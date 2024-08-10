From Romeo and Juliet to Rick and Ilsa, passionate romances have captured the public's fascination for millennia. The earliest on-screen romance dates all the way back to 1896 and a 30-second film called The May Irwin Kiss directed by William Heise that features two lovers cuddling and kissing. Fast-forward to the 21st century and the popularity of romance movies has not waned.

Most romance movies leave audiences with a warm fuzzy feeling, as the hero and heroine sail off into the proverbial sunset to live happily ever after. However, there are some that once the glow has faded and reality dawns, that leave behind an unsettling feeling that something's not quite right. Sure, relationships are complicated, but when story lines cross certain ethical boundaries, it kind of ruins the romance.

10 'The Blue Lagoon' (1980)

Emmeline & Richard

Image via Columbia Pictures

The Blue Lagoon is a fitting description for the island paradise where young cousins Emmeline (Elva Josephson) and Richard (Glenn Kohan) find themselves after being shipwrecked. At first, they have some grown-up assistance in fellow survivor, Paddy Button (Leo McKern), who teaches them the basics of survival, but he dies soon after their arrival on the island and the children are left to fend for themselves. Years later, the adolescent Emmeline (Brooke Shields) and Richard (Christopher Atkins) muddle their way through puberty, sex, love and childbirth.

"As a drama, The Blue Lagoon works, and the film even earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Cinematography, but as far as romance goes, it's a little tough to get on board."

As a drama, The Blue Lagoon works, and the film even earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Cinematography, but as far as romance goes, it's a little tough to get on board. Shields was only 14 years old at the time of filming and Atkins was 18 and, despite the efforts of film-makers to protect their modesty, most critics agree with the 1980 People feature about The Blue Lagoon actors, which was titled "Too Much, Too Young".

Buy on Amazon

9 'Passengers' (2016)

Jim & Aurora

Image via Columbia Pictures

The Passengers aboard the star-ship Avalon are on a 120-year journey from earth to colonize a new planet. Because the voyage is so long, the travelers are kept in stasis while the fully automated ship steers its way through the stars. Unfortunately, there's a malfunction and a hibernation pod opens, awakening Jim Preston (Chris Pratt) and leaving him, totally alone, 90 years from their destination. After years of isolation, Jim is on the brink of suicide and, in desperation, opens the pod of a beautiful fellow passenger named Aurora (Jennifer Lawrence) who captures his attention. Aurora is led to believe her pod also malfunctioned and, after working through the initial shock, gradually comes to terms with their situation. Connected by their shared plight, Aurora and Jim become romantically involved, but things change when she finds out her release from stasis was deliberate.

What could have been a great sci-fi movie is tainted by the romantic relationship between Jim and Aurora in Passenger that raises a lot of questions around moral boundaries. When Jim woke Aurora up, he knew she wouldn't be able to return to hibernation and that they would both die before reaching their destination. While viewers can sympathize with Jim's desperation and loneliness, it's hard to forgive the fact that he doomed another person to the same fate without her consent. Jim and Aurora do end up together, but it feels a lot more bitter than sweet.

8 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2' (2012)

Jacob & Renesmee

Image via Summit Entertainment

This fifth and final movie of the series, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, concludes the tale of Bella (Kristen Stewart), now a full vampire, getting used to her new life with husband Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and daughter Renesmee (Mackenzie Foy). Trouble starts when someone thinks that Renesmee is a mortal child who has been turned, which is a violation of vampire law and sparks the wrath of the ancient Volturi coven. To save their daughter, The Cullens are forced to go into battle alongside the werewolves, including their longtime friend, Jacob (Taylor Lautner) who has sworn to be Renesmee's guardian since imprinting on her.

