When people think of K-dramas, they instantly think of soap operas and the qualities that they carry: cheesy romances, corny storylines, cliches, and overused plot tropes. Sure, some of that is the case when it comes to romantic K-dramas, but that is essentially what viewers look for in a romance. Sometimes, however, K-dramas offer a refreshing take on the romance genre; after all, plenty of Korean dramas feature romance, so it's not hard to invent new tropes or new ideas.

Some favorite K-dramas frequently feature protector and savior types (Goblin, The King's Affection), while others focus primarily on an enemies-to-lovers approach (Boys Over Flowers, So I Married an Anti-fan). While many K-dramas carry some form of familiarity, one thing is for certain: K-dramas know how to perfect a romance story. Through romantic comedies, historical romances, and true stories, here are the best romantic K-dramas to grace K-dramaland.

10 'Touch Your Heart' (2019)

Starring Yoo In-na and Lee Dong-wook

Oh Yoon-seo (Yoon In-ah) is an actress enveloped in plenty of scandals. To prepare herself for a new drama, Yoon-seo is to work alongside Lawyer Kwon Jung-rok (Lee Dong-wook) in a lawyer's office. Jung-rok, although not happy with the arrangement, assists Yoon-seo, and the two embark on a journey to lovers as they spend time in the office together.

Touch Your Heart was initially popular due to In-ah and Dong-wook's chemistry in the rewatchable K-drama titled Goblin, where the two were ultimately destined to love each other but had to suffer the repercussions of their past. The two were then assigned as the leads in Touch Your Heart, where viewers could see their on-screen chemistry blossom with every heartfelt moment between Dong-wook's cold and reserved character Jung-rok and In-ah's sweet Yoon-seo. Not to mention, the story includes the very lovable rivals-to-lovers pipeline that viewers tend to love in K-dramas, creating one of the best romantic K-dramas in the modern market.

9 'Descendants of the Sun' (2016)

Starring Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo

In a war-torn country, Yoo Si-jin (Song Joong-ki), a Korean Special Forces captain, and Kang Mo-yeon (Song Hye-kyo), a medical doctor and surgeon at Haesung Hospital, date one another, though duty tends to call Si-jin away from home. The two, though completely different, tend to appear inseparable, as they are often meeting one another time and time again.

Descendants of the Sun is a love story that is reminiscent of one's first love. It is in the fiery passion between the two and their desire to be with each other that, despite their differing ideologies, fate continuously brings them together again, time after time, proving that the two are meant to be. Viewers who love an honest love story that traverses through thick and thin, through disease and sickness and death, will undoubtedly love Descendants of the Sun.

Descendants of the Sun Debut Date February 24, 2016 Genre K-Drama Language South Korean Number of Seasons 1 Studio KBS, Next Entertainment World

8 'Uncontrollably Fond' (2016)

Starring Suzy Bae and Kim Woo-bin

Noh Eul (Suzy Bae) is a documentary producer, and she is assigned to film a documentary about Shin Joon-young (Kim Woo-bin), a top actor and singer who she has known since her high school days. The two had dated in high school, but due to unfortunate circumstances surrounding the both of them, their young relationship came to an end. Now, as adults, Joon-young attempts to win Noh Eul back as they maneuver through the documentary assignment.

Uncontrollably Fond is a melodrama starring Suzy Bae and Kim Woo-bin. It revisits an old love, one that was still blossoming, before tragedy strikes the lives of the K-dramas two leads, leading them to their separate lives. However, while the build-up of their love is one to swoon for, this K-drama also focuses on the tragedy in their love, making for an extremely emotional watch that will bring viewers to tears. This is a love story to cry for.

7 'Gu Family Book' (2013)

Starring Lee Seung Gi, Suzy Bae, Choi Jin-hyuk, and Lee Yeon-hee