The romance genre is clearly one of the most treasured and beloved, and the 1990s were an important era for cinema, as it saw a rise in technological development and provided audiences with beautiful visuals on top of compelling stories. Combine the two, and the results are nothing short of awesome. As such, it only makes sense to look back at what are the best, most recommendable films in the category.

Letterboxd, a platform specially designed for cinephiles, allows users to log, rate, and pick their four favorite films, quickly became many's go-to website for film recs. It is no exception when it comes to memorable '90s romance movies. From Portrait of a Young Girl at the End of the 60s in Brussels to A Brighter Summer Day, these are the best romance films of the 1990s that will sweep audiences off their feet.

10 'Portrait of a Young Girl at the End of the 60s in Brussels' (1994)

Letterboxd Score: 4.1

Portrait of a Young Girl at the End of the 60s in Brussels centers around a 15-year-old girl (Circe Lethem), her best friend Danielle (Joelle Marlier), and army deserter Paul (Julien Rassam) in April 1968. The semi-autobiographical film provides audiences with an intriguing look at what it was like to come of age in Belgium in the late 1960s.

A thought-provoking and bittersweet tale, this underrated teen feature by Chantal Akerman is a great meditation on teenagehood and girlhood, also offering audiences a compelling romance storyline. While simplistic, the quiet Portrait d'une jeune fille de la fin des années 60 à Bruxelles is surely entertaining and helps keep boredom at bay. Furthermore, it explores feminist and LGBT themes through its three-dimensional characters and believable narrative.

9 'Haru' (1996)

Letterboxd Score: 4.1

This 1996 Japanese film provides viewers with a compelling take on the early years of internet chat rooms. The story centers around a young businessman who lives in the city and joins an online movie forum with the username "Haru" (Seiyô Uchino). He quickly connects with a member named Hoshi. (Eri Fukatsu), who lives in a rural town, and the two develop a special bond.

Haru being on this list makes a lot of sense, especially considering the romance sparks on a cinephile platform. Often overlooked, this compelling love story is one of the most unique and beautiful on film, reflecting on meaningful connections in a digital era, loneliness, and how people bond over mutual interests (even when miles away from each other). With a long-distance relationship at its center, Yoshimitsu Morita's movie makes for a delightful, nostalgic feature that film enthusiasts will certainly appreciate.

8 'To Live' (1994)

Letterboxd Score: 4.1

Based on a novel by the Chinese novelist Yu Hua, who grew up during the times of the Cultural Revolution, To Live follows Fugui (You Ge) and Jiazhen (Gong Li), who attempt to raise a family and survive cultural changes during the 1940s and 1970s China, in the aftermath of losing their personal fortunes.

Receiving critical acclaim from the moment it premiered, To Live is a truly compelling watch that reflects on how humankind endures and adapts in the face of adversity. Furthermore, this life-affirming and touching feature teaches audiences valuable lessons on hope through its intriguing storyline. On top of being one of the best romance movies of the 1990s, To Live is among the best acting efforts from Chinese actress Gong Li.

7 'The Lovers on the Bridge' (1991)

Letterboxd Score: 4.1

The Lovers on the Bridge is a French romance film that is easily among the most creative in the genre. It provides audiences with a refreshing premise centering around a homeless alcoholic man and a woman losing her sight. The two strike a relationship while sleeping rough on Paris's Pont-Neuf bridge.

Featuring visually alluring cinematography that certainly adds a lot to the third entry of Carax's trilogy, Leos Carax's compelling movie also counts on outstanding performances by its leads. Its creative direction and narrative make the film an unconventional must-watch in the romance genre. Furthermore, thanks to its poetic storytelling, The Lovers on the Bridge is easily one of the most romantic movies of all time.

6 'Fallen Angels' (1995)

Letterboxd Score: 4.2

A South Korean essential romance feature, Fallen Angels is a Hong-Kon set crime drama that focuses on the lives of a cold-blooded hitman (Takeshi Kaneshiro), who has decided that he wants out and is hoping to get out of business, and his charming female partner (Michelle Reis).

