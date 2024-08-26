The romance genre is easily one of the most watched in the film industry, with many resorting to their emotional narratives for comfort and solace or even as an attempt to heal from heartbreak. In the genre, non-linear narratives can be particularly effective for several reasons, with their enhanced emotional impact — often because they reveal key moments in a relationship without chronological order — making them rank high at the top of the list.

Although several more conventional romance films have captured the attention of many, others that rely on less common narrative structures have intrigued worldwide audiences. From 500 Days of Summer to Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, we look back at some of the best non-linear narrative romance movies, ranking them by greatness and examining what exactly makes them so good.

10 'The Time Traveler's Wife' (2009)

Director: Robert Schwentke

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Directed by Robert Schwentke and based on Audrey Niffenegger's 2003 novel of the same name, The Time Traveler's Wife sees a librarian named Henry DeTamble (Eric Bana), who has a unique gene that allows him to travel through time involuntarily. The movie depicts his wife's (Rachel McAdams) difficult time dealing with it.

Featuring an unconventional form of time travel where the protagonist does not have much control over his skill, involuntarily making his way through it, The Time Traveler's Wife is a great example of a non-linear romance story in film. Thanks to its complex narrative, it manages to generally highlight the complexities and unpredictability of relationships, exploring love that transcends the boundaries of time and assuring audiences that it persists despite eventual challenges.

Watch on Max

9 '500 Days of Summer' (2009)

Director: Marc Webb

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Marc Webb's 2009 movie has rapidly become a cult classic romance film, and it is not difficult to grasp its appeal. The movie stars Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon Levitt in the lead roles, following a hopeless romantic who, after being dumped by the girl of his dreams, meditates on their relationship and attempts to figure out where things went wrong.

500 Days of Summer is, too, an interesting non-linear narrative pick, essentially for its back-and-forth jumps within the 500 days of the protagonist's relationship and explores Tom's character growth. Another one of the standout elements in Webb's picture is how it sheds a realistic light on relationships, providing audiences with a bittersweet portrayal of love that reinforces that not every relationship is meant to last forever.

Watch on Hulu

8 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' (2008)

Director: David Fincher

Image via Paramount Pictures

In David Fincher's mind-blowing The Curious Case of Benjamin Button — loosely adapted from the 1922 short story of the same name by iconic author F. Scott Fitzgerald — audiences are introduced to a man born in 1918 as an elderly man who ages in reverse. He makes his way through life, experiencing love and heartbreak, eventually leaving this earth as a "newborn" baby.

Although more of a drama and fantasy film than really a romance, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button features a meaningful relationship at its center that left a lasting impact on Brad Pitt's protagonist. Dealing with themes of aging, time, and love across different stages of life — and how it endures even as people grow and transform in unexpected ways — Fincher's film is certainly one that comes to mind when it comes to the best non-linear narrative romance films.

Watch on Apple TV+

7 'Blue Valentine' (2010)

Director: Derek Cianfrance

Image via The Weinstein Company

Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams bring an ordinary contemporary married couple to life in Derek Cianfrance's heartwrenching romantic drama. Adopting a raw and emotionally compelling non-linear narrative structure, the movie spans over the years, cross-cutting between time periods, chronicling the evolution and deterioration of their bond.

The perfect choice for anyone who is into sad romance films, Blue Valentine is guaranteed to move audiences to tears — part of this has to do with its incredible exploration of realistic, at times even brutal love not often depicted in film and the effective non-linear structure that makes it an even more impactful movie. This is mostly because audiences get to watch the love and passion shared by the protagonists declining and their dreams decaying while being met with new challenges.

Blue Valentine (2010) Release Date December 29, 2010 Cast Ryan Gosling , Michelle Williams Runtime 112 Minutes

Watch on Apple TV

6 'La Notte' (1961)

Director: Michelangelo Antonioni

Close

Directed by the Italian filmmaking icon Michaelangelo Antonioni, La Notte is a landmark in dramatic cinema for its narrative style and the existential themes it deals with. The captivating black-and-white drama chronicles a day in the life of an unfaithful married couple (Jeanne Moreau and Marcello Mastroianni), reflecting on their slowly deteriorating relationship.

La Notte is a wonderfully crafted movie that stands out for the way it unfolds mostly in one day and night, exploring alienation and disconnection in relationships with intriguing results. Although it takes place over 24 hours, the characters often reflect on their past and the couple's earlier days, leaving audiences intrigued and wondering what went wrong. No doubt, La Notte's episodic structure is one of its most memorable aspects.

Watch on Max

5 'Out of the Past' (1947)

Director: Jacques Tourneur

Image via RKO Pictures

Another picture that deserves a nod thanks to its well-crafted storyline is Jacques Tourneur's Out of the Past. The film noir follows a private eye (Robert Mitchum) who escapes his past to run a gas station in a small town. When he lets his past catch up with him, he finds himself forced to return to the world of corruption and danger he once thought he was free of.