Jacob's unusual relationship with Renesmee really put a damper on the film. In the Twilight Saga fandom, team Jacob is a reasonable choice. After falling in love with Bella in their youth, all Jacob wanted to do was protect her from the vampires. But, it later turns out, his motivation was because he was destined to be paired with Bella's future daughter. The story of Jacob and Renesmee's bonding is taken from the Twilight Saga books by Stephanie Meyer, and within the context of vampires and werewolves, is easier to digest. However, seeing it play out on screen with real people makes it feel a little too predatory.

7 'Never Been Kissed' (1999)

Josie & Mr. Coulson

Image via 20th Century Studios

Never Been Kissed is a cutesy rom-com about a geeky copywriter, Josie Geller (Drew Barrymore), who gets her first shot as an undercover reporter by returning to her old high school to find out what teenagers get up to. Things don't start off well, with Josie reverting to her old habit of being intimidated by the 'cool kids', but luckily, her brother Rob (David Arquette) steps in to help. Jodie's confidence grows until she's forced to do an exposé on her English teacher, Sam Coulson (Michael Vartan), who she's started to fall for.

While Never Been Kissed may be one of Drew Barrymore's best movies, the relationship between the two main characters is more than a little inappropriate. Yes, by the end of the film, the truth comes out and Josie is actually old enough to have a romantic relationship with Sam, but all of their interactions up to that point are questionable at best. As a teacher, Sam is in a position of power and believes Josie is one of his teenage students. The scandalous situation is even highlighted in the film itself when Josie's boss, Gus (John C. Reilly), suggests the headline for her news article: "Student teacher relations - how close is too close?".

Buy on Amazon

6 'Overboard' (1987)

Dean & Joanna

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

After rich b---- Joanna Stayton (Goldie Hawn) falls Overboard, she washes up suffering from amnesia and is taken to the nearest hospital. Her husband Grant (Edward Herrmann) sees it as a golden opportunity to be rid of her and sails off. A disgruntled carpenter, Dean Proffitt (Kurt Russell), then turns up claiming Joanna is actually his wife Annie, and takes her back to the humble home he shares with his four rambunctious sons, intending to make her work off the money she stiffed him for. Joanna eventually settles into her life as a house-wife and mother, and Dean and the kids fall in love with her. But then hubby Grant returns and Joanna's memories of her former life of wealth and privilege come flooding back.

Again, as with all good rom-coms, Joanna realizes that Dean is the man for her, and they live happily ever-after, but her readiness to forgive him after he deceived her so profoundly is hard to swallow. Dean's duplicity is increased exponentially by the fact he involves four innocent children in his scheme, not to mention that he completely gaslights a woman who, however mean, is going through a horrific psychological ordeal. Something else which shatters the illusions of this movie is that Overboard is loosely based on a true story, which was not romantic in any way.

Overboard (1987) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 16, 1987 Director Garry Marshall Cast Goldie Hawn , Kurt Russell , Edward Herrmann , Katherine Helmond , Mike Hagerty , Roddy McDowall , Jared Rushton , Jeffrey Wiseman Runtime 112 Minutes

5 'No Hard Feelings' (2023)

Maddie & Percy

Image via Sony Pictures

In No Hard Feelings, Maddie Barker (Jennifer Lawrence) is in dire financial straits, when she comes across a rather unusual job posting from a couple of concerned parents who are looking for someone to "date" their son, Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman). Maddie is eager to take on the job of bringing Percy out of his shell before he heads out to college, but their faux relationship eventually breaks down when the truth comes out.

Jennifer Lawrence's performance in No Hard Feelings is really entertaining and there are some laugh-out-loud moments, but the premise of the movie was flawed from the outset. Maddie and Percy's entire relationship is built on a tissue of lies, which makes it difficult to really like Maddie as a person. Surely knowing that you'd be willing to seduce an impressionable young man for financial gain would make even friendship a struggle.

