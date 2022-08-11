Good romance movies will always go down well with a lit fire, cozy socks, a bunch of snacks, and a glass of wine. But it is hard to tell which movies will have you in a romantic trance and which will make you cringe at their cheesy pick-up lines and childish scripts.

Pop culture has certainly made its entrance into romance movies destroying any potential of the movie becoming a timeless romance. This list will have you either feeling a warm embrace of love and tranquility by the end or absolute heartbreak, but none of them will disappoint as they are honest, clean, romance movies without any childish, cheesy behaviors.

'The Holiday' (2006)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The Holiday is a Christmas romance movie released in 2006, but you can honestly watch it any time of year to receive a dose of love. It stars many famous actors including Jude Law, Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, and Jack Black. This movie is great for those who love true romance movies that also include the blossoming of friendships.

This movie follows two different stories of two women who swap houses for the Christmas break; one moves to a quaint town in England covered in snow, and the other moves to the rich and modern life of LA where the sunshine never stops. They are both looking to catch a break from their broken hearts which ends up being mended by two men they meet on their vacations.

'The Notebook' (2004)

The Notebook is a beautiful romance movie made in 2004 but set in 1940. This movie stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as they fight many hurdles including family, distance, and contrasting lifestyles to keep their romance alive.

The love story begins with an elderly man telling an elderly woman who has dementia an endearing love story at a care home. He tells her how the love story blossomed and crashed into flames leaving them living two separate lives for many years until they meet again right before her wedding day.

'Bridget Jones's Dairy' (2001-2016)

Bridget Jones's Diary is a film series released between the years of 2001 and 2016. It stars Renee Zellweger, Colin Firth, and Hugh Grant. This film series is great for people who love an imperfect, relatable protagonist simply trying to make it through life in one piece.

This movie follows a spinster woman called Bridget Jones who is desperate to find love and progress with her life, which turns messy when two guys fight over her love. You watch her live a complicated life filled with dysfunctional family members, quirky friends, and hilarious life problems. If you want a romance movie that has a happy ending, but a messy journey to get there, then this is your movie.

'The Vow' (2012)

The Vow - Leo and Paige smiling at each other

The Vow is a tragic romance movie released in 2012 starring Channing Tatum and Rachel McAdams. The Vow is a brilliant movie for those who love a good cry while watching the screen but has an ending that makes the tragedy worthwhile.

This movie follows two lovebirds living a fulfilled life, but when Leo's wife, Paige, is in an awful accident she loses her memory. They attempt to recreate their relationship to help her remember how to love Leo. It is a romance movie that leaves you craving for that kind of love; patience, selflessness, and complete obsession.

'The Age of Adeline' (2015)

The Age Of Adeline- Adeline and Ellis in an elevator

The Age of Adeline is a unique romance movie released in 2015 starring Blake Lively and Harrison Ford. This movie includes a side of fantasy as the main character, Adeline, doesn't age due to her heart being stopped at 29, leading her to not age for eight decades.

Adeline follows a strict set of rules to keep herself under the radar, however, this leads her into a very lonely life with only her daughter, who is 90 years old, knowing the truth. She ends up falling for a man, Ellis, who brings her to meet his family on their 40th anniversary. This innocent trip turns into shock when she finds Ellis's father is the love of her life from 40 years prior thus complicating the anniversary entirely.

'The Spectacular Now' (2013)

The Spectacular Now is a romance/drama movie released in 2013 starring the trending Miles Teller from Top Gun: Maverick and Shailene Woodley from The Fault In Our Stars. This movie is based on the teenage years of the lovers' lives and so is aimed at a younger audience.

Sutter is a spoiled teenager with very few responsibilities, however, when he meets Aimee, his whole life changes. Aimee helps him to see a better way of living despite their unsteady relationship. They try at all costs to keep this relationship afloat. The ending is very vague leaving you with the decision in the last scene if the relationship ends or reignites.

'About Time' (2013)

About Time is a fantasy romance movie made in 2013 with a quirky approach. The relationship is quite lighthearted but has a dark and hurtful decision for the protagonist, Tim, to allow him to move on with the next chapter of his life.

Tim, like his father, has a special gift where he can travel back in time. This means he can change his and his loved ones' past to get the best out of life. He uses his gift to get the girl of his dreams, but this comes with a cost later in the movie. This movie ultimately comes with a happy ending but leaves a painful scar before we get there.

'Remember Me' (2010)

Remember Me is a shocking romance movie released in 2010 starring the beloved Robert Pattinson (The Batman). This movie is a must-watch for people who love a shock to the system as it has many dark and rough scenes placed throughout the movie.

Pattinson plays Tyler, who is a young man with many problems in his life. He meets Ally, an innocent, happy woman with high potential. Tyler has ulterior motives behind their dating life which slip away once he begins to truly fall for the girl, however, this doesn't stop the problems creeping back into the picture. Remember Me has a unique and rare ending that is a must-see all around but be warned, it is not for the faint-hearted.

'The Lake House' (2006)

Image Via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Lake House is a romance/fantasy movie released in 2006 starring Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves. It has an amazing angle whereby the two lovers are living in the same beautiful lake house, yet two years apart. This movie will be loved by people who love romance movies with a unique kick to them taking them out of reality.

The two fall in love through their letters sent to one another, but as they come to realize their bad timing they try to figure out how this has happened and how to fix this impossible situation. The Lake House is a captivating watch, in which, you will be lost if you don't pay attention. It is a great pick for ones who love gentle romances with a satisfying ending.

