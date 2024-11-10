The romance genre is often known for its evocative, resonating stories that inspire audiences and capture their hearts in unique ways. Although great characters and proper direction are all poignant elements when it comes to the execution of such films, sharp and touching writing helps audiences connect with the story. This, of course, includes the words exchanged between lovers.

From heartwarming confessions of love to sharp-witter banter, some romance films offer audiences lines that linger after the credits roll, even leaving a lasting mark on pop culture. These films not only tell beautiful stories of love but also offer audiences memorable lines that some carry into their everyday lives. We rank the most quotable romance films of all time, celebrating the iconic dialogue that continues to inspire and entertain us all.

10 'The Notebook' (2004)

Director: Nick Cassavetes

Image via New Line Cinema

Despite its mixed critic reviews, The Notebook endures as one of the most beloved romance films by public audiences, featuring two memorable performances by Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. Based on Nicholas Sparks' best-selling novel of the same name, it follows the lives of Noah and Allie, who come from different socioeconomic backgrounds, as they fall in love in 1940s South Carolina, chronicling their turbulent relationship through the years.

The Notebook's unforgettable characters and deeply romantic, at times heartbreaking narrative make it a must-see in the genre. However, its iconic lines are also to blame for the movie's passionate intensity, keeping viewers on edge and rooting for both protagonists throughout. Whether we're talking about romantic confessions or philosophical reflections about the meaning of life — "but in one respect I have succeeded as gloriously as anyone who's ever lived: I've loved another with all my heart and soul" — The Notebook is certainly a quotable flick.

The Notebook Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date July 3, 2013 Cast László Gyémánt , András Gyémánt , Piroska Molnár , Ulrich Thomsen , Ulrich Matthes , Gyöngyvér Bognár Runtime 100 minutes

9 'Pretty Woman' (1990)

Director: Garry Marshall

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Fans of romantic comedies know that Pretty Woman is an essential entry. This feel-good romance sees Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in their first collaboration, following a rich entrepreneur who hires sex worker Vivian to accompany him to a few social events. However, trouble ensues when they fall in love with each other and attempt to bridge the gap between their totally different worlds.

Cinephiles who love the genre and are not familiar with Pretty Woman would be making a big mistake ("big, huge!") if they did not check out this must-see right away. Featuring astounding chemistry between the two leads, Garry Marshall's timeless romantic comedy deals with themes of self-worth and class in a fun, lighthearted manner, capturing the viewers' attention not only through its undeniably fun plot but also the memorable lines.

Pretty Woman Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date March 23, 1990 Cast Richard Gere , Julia Roberts , Ralph Bellamy , Jason Alexander , Laura San Giacomo , alex hyde-white Runtime 119 mins

8 '10 Things I Hate About You' (1999)

Director: Gil Junger

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Starring Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles in the lead roles, Gil Junger's angsty teen romantic comedy 10 Things About You sees a high school boy named Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) attempt to date lovely Bianca (Larisa Oleynik). However, he must come up with an elaborate plan for her anti-social older sister, Kat, to get a boyfriend first.

This loose adaptation of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew is one of the most quotable films in the bunch, with its smart and humorous dialogue perfectly reflecting the personalities of its two rebellious leads. A particular stand-out moment in the film is Kat's famous poem, which has marked an entire generation and endures as one of the most iconic and beloved monologues in rom-com history.

7 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Director: Michel Gondry

Image via Focus Features

Throwing the romance, psychological drama, and sci-fi genres into the mix, the ultimate breakup movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind explores memory, identity, alienation, and the devastating effects of heartbreak by illustrating a couple undergoing a medical procedure to have each other erased from memories forever.

Michel Gondry's movie is undoubtedly a creative addition to the romantic category, especially in how it blends different genres and offers audiences a unique story. Delving into the complexities of human relationships — particularly romantic ones — Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is filled with great quotes that perfectly capture the vulnerability of its story (whether they're Friedrich Nietzsche's or original dialogues). For the most part, these lines encapsulate, for better or worse, the pain of realizing how deeply intertwined we are with the people we love.

6 'Titanic' (1997)

Director: James Cameron

Image via 20th Century Studios

James Cameron's Titanic became a phenomenon from the moment it premiered. The disaster epic sees Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet joining forces and delivering compelling performances as a kind-hearted, poor artist and an aristocrat. The two fall in love abroad in the ill-fated real-life R.M.S. titular ship.

Intriguingly tackling themes of class division and social inequality, Titanic's breathtaking visuals, memorable characters, and amazing soundtrack make it a must-see in the romance genre. However, its quotable lines, often referenced in pop culture, are undoubtedly a part of its undying legacy, as they highlight the depth of this epic and timeless central love story. Some, on the other hand, have originated some of the funniest Internet memes over the years ("draw me like one of your French girls" pops into mind).