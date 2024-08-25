Romance films are definitely a fan favorite in cinema essentially for the way they depict believable relationships and relatable emotions between their two leads, exploring universal feelings that keep audiences invested by providing them with a sense of comfort. It also helps that the grand majority of romance movies are feel-good ones that help lift the spirits of anyone watching.

For these reasons, the rewatch value of romantic movies is unmatched, especially considering that many feature impeccable chemistry between the leads, which makes it all an even more immersive experience, and beautiful visuals. To celebrate the beloved genre, we look back at 10 of the most rewatchable romance movies of all time, from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days to Casablanca, ranking them by greatness.

10 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' (2003)

Director: Donald Petrie

Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson prove to be one of Hollywood's most dynamic duos in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, a romantic comedy focusing on a womanizer advertising executive who bets that he can make a woman fall in love with him in 10 days. What he doesn't know is that journalist Andie is, in turn, writing a story about how to lose a guy in 10 days as a bet with her boss. The question is: will either party be able to complete their seemingly easy mission?

Donald Petrie's movie has rapidly become a staple in the rom-com genre, particularly regarding romantic comedies from the early 2000s, for the witty and clever way it critiques traditional genre roles and meditates about self-growth in a fun and humorous manner. Given its humorous and utterly engaging, creative narrative, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is still a film many may find themselves rewatching.

9 'The Notebook' (2004)

Director: Nick Cassavetes

Nick Cassavetes's movie has become a huge phenomenon in romance cinema ever since its release. Based on the 1996 novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook sees an elderly man reading to a woman with dementia the story of two young lovers whose relationship is put to the test by the difference of their social classes.

It's not for no reason that The Notebook remains just as popular all these years later. Whether it is for its iconic (even if slightly cliché) quotes or the memorable scenes, Cassavetes's movie has proven to be a fan favorite essentially for the way it captures deep emotion and the tangible chemistry between the two leads, Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. Although the central relationship is a controversial topic perceived as "toxic" these days, The Notebook still holds high rewatch value, particularly for the nostalgic feelings it evokes and its timeless narrative.

The Notebook Release Date July 3, 2013 Cast László Gyémánt , András Gyémánt , Piroska Molnár , Ulrich Thomsen , Ulrich Matthes , Gyöngyvér Bognár Runtime 100 minutes

8 'About Time' (2013)

Director: Richard Curtis

For fans of time-traveling movies, About Time may be the right pick. This Richard Curtis fantasy romantic comedy follows Domhnall Gleeson's Tim, who, at the age of 21, discovers that the men in his family can travel in time. In the meantime, he decides to improve his life by meeting a lovely girl (Rachel McAdams) and using his new-found talent to win her heart.

Although probably not as popular as other mainstream picks on this list, the time travel romance About Time has earned a cult following throughout the years, and its heartwarming premise on top of the amazing execution is certainly to blame. Curtis's movie has provided viewers with a fresh take on the genre and focuses not only on the central romantic relationship but also on its protagonist's self-development, making A Good Time a resonating film that some may reach out towards often.

7 '10 Things I Hate About You' (1999)

Director: Gil Junger

When the subject is top-tier 1990s teen rom-coms, 10 Things I Hate About You is the blueprint. Directed by Gil Junger, this unforgettable feel-good picture is based on William Shakespeare's play The Taming of the Shrew and stars Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles in the lead roles. It sees a young man (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) set up two of his colleagues with the intention of dating the sister of one of them.

10 Things I Hate About You is a timeless movie essentially for its highly quotable and iconic dialogue and memorable, relatable characters that have helped launch the careers of both Ledger and Stiles. Furthermore, what makes this teen comedy classic so good is also the fact that it is fit for teenagers and adults alike, providing anyone who decides to give it a try with a lighthearted (though also emotional), entertaining time in front of the screen.

10 Things I Hate About You Release Date March 31, 1999 Cast Heath Ledger , Julia Stiles , Joseph Gordon-Levitt , Larisa Oleynik , Larry Miller , Andrew Keegan Runtime 97 minutes

6 'Pride & Prejudice' (2005)

Director: Joe Wright

Although many Jane Austen literary works have been adapted with great results, Pride & Prejudice ranks among the finest. Based on the 1813 novel of the same name, the movie centers around five sisters from an English family grappling with issues of marriage and morality. Keira Knightley stars opposite Matthew Macfadyen — the two bring to life one of the most iconic couples in all romance history.