Like many Wong Kar-Wai films, the deeply affecting and unpredictable Fallen Angels features dream-like direction and is beautifully shot with superb cinematography. Although it is one of the least appreciated movies in Kar-Wai's impeccable filmography, it is nonetheless a stylish and atmospheric movie that meditates on loss, loneliness, isolation, and desire (like other movies by the filmmaker) with great results. Letterboxd seems to think so, too, as the film is among the highest-rated in the romance category.

5 'Happy Together' (1997)

Letterboxd Score: 4.2

Happy Together is a realistic tale of doomed love that follows a Hong Kong couple on a trip to Argentina, where both men (Leslie Cheung and Tony Leung) find their lives inevitably drifting apart in opposite directions and their relationship is put to the test.

This gripping story written by Manuel Puig and Kar-Wai explores alienation in an urban environment, a recurring theme in films by the director. Ironically, despite its suggestive title, Happy Together is actually a sad movie, but a great one nonetheless. With a moody setting that makes the experience all the more absorbing and great performances to match, this intimate film offers audiences an intriguing take on a dying relationship and the hardships that come.

4 'Chungking Express' (1994)

Letterboxd Score: 4.3

Improvised in many situations (via BFI), Chungking Express is a great film revolving around two romance tales. It centers around two Hong Kong police officers (Tony Leung and Takeshi Kaneshiro) who find themselves falling under the spell of two women: a mysterious underworld figure (Brigitte Lin) and an enchanting waitress (Faye Wong) who works at a restaurant one of them frequents.

Equal parts engaging and compelling, Chungking Express is a hundred percent worth the watch. While it may not be to everyone's liking, it will certainly astonish many with its stunning visuals and stylish art-house direction. Kar-Wai's iconic film is a captivating one every cinephile should watch once, especially when looking for films that tackle themes of missed connections, loneliness, and love. It certainly provides viewers with unique notions of the latter.

3 'Three Colours: Red' (1994)

Letterboxd Score: 4.3

In Three Colours: Red, a part-time model (Irène Jacob) crosses paths with a retired judge (Jean-Louis Trintignant), who she later discovers listens to other people's conversations through the phone as a hobby. Her life is forever altered, with the two eventually forming an unlikely bond.

The final entry of the Three Colours Trilogy by Krzysztof Kieślowski's — and possibly the best of the bunch, too — Red is a thoughtful meditation on fraternity and understanding that depicts the bond between two characters who initially seem like they do not have much in common. The way it sheds light on how people are effortlessly interconnected is one of its strongest assets. No doubt, the 1994 Kieślowski feature is an affecting one with great performances.

2 'Before Sunrise' (1995)

Letterboxd Score: 4.3

It has become clear that Before Sunrise is easily among the best romance movies ever made; that is partly due to its realistic dialogue, which almost feels improvised, and top-tier acting efforts, which fully persuade audiences into witnessing an on-screen bond that feels genuine and believable. The 1994 film follows Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Celine (Julie Delpy) as they meet on a train traveling through Europe and decide to spend the night together in Vienna.

There are so many great things about Before Sunrise and the films that follow; the chemistry between the two leads and the three-dimensional, captivating characters are two big standout elements. The stunning filming locations in this chance encounter film are also a plus.

1 'A Brighter Summer Day' (1991)

Letterboxd Score: 4.4

Based on a true story (a conflict between two youth gangs), the highly-praised 1990s film follows the girlfriend (Lisa Yang) of a 14-year-old boy (Chang Chen) who quarrels with the head of one gang until the conflict comes to a violent ending.

Set in 1960s Taiwan (and depicting its turmoil), Set in 1960s Taiwan (and depicting its turmoil), this exquisite, calm, and quiet Edward Yang coming-of-age epic is not a lighthearted watch by any means. Instead, it is a thought-provoking and heartbreaking timebomb, though tender all the same, due to the themes it tackles. Overall, this fascinating watch reflects on identity and adolescence, ultimately making for an engrossing time in front of the screen.

