisuke Inoue

Image via Silver Link

Can a girl obsessed with studying find room in her life for love? That’s the main premise of Ao Chan Can't Study!, as it follows Ao Horie, a high schooler who prioritizes textbooks over teenage crushes. However, her carefully constructed world of academic discipline is turned upside down when Takumi Kijima confesses his affection for her. Now, Ao must navigate the unfamiliar territory of romance while battling the unwanted thoughts triggered by her father's profession as an erotic novelist.

Ao Chan Can't Study! is an anime that highlights overcoming personal barriers to find happiness. Her journey is one of self-discovery, as Ao learns to confront her prejudices and embrace the possibility of love. The series excels in its portrayal of relatable characters grappling with new emotions, making it the perfect watch for those who have experienced the awkwardness and excitement of first love.

8 'Kaguya-sama: Love Is War' (2019-2023)

Directed by Mamoru Hatakeyama

Image via A-1 Pictures

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War takes the age-old question, "Who will confess first?" and turns it into a comedic show. At the prestigious Shuchiin Academy, Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane, two exceptional students with towering egos, find themselves entangled in a hilarious dance of denial and deception. Both are head over heels for the other, but their pride dictates that confessing first is a sign of weakness — resulting in a sidesplitting game of chicken.

There’s some genuine romantic tension between the couple Kaguya and Miyuki, as they constantly attempt to outsmart each other. The show also has plenty of memorable supporting characters, like Chika Fujiwara, who, with her unpredictable antics, adds another layer of comedic brilliance to the mix. Kaguya-sama: Love Is War is an entertaining take on the romantic comedy genre, proving that love can indeed be a battlefield.

Cast Makoto Furukawa , Aoi Koga , Konomi Kohara , Ryōta Suzuki , Miyu Tomita Seasons 3

7 'TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You' (2020 - Present)

Directed by Hiroshi Ikehata

Image via Seven Arcs

Everyone wishes they could just jump straight to happily ever after, which is exactly what happens in TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You. Starting with a wedding, the show takes a look at Nasa Yuzaki, a genius high school student who becomes so smitten with the enigmatic Tsukasa Tsukuyomi that he impulsively proposes after a near-fatal accident. To his surprise, she agrees, but with one condition: they get married right away.

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You highlights their unconventional journey of married life, filled with charming domesticity and quirky adventures. Without a doubt, the anime is a love letter to the quiet beauty of everyday life as a couple, eschewing the typical dramatic tropes of the romance genre by focusing on the subtle intimacy and affection between Nasa and Tsukasa.

Cast Akari Kitō , Junya Enoki , Yu Serizawa , Sumire Uesaka , Konomi Kohara , Hitomi Ohwada , Yuki Nagaku , Kazuyuki Okitsu , Shiori Mikami , Misaki Kuno , Fumi Hirano , Kanae Itô , Masumi Asano , Aya Hisakawa , Eriko Kadokura , Ryôhei Arai , Takumu Miyazono Creator(s) Kenjiro Hata

6 'Maison Ikkoku' (1986–1988)

Directed by Kazuo Yamazaki, Takashi Annō, and Naoyuki Yoshinaga

Image via Studio Deen

There are plenty of excellent anime and cartoons released in the '80s that deserve to be rewatched, and that includes the series Maison Ikkoku. Based on Rumiko Takahashi's beloved manga, the show centers on Yusaku Godai, a kind-hearted but hapless college student residing in a lively boarding house named Maison Ikkoku. His mundane existence takes a turn with the arrival of Kyoko Otonashi, the beautiful young widow who becomes the new manager.

Godai is instantly smitten, but winning Kyoko's heart proves to be a challenge. Unlike other romance anime that rely on whirlwind romances and dramatic declarations, Maison Ikkoku embraces the subtle nuances of a slow-burning connection. Watching Godai and Kyoko's relationship blossom gradually is a joyful experience reminiscent of classic romance stories.

5 'Boys Over Flowers' (1996-1997)

Directed by Shigeyasu Yamauchi

Image via Toei Animation

With so many adaptations across the world, it’s not surprising that a lot of viewers are familiar with the heartwarming story of Boys Over Flowers. The ‘90s anime follows the rocky life of Tsukushi Makino, a stalwart girl who dares to challenge the status quo at the prestigious Eitoku Academy. When her act of kindness toward a bullied classmate puts her in the crosshairs of the "F4," a group of wealthy and arrogant boys led by Tsukasa Domyoji, Tsukushi refuses to back down.