Joe Wright did a fantastic job of further immortalizing the author's slow-burn love tale, which is why Pride & Prejudice is widely considered a modern classic period piece that has influenced many pictures in the genre. The faithful adaptation, as well as the fantastic acting efforts and Wright's elegant direction, make it a superb period drama. Whether it is the way it sends out messages about class and social status, the three-dimensional characters, or the story's timeless appeal, Pride & Prejudice is still considered a highly rewatchable romance movie.

5 'Titanic' (1997)

Director: James Cameron

It is no news that Titanic is one of the most popular and highest-grossing movies of all time, holding the record until Avatar was released in 2009. As such, it is hardly surprising why it also takes a place on this list. Based on the real-life accounts of the sinking of RMS Titanic in 1912, it mostly centers around a seventeen-year-old aristocrat (Kate Winslet) who falls for a poor artist (Leonardo DiCaprio) abroad on the ill-fated, high-class ship.

Whether one likes it or not, there is no way to deny that this Academy Award-winning love tale has influenced many movies in the category and remains the blueprint for both epic romance and disaster movies. Exploring sacrifice for the sake of love and social inequalities, Titanic is an unforgettable movie to this day and holds a considerably high rewatch value for its powerful story.

4 'The Before Trilogy' (1995 - 2013)

Director: Richard Linklater

No one makes movies that feel genuinely personal like Richard Linklater, and his Before trilogy, which arguably remains his best work so far, is proof. Often celebrated for its realistic and real-time storytelling, these romantic film essentials (particularly the first one, Before Sunrise) intriguingly chronicle the changing lives of a couple (Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy) throughout the years.

Although simplistic, these captivating Linklater movies hold their rewatch value and capture the attention of viewers through their incredibly written dialogue and the deep, thought-provoking conversations they feature — namely the way they shed a realistic, refreshing light on what real-life relationships often look like. Additionally, the chemistry between Hawke and Delpy is just as delightful as passes, with Linklater's impeccable vision fully capturing it throughout.

Before Sunrise Release Date January 27, 1995 Cast Ethan Hawke , Julie Delpy , Andrea Eckert , Hanno Pöschl , Karl Bruckschwaiger , Tex Rubinowitz Runtime 105 minutes

3 'When Harry Met Sally...' (1989)

Director: Rob Reiner

Blending the comedy, romance, and drama genres with fantastic results, When Harry Met Sally stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan as two friends who have known each other for years. After bumping into each other time and time again, an even closer bond blossoms, raising the question of whether a man and a woman can be friends without a sexual relationship.

Anyone who has seen When Harry Met Sally is probably going to watch it again in the future, if only for the nostalgic feel it provides and its comforting narrative. With that said, this rewatchable movie has earned the hearts of many through its sharp writing and realistic portrayal of relationships on top of the amazing performances — hence why Rob Reiner's movie is now considered a must-see in the romance genre.

When Harry Met Sally Release Date January 12, 1989 Cast Billy Crystal , Meg Ryan , Carrie Fisher , Bruno Kirby , Steven Ford , Lisa Jane Persky Runtime 96 minutes

2 'City Lights' (1931)

Director: Charlie Chaplin

Pioneer actor and filmmaker Charlie Chaplin has put out many incredible works through the years. However, City Lights takes place among his most memorable. In the film, a charming tramp (Chaplin) falls in love with a hard-of-seeing flower girl (Virgina Charrill) and attempts to save money to help her medically.

City Lights is widely regarded as a silent movie masterpiece, released during the translation to "talkies" with great results. It also helped cement Chaplin as a trailblazer in the comedy and drama genres. As such, it is not difficult to grasp why the movie's influence remains unmatched, especially when it masterfully highlights Chaplin's talents and artistry in both fields. When it comes to City Lights' rewatch value, the physical comedy and heartfelt moments help elevate it.

1 'Casablanca' (1942)

Director: Michael Curtiz

Praised for and regarded as one of the best movies of all time spanning all genres, Michael Curtiz's iconic Casablanca rightfully deserves a spot on this list. The timeless love story centers around American expatriate Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart) who runs a nightclub. The plot takes a turn when Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman), with whom Rick shares a romantic past, walks into his café with her husband (Paul Henreid).

Praised for its iconic dialogue, setting, and ambiance, Casablanca is undoubtedly one of the most iconic romantic movies of all time. Considering its greatness and legendary status, it only makes sense that it would rank high among the romantic films that hold the highest rewatchability value. Whether for its astounding acting or visual style, Casablanca is worth watching more than once.

Casablanca Release Date January 23, 1942 Cast Humphrey Bogart , Ingrid Bergman , Paul Henreid , Claude Rains , Conrad Veidt , Sydney Greenstreet Runtime 102 minutes

