10 'Pierrot le Fou' (1965)

Alongside the iconic romance crime film Breathless, which could also take a spot on this list, Jean-Luc Godard's most famous work is Pierrot le Fou, which is also a visually striking French New Wave movie in the genre. Based on the 1962 novel Obsession by Lionel White, Pierrot le Fou focuses on a man (Paul Belmondo) who escapes his dull society and travels with Anna Karina's Marianne, a girl chased by hitmen, from Paris to the Mediterranean Sea.

Aside from its stunning imagery, beautiful color, and top-notch direction, the 1965 feature Pierrot le Fou also benefits from a highly engaging storyline, perfect for those who are into the genre, on top of the fantastic performances from both leads. Furthermore, Godard's undeniably stunning filmmaking effort perfectly blends romance, crime, and comedy, resulting in many charming moments between the two characters.

9 'West Side Story' (1961)

Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins' Oscar-winning West Side Story endures as a beloved and iconic watch for good reason. The movie is an adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name and was inspired by Shakespeare's classic play Romeo and Juliet. In the crime drama, two teenagers (Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer) from rival gangs in New York City fall in love. However, escalating tensions between their friends lead to a tragic end.

Not only was West Side Story a critical success, garnering a lot of acclaim at the Academy Awards — where it took home 10 out of 11 Oscars — but it also was a commercial achiever. Wise's film was the second highest-grossing feature of 1961 in the US and Canada, earning over $43,700,000. With top-tier execution, a superb soundtrack, and incredible dance sequences, West Side Story is regarded as one of the best and most influential musicals ever made. Added to the list of all its remakes and adaptations is Steven Spielberg's 2021 film of the same name.

8 'Charade' (1963)

Among the best films starring the elegant and talented Audrey Hepburn is Charade, a mystery romantic comedy by Stanley Donen where the superstar acts opposite the equally legendary Cary Grant. Romance and suspense unfold in Paris as a woman is pursued by several men who seek a fortune stolen by her murdered husband. The question is: who can Regina Lampert trust?

Donen's movie is the perfect pick for those who are looking to watch a great Hitchcockian movie not directed by Alfred Hitchcock, as its plot, execution, and particularly Grant's character are similar to other films by the iconic director. The film truly feels like an homage to Hitchcock's incredible work, even going so far as featuring a very Hitchcockian poster design, too. All in all, the Golden Age of Hollywood romance filmCharade is entertaining and well-crafted, benefiting greatly from its comedy elements, absorbing screenplay, and great performances.

Charade Release Date December 25, 1963

7 'The Graduate' (1967)

Adapted from the 1963 novel of the same name by CharlesWebb, The Graduate is a fan-favorite 1960s romance to this day. With Dustin Hoffman at its center, the story follows 21-year-old Benjamin Braddock, a college graduate who finds himself torn between his older and more mature lover, Mrs. Robinson (AnneBancroft), and her daughter (KatharineRoss), whom he ends up falling for.

Like West Side Story, The Graduate was very commercially and critically successful, quickly becoming the highest-grossing film of 1967. Given its accurate portrayal of postgraduate struggles and anxieties and the alienation that comes with it — something that wasn't very much depicted on screen, at least not in a similar way — Mike Nichols' movie was a groundbreaking film when it was released. Blending comedy and romance, The Graduate is guaranteed to provide audiences with an enjoyable time in front of the screen.

The Graduate Release Date December 21, 1967

6 'Yearning' (1964)

Despite not being as popular as other movies on this list, Mikio Naruse's must-see East Asian romance drama surely deserves a spot on this list. The movie centers around a 19-year-old widow whose deceased husband's family plans to drive her out of the shop that she runs in the family's house after a bombing raid destroys it and her husband's life in war.

Emotional and utterly moving, Naruse's melodrama of forbidden love (as the same suggests) is nothing short of incredible. Meditating on repressed love and the devastating consequences of World War II, Yearning makes for a thoughtful watch throughout, especially considering how utterly reflective it is and how it incites audiences into reflecting on the fragility of life.

5 'La Notte' (1961)

If you're on the lookout for heartbreaking films about broken marriages, Michelangelo Antonioni's movie may be the right choice. The absorbing black and white La Notte is set against the backdrop of stunning Milan and depicts a single night in the lives of a novelist (Marcello Mastroianni) and his wife (Jeanne Moreau) as they make their way through various social groups.

What's so great about Antonioni's film (a StanleyKubrick favorite) is, among many other aspects, how realistic and genuine its heart-wrenching storyline feels. This Golden Bear-winning feature deals with topics of loneliness and isolation compellingly while being an all-around well-crafted picture. Anyone who enjoys it must be sure to check out the other installments in the trilogy, which include L'Avventura and L'Eclicesse.

4 'The Sound of Music' (1965)

The second Robert Wise film on this list is another iconic musical, The Sound of Music. Like West Side Story, The Sound of Music is an adaptation of an already existing production: this time, a stage play based on the 1949 memoir The Story of the Trapp Family Singers by Maria von Trapp. Set in 1930s Austria, the musical biopic follows a young girl who is sent to become a governess to the seven children of a widowed man by her convent.

With five Oscars under its belt, including Best Picture and Best Director, The Sound of Music is a must-see for all cinephiles. What's more, it is ranked as the fifty-fifth greatest American feature of all time and the fourth-greatest film musical, according to the American Film Institute. Its amazing photography and unforgettable songs are part of The Sound of Music's appeal, cementing the timeless classic as one of the most important films in movie history.

3 'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg' (1964)

Like Godard, JacquesDemy was one of the most iconic filmmakers from the French New Wave movement. Among his most popular cinematic works are The Young Girls of Rochefort and The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, both titles that can easily be featured on this list. The latter, however, is a bit more fit for the romance title. The Umbrellas of Cherbourg stars CatherineDeneuve in one of her most iconic performances and sees a young girl separated from her lover given the war.

Demy's incredible work was nominated for five Oscars, including Best Original Score (not surprising, considering how great of a musical it is), Best Foreign-Language Film, and Best Original Screenplay. With enchanting pastel-colored world-building, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg is undoubtedly a must-see in the musical genre and endures one of the best French films of all time.

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg Release Date December 16, 1964

2 'La Jetée' (1962)

Told through still images and set during the wake of WWII's devastation in Paris, La Jetée is a groundbreaking flick about time traveling that tells the story of a man who is forced to go back and forth, in and out of time, to find a solution to the world's doomed fate, which includes decreasing stock of food, medicine, and energies.

Avant-garde French filmmaker Chris Marker's black-and-white short film broke ground in cinema and delivered a compelling tale of love, time, and memories, highlighting the complexity of the past in a way that still sticks with many today. The post-apocalyptic imagery on top of the soundscapes it features are two of the most poignant aspects of the experimental La Jetée, which is arguably one of the best time travel films ever made.

1 'The Apartment' (1960)

No "best romance movie" list would be complete without Billy Wilder's The Apartment, a delightful watch by the iconic filmmaker. It follows an insurance clerk, played by JackLemmon, who allows his senior coworkers to use his apartment to engage in extramarital activities in hopes of climbing a corporate ladder. The twist? He falls for an elevator operator (the charming Shirley MacLaine) but then discovers that she is having an affair with the head of personnel, played by FredMacMurray.

Often recognized as one of the best films ever made, the Oscar-nominated The Apartment is certainly an essential romance film of the 1960s. In addition to being extremely well executed and an overall incredible achievement in the romantic comedy genre, The Apartment also succeeds in satirizing corporate culture.