The fiery conflict between Tsukushi and Tsukasa drives the show, resulting in an irresistible enemies-to-lovers storyline. Additionally, F4 member Rui Hanazawa develops feelings for Tsukushi, creating a heated love triangle full of intrigue and tension. Despite the melodramatic twists and turns, Boys Over Flowers offers viewers a story about how love can transcend class and differences.

4 'Adachi and Shimamura' (2020)

Directed by Satoshi Kuwabara

Image via Tezuka Productions

A must-watch LGBT anime that will tug at one’s heartstrings is Adachi and Shimamura. The show is centered on the story of two high school girls whose chance encounter blossoms into an unexpected and tender romance. Sakura Adachi and Hougetsu Shimamura first meet while skipping class in the quiet space of their school gymnasium. As they spend time together, their connection deepens, and Adachi begins to realize her feelings for Shimamura are more than just platonic.

Adachi and Shimamura is ultimately about discovering oneself and exploring first love. The anime delicately portrays the emotional nuances of a budding romance — capturing the hesitation, the yearning, and the gradual acceptance of newfound feelings. It’s a show that highlights a quiet type of yearning and admiration, permeating the serene atmosphere of the show, complete with gentle pacing, a soft color palette, and dreamlike sequences.

3 'Clannad' (2007-2008)

Directed by Tatsuya Ishihara

Image via Kyoto Animation

In Clannad, a high schooler burdened by a troubled past named Tomoya Okazaki finds his cynicism challenged when he meets Nagisa Furukawa, a kind and optimistic girl repeating her senior year. Drawn to her warmth and determination, Tomoya learns more about herself alongside Nagisa, as they work together to revive their school's drama club and face the challenges that life throws their way.

Clannad captivates anime fans due to its authentic relationships and emotional connections. Viewers can’t help but be enthralled by the blooming relationship between Tomoya and Nagisa, witnessing their love survive the trials and tribulations of adolescence. Watching Clannad will evoke a range of emotions, from laughter to tears, making it a truly rewarding and unforgettable anime experience.

2 'Toradora!' (2008-2009)

Directed by Tatsuyuki Nagai

Image via J.C.Staff

The platform Crunchyroll carries a great deal of slice-of-life anime, including the classic Toradora!. The show follows the love story of Ryuuji Takasu, a student often mistaken for a delinquent due to his stern features, and Taiga Aisaka, the tiny but fierce "Palmtop Tiger." Interestingly, the two start their relationship by helping each other confess to their crushes.

As they navigate the complexities of high school life and their own growing feelings, they discover that love often blossoms in the most unexpected places. One of the reasons Toradora! resonates with audiences is for its realistic portrayal of teenage relationships. The characters are relatable and flawed, making their journey of growth, self-discovery, and love all the more compelling, especially since Taiga decides to take time alone to mature at the end of the series.

Toradora! Where to Watch stream

rent

Cast Erik Scott Kimerer , Cassandra Lee Morris , Christine Marie Cabanos , Johnny Yong Bosch , Erika Harlacher Seasons 1 Creator(s) Yuyuko Takemiya

1 'From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke' (2009-2024)

Directed by Hiro Kaburaki and Kenichi Matsuzawa

Image via Production I.G

Misunderstood and isolated, Sawako Kuronuma navigates the challenges of high school with a heavy heart in From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke. Her uncanny resemblance to the ghost girl from The Ring has earned her the nickname "Sadako" and left her ostracized by her classmates. However, beneath her timid exterior lies a kind and gentle spirit yearning for connection. Thankfully, popular boy Shouta Kazehaya sees the real Sawako, extending a hand of friendship that changes her life forever.

For viewers who want an anime about first love and personal growth, Kimi ni Todoke is worth the watch. Though the blossoming relationship between Sawako and Kazehaya develops slowly, From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke is filled with tender moments, awkward encounters, and a genuine emotional connection. It’s heartening to see Sawako learn to overcome her insecurities and embrace the joys of friendship and love — all with Kazehaya's kindness and unwavering support. It’s a show that captures the delicateness of young love, making it one of the best romance anime one can watch today.

Cast Mamiko Noto , Daisuke Namikawa , Miyuki Sawashiro , Yûko Sanpei , Yuichi Nakamura , Yuki Ono , Aya Hirano , Masahiro Yamanaka , Miho Miyagawa , Mayuki Makiguchi , Mamoru Miyano , Sakurako Kishiro , Takashi Matsuyama , Nobuaki Kanemitsu , Yurin , Takuma Suzuki Seasons 3

