Like a fine wine, some things only get better with time. A slow-burn romance can be especially rewarding as the characters develop and realize more about themselves and their affection throughout the story. It also gives the audience a chance to bond with the heroes and heroines and root for them as they witness their particular plights. After all, who can blame the characters for being a little cautious in love?

Sometimes, first impressions aren't what they seem; sometimes, they've been burned before, or sometimes, they've been warned that only "fools rush in." So whether by nature or by nurture, they exercise caution when fully giving their heart to another person. Among the richly rewarding, slower-built romances, some deserve a little more love, especially those that sadly flew under the radar. These are the most underrated slow-burn romance movies in recent memory, and fans of the genre ought to pay more attention to them.

10 'Persuasion' (2022)

Directed by Carrie Cracknell

Although 2022's adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion only earned 31% from Rotten Tomatoes critic contributors, it earned 73% from the audience's score. The delightfully dull and languid pacing befits the depiction and creates the feeling of the lead character, Anne Elliott's (Dakota Johnson) story. After being persuaded to ignore her romantic feelings for Captain Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), she falls into a slump. Every day seems to trudge along, feeling listless. That is until the handsome Captain suddenly comes back into her circle of acquaintances.

Although she is arguably miscast, Dakota Johnson does her best as Anne and matches the heroine's candor with self-reflection. The writers and director add subtle improvements to make it endearing to a modern audience. Viewers will enjoy watching Anne and Wentworth overcome all efforts to keep them apart in perhaps the greatest slow-burn novelization ever. Although far from the best Jane Austen adaptation, Persuasion deserves some points for bringing a new approach to a classic.

9 'Two Weeks Notice' (2002)

Directed by Marc Lawrence

They say that opposites attract. If so, there couldn't be two people more contradictory in personality than dedicated and determined lawyer Lucy Kelson (Sandra Bullock) and entitled and egocentric business mogul George Wade (Hugh Grant) in Two Weeks Notice. When Lucy reluctantly agrees to work for George in exchange for him not demolishing a local community center, she has no idea what she's getting into.

Two Weeks Notice is among Grant's most underappreciated rom-coms, largely because of his delightful chemistry with the ever-enchanting Bullock. The film is a great vignette on why odd couples work so well together, each relying on the other's strengths where they have deficiencies. It, of course, helps that Grant and Bullock as such pros in the genre, making the most of what could easily be a run-of-the-mill premise.

8 'Penelope' (2006)

Directed by Mark Palansky

When Penelope Wilhern's (Christina Ricci) wealthy and affluent family is cursed, she is born with the snout of a pig rather than a regular human nose. Mortified with embarrassment, her desperate mother (Catherine O'Hara) tries matchmaking her with every young, rich bachelor to break the curse, which will only be broken when one of her own kind loves her.

Charming performances and great comedic timing abound in Penelope, a modern fairy tale with a delightful twist. There is more than one revelation at the end of the movie, as all the characters get a chance to realize something about themselves. The chemistry between Ricci and James McAvoy, who plays Johnny, is dishy, and Game of Thrones fans will enjoy Peter Dinklage in a pleasingly nuanced role.

7 'Happiness for Beginners' (2023)

Directed by Vicky Wight

After her divorce, Helen (Ellie Kemper) decides to go on a wilderness hiking excursion to reconnect with herself and discover what she wants out of life. Having left her wild and spontaneous life in her youth, she is challenged now as a middle-aged adult to embrace change and forces beyond her control. One small kink in the itinerary is that her brother's (Alexander Koch) best friend Jake (Luke Grimes) has joined the expedition, too.

Happiness for Beginners is a safe but entertaining romantic comedy that's perfect for an afternoon at home. Kemper is funny and relatable as Helen, a woman who has to let go of her hangups and recognize what is right in front of her in this clever and sweet Netflix rom-com that fans of the genre will surely appreciate.

6 'Leap Year' (2010)

Directed by Anand Tucker

When control-freak Anna's (Amy Adams) romantic life is not progressing on the timeline she wants, she prepares to take matters into her own hands in Leap Year. Frustrated that her long-term boyfriend Jeremy (Adam Scott) has not proposed, she seizes the opportunity to propose to him while he is in Dublin for a work conference because of an Irish tradition that women propose to men on a leap year. As Anna goes on her epic adventure, she learns that there are many things she cannot control, including the way she feels about her handsome tour guide, Declan (Matthew Goode).

Hilarious hijinks and steamy romantic-tension moments are set in breathtaking Irish scenery in this hidden gem. Leap Year is largely elevated by the ever-reliable Adams, who delivers a charming performance further enhanced by her chemistry with the equally engaging yet severely undervalued Goode. Safe and sweet, Leap Year is among Amy Adams' most rewatchable movies.

5 'Return to Me' (2000)

Directed by Bonnie Hunt