4 'Something's Gotta Give' (2003)

Harry & Marrin

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Life-long bachelor Harry Sanborn (Jack Nicholson) figures out Something's Gotta Give, when his heart nearly gives out during a night of passion with the gorgeous Marin (Amanda Peet), who's more than half his age. Marin's mother, Erica (Diane Keaton), agrees to let Harry recuperate at her beach house and while their opposing personalities initially clash, they eventually form a close friendship. However, things take a turn when Erica uses Harry's story as comic fodder for a play she writes and starts dating his handsome young doctor, Julian (Keanu Reeves).

The fact that Something's Gotta Give is a movie featuring romantic relationships with a big age gap is not what makes it unappealing. The thing that really ruins the romance is the expectation that audiences should readily accept the ease at which Harry and Erica get together and play happy families knowing he has shared a bed with her daughter. The thing that really has to give here is a sense of decency.

3 'Clueless' (1995)

Cher & Josh

Image via Paramount Pictures

In Clueless, high school student and Beverly Hills socialite Cher (Alicia Silverstone) has difficulty navigating the trials and tribulations of adolescence. While helping teachers and friends find romance, Cher realizes she wants a boyfriend of her own and eventually sets her sights on her former step-brother Josh (Paul Rudd), who has been helping her dad Mel (Dan Hedaya) work through an important legal case.

While applauding Cher for finally getting her man, viewers might want to pause and consider the slightly incestuous nature of their relationship. Granted, Cher and Josh are not blood relatives, but the marriage of her father and his mother, although now dissolved, should really have set up a boundary not to be crossed. What might be perfectly acceptable in a good Game of Thrones episode, doesn't translate well into a teen romantic comedy.

2 'The Graduate' (1967)

Benjamin & Mrs. Robinson

Image via Embassy Pictures

The Graduate in this story is Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman) who, after returning home from college, is not quite sure what to do with the rest of his life. At a celebration party thrown by his parents, Benjamin meets Mrs. Robinson (Anne Bancroft), the neglected wife of one of his dad's business partners. Mrs. Robinson asks for a ride home and then seduces Benjamin with the offer of a different kind of ride, and they start a torrid love affair. Completely unaware of the situation, Mr Robinson (Murray Hamilton) encourages Benjamin to date his daughter Elaine (Katharine Ross). The two of them end up hitting it off and, despite Mrs. Robinson threats and protests. Benjamin continues to pursue Elaine even after the truth about the affair with her mother comes to light.

While she is one of the best on-screen femme fatales, Mrs. Robinson does not merit the mention of romance regarding her relationship with Benjamin. Not only is she a married woman, she's perfectly okay with tarring this naive young man with accusations of rape and assault, in order to protect herself once their sordid secret is exposed. Her actions also cast a shadow over any future happiness that Benjamin and Elaine might have, which is evident from their pensive expressions during their bus ride escape at the end of the movie.

The Graduate Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 21, 1967 Director Mike Nichols Cast Anne Bancroft , Dustin Hoffman , Katharine Ross , William Daniels , Murray Hamilton , Elizabeth Wilson Runtime 107 minutes

1 'Big' (1988)

Josh & Susan

Image via 20th Century Studios

After being embarrassed in front of a cute girl at the fun fair, Josh (Tom Hanks) wishes he was Big, and amazingly, his wish comes true. Josh wakes the next morning to find himself a full-grown man and, with the help of his best friend Billy (Jared Rushton), manages to find a place to hide out in the city until they can figure out a way to turn him back into a kid again. To cover his expenses, Josh takes a job at a toy company, where he meets executive Susan (Elizabeth Perkins) and a romantic relationship blossoms between them.

While nothing untoward is seen on screen in this PG-rated movie, Susan does take Josh to her apartment, and it's strongly implied that the two of them have sex. Despite the fact that Josh has the appearance of an adult, his psyche is just barely thirteen and Perkins herself acknowledged in a 2021 interview that this type of situation wouldn't fly in Hollywood today. Romance aside, Big still remains one of Tom Hanks' funniest movies.

NEXT: 20 Best Movies About Dysfunctional & Toxic Romantic Relationships