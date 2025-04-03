While there have been plenty of memorable eras for the romance genre in film, the 1990s were undoubtedly a golden one. Romances like Titanic and Shakespeare in Love offer audiences everything ranging from heart-wrenching dramas to feel-good love stories that still have viewers bawling and swooning today. Whether it was the palpable chemistry between the leads or the tales of passion that defy the odds, these '90s romance classics have left a strong imprint on film history.

To celebrate the greatness of such a decade, this list will look back at some of the most defining, best romance movies of the 1990s that not only entertained but also influenced the way we perceive love these days. We rank them by their memorability, enduring impact, and the way they continue to inspire new generations of romantics and filmmakers alike.

10 'Shakespeare in Love' (1998)

Directed by John Madden