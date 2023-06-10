There is a broad range of swoon worthy anime romances out there, many of which share the same typical tropes: the shy and timid girl paired with the popular guy, or the bad boy paired with the smart girl, or those miscommunication narratives that slow down the already slow burning tension between the central couple. All of which are often rendered in an exaggerated style of animation full of blushing faces and lengthy beats, and a stumbling over words that make you want to yell at your screen: just kiss already! However, if you are looking for a new and refreshing anime romance that shifts away from these traditional young love story clichés, then try Skip and Loafer.

'Skip And Loafer' Is a Breath of Fresh Air

Image via Crunchyroll

Skip and Loafer has gained a large following since its release on Crunchyroll on April 4. The series’ success has much to do with its positive depictions of adolescent romance, which challenges those masculine and feminine stereotypes commonly used in anime that are set within high school environments. Firstly, Skip and Loafer’s central character Mitsumi Iwakura (Tomoyo Kurosawa) is a bright and ambitious 15-year-old whose natural affinity for clumsiness makes her unashamedly playful and outspoken. Mitsumi is unafraid to be herself, which is a shift from other anime romances whose female leads are introverted or otherwise spreading themselves thin in order to please others. Mitsumi does work very hard and she cares deeply for her friends, but her healthy upbringing in Japan’s countryside sets her apart from her high school friends who have been raised in Tokyo, and are burdened by the pressures of appearances and societal expectations. Mitsumi however, has thus far proven that she cares very little about how she looks; she wears her school skirt well below the knee, her academic efforts often leave bags under her eyes, and her hair is a simple split-ended bob cut. Her whole look is a big shift from other female anime romance archetypes whose physical features are often accentuated and sometimes sexualized.

Furthermore, Skip and Loafer’s steady pacing makes the series much more engaging than opposed to other anime romances where the slow burn becomes stagnant and frustrating. Skip and Loafer’s balanced pace arises from its absence of filler episodes. Each episode has a conflict and a resolution, no matter how minor, which makes for a positive viewing experience. These conflicts and resolutions center around Mitsumi and her potential love interest Sosuke Shima (Akinori Egoshi), but also their friends, who each face their own obstacles pertaining to high school life. These obstacles are mostly to do with navigating new friendships and accepting others for who they are. But the resolve and growth of the characters stems from their ability to communicate their feelings. Indeed, Skip and Loafer places emphasis on the importance of communication, which is a refreshing change from other anime romances where the central characters dance around each other for too long.

The Finale of ‘Skip and Loafer’ Is Set for June 20

Image via Crunchyroll

In order to drive the story forward, there is still an undercurrent of slow burning tension in Skip and Loafer between Mitsumi and Sosuke. Where Mitsumi is open and honest, Sousuke has secrets that have thus far forbidden him from becoming too close with his high school friends. But it is the lighthearted and supportive nature of Mitsumi that is breaking down Sosuke’s walls bit by bit, and she doesn’t even know it. Though there are subtle hints towards a romantic suspense brewing between Mitsumi and Sosuke, their friendship is wholeheartedly founded upon an emotional connection, rather than sexual attraction. Their gentle friendship matches the gentility of Skip and Loafer’s animation style as a whole, which is soft and homely. Ultimately, Skip and Loafer is a positive take on the trials and tribulations of adolescence, friendship, and love… bringing newness to the anime genre of romance.