Not only does Out of the Past's non-linear structure deepen the romantic premise by shedding light on Jeff's romantic relationships, but it also adds a layer of mystery, suspense, and intrigue to the noir story. Furthermore, this particular structure makes the movie's outcome more heartbreaking and impactful, lingering on the audience's minds after the credits roll and helping establish Out of the Past as one of the best classic film noirs of all time.

Out Of The Past (1947) Release Date November 25, 1947 Cast Robert Mitchum , Jane Greer , Kirk Douglas , Rhonda Fleming Runtime 97 Minutes

Rent on Apple TV

4 'La Jetée' (1962)

Director: Chris Marker

Image via Argos Films

Particularly known for its use of non-linear narrative, Chris Marker's trailblazer science fiction focuses on the story of a man who is forced to explore his memories in the wake of World War II. The movie is told mostly through still images.

La Jetée remains a blueprint in cinema, especially in the science fiction genre, for the singular way that it tells a story almost entirely through images, and how it mostly features a non-linear narrative. All of this makes it an unforgettable picture that reinforces themes of predestination and free will, tackling time and love while delivering an intriguing premise. It is a powerful and poignant love story elevated by its unconventional structure. Movies like 12 Monkeys were heavily inspired by the iconic piece of filmmaking which remains highly influential these days.

La Jetée (1962) Release Date October 27, 1967 Cast Jean Négroni , Hélène Chatelain , Davos Hanich , Jacques Ledoux , André Heinrich , Jacques Branchu , Pierre Joffroy , Étienne Becker Runtime 28 Minutes

Watch on Criterion

3 'Hiroshima Mon Amour' (1959)

Director: Alain Resnais

Image via Cocinor

Alan Resnais' Hiroshima Mon Amour stands as a must-see romance movie, particularly among other classics, with its well-crafted narrative being a part of its enduring appeal. The film focuses on a French actress (Emmanuelle Riva) filming an anti-war movie who has an affair with a married Japanese architect (Eiji Okada), with the two sharing their differing perspectives on war.

Exploring memory and trauma through an emotionally involving premise, this must-see French New Wave is said to have walked so Oppenheimer could run. Hiroshima Mon Amour's well-crafted non-linear narrative mirrors memory's fragmented nature, with its disjointed structure reflecting how past experiences can influence the present. By the time of its release, the French New Wave must-watch was a groundbreaking experiment that challenged normal storytelling, resulting in a blueprint in cinema that stands the test of time today.

Hiroshima Mon Amour (1959) Release Date May 16, 1960 Cast Emmanuelle Riva , Eiji Okada , Stella Dassas , Pierre Barbaud , Bernard Fresson , Moira Lister Runtime 90 Minutes

Watch on Criterion

2 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Director: Michel Gondry

Image via Focus Features

This essential in the science fiction genre endures as a beloved watch, with Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet delivering top-notch performances. The plot focuses on a couple whose relationship turns sour and decide to undergo a medical procedure to have each other erased from their memories permanently.

One of the most defining aspects of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is its non-linear narrative, as the story primarily unfolds within the mind of protagonist Joel, jumping back and forth between different moments in his relationship with Winslet's character Clementine. Equal amounts entertaining and heartbreaking, Gondry's fan-favorite sic-fi delves deep into the role of memory in both one's identity and the relationships he/she shares. It is a profound and thought-provoking watch that subverts romantic tropes, remaining a must-see today.

Rent on Apple TV

1 'Rebecca' (1940)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Image via United Artists

In Alfred Hitchcock's iconic Gothic romance Rebecca, based on the 1938 novel of the same name by Daphne du Maurier, a self-conscious and insecure woman (Joan Fontaine) attempts to adjust to her new role as an aristocrat's (Laurence Oliver) new partner while attempting not to be intimidated by his first wife's spirit.

Although subtle, Rebecca's non-linear narrative plays a crucial role in its storytelling, helping to create the movie's iconic eerie atmosphere and building suspense, with the past and the present constantly interwoven to keep viewers invested. Meditating on the complications of love while analyzing past and present relationships, identity, and buried secrets, this iconic Alfred Hitchcock landmark in cinema easily stands among the best of its genre even after all these years, whether because of its masterful direction or the complex central love story.

Rebecca Release Date April 12, 1940 Cast Laurence Olivier , Joan Fontaine , George Sanders , Judith Anderson , Nigel Bruce , Reginald Denny , C. Aubrey Smith , Gladys Cooper Runtime 130 Minutes

Buy on Amazon

NEXT: The 10 Best Cult Classic Romance Movies, Ranked