The 1980s marked a resurgence in romantic comedies and introduced plenty of iconic teen romances. The decade was transformative for the genre on the big screen, offering a diverse array of movies that captured the essence of love in all its forms. With unforgettable casts, unforgettable characters, and oftentimes, unforgettable soundtracks to match, these movies defined a generation's approach to love, heartbreak, and everything in between.

Whether it was the perfect summer "situationship" or a forbidden love affair, the '80s romance landscape delivered cinematic moments that have captured many hearts for decades. To celebrate some of the most iconic love stories from this defining era, we're taking a trip down memory lane and ranking the best romance movies of the 1980s by their lasting impact, unforgettable moments, and, of course, the timeless tales at their core.

10 'Sixteen Candles' (1984)

Directed by John Hughes

Image via Universal Pictures

Sixteen Candles wonderfully captures the essence of teenage life, including its heartache and the never-ending identity crisis that comes with growing up. At the heart of the film is Samantha Baker (Molly Ringwald), whose sixteenth birthday is anything but magical. Not only does her family completely forget about it, but she also undergoes one embarrassment after another.

Although many deem it a questionable feature considering the problematic handling of the sensitive themes it features, the iconic John Hughes film has delighted audiences with its blend of humor, heart, and painfully relatable moments at the time it was released. It has also become a fan-favorite not only for its engaging comedy but also for the poignant exploration of adolescence. With unforgettable characters at its center, the movie was responsible for launching the careers of Ringwald and Anthony Michael Hall, cementing, too, Hughes' status as a master of teen cinema.