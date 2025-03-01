From Heartstopper, to Bridgerton, to One Day, to Rivals, the last few years have been fantastic for romance novels that have been adapted into television shows. Romance novels make for great movies as well, like To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Love at First Sight, but the television format lends itself particularly well to them. In a TV show, the romance has the opportunity to build over time, there's room to give attention to the side characters, and viewers get to live in that world for a while longer.

While there is a lot to love on television for romance fans right now, there can never be enough romance shows, and there are plenty of great books out there that have yet to be adapted. For fans of subgenres ranging from contemporary romance, to romantasy, to grounded fantasy involving time travel and ghosts, these are 10 romance novels that would be perfect TV shows.

10 'The Simple Wild'

By K.A. Tucker

Image via Atria Books

The Simple Wild by K.A. Tucker follows Calla Fletcher, a woman in her mid-twenties who loves her fast-paced life in Toronto. Calla once lived in rural Alaska when she was a baby, but she hasn't been back since her mother left with her in tow, and she barely knows her father, Wren, who still lives there. When Calla learns that Wren is dying, Calla visits to stay with him for a while, and to get to know him in the time that he has left.

The Simple Wild would make a fantastic TV show, due to its idyllic setting and compelling cast of side characters.

While Calla gets reacquainted with Wren and his small town, she meets Jonah, a pilot who works for her dad. Calla and Jonah initially can't stand each other, due to how different they are from one another. They reluctantly end up spending more time together, and in spite of their initial impressions of each other, they slowly fall for one another. The Simple Wild would make a fantastic TV show, due to its idyllic setting and compelling cast of side characters. Initially, Calla and Jonah's journey from annoyance to love would be a lot of fun to watch over the course of a season, and there are two more books in the series that could be continuing seasons.

9 'Cemetery Boys'

By Aiden Thomas

Image via Swoon Reads



Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas follows Yadriel Vélez Flores, a teenage boy who comes from a family of brujos and brujas. Yadriel is transgender, and his family is not fully accepting of his gender, so he decides to prove himself as a brujo. In an attempt to prove himself to his family, Yadriel tries to summon the ghost of his cousin, whom he believes has been killed. The ritual doesn't go as planned, though, and he ends up summoning Julian Diaz, a former classmate of his who has just died.

Yadriel is transgender, and his family is not fully accepting of his gender, so he decides to prove himself as a brujo.

Due to its fantasy elements, many plot twists, and large cast of characters, Cemetery Boys would make for a great TV show. The romantic comedy-esque dynamic between Yadriel and Julian, combined with the high stakes of the supernatural variety, would make for a fun and nailbiting season of television. Additionally, with the sequel, Espíritu, set to release later this year, Cemetery Boys has a lot of content to expand on for a TV series.

8 'I've Got Your Number'

By Sophie Kinsella

Image via The Dial Press

When happily engaged Poppy Wyatt loses both her engagement ring and her cellphone one afternoon, she takes a phone that she has found in the trash, and gives out the number in case her ring is found. Unfortunately for Poppy, it is the work phone of a grumpy businessman named Sam Roxton, but he agrees to share it with her, anyway. Such is I've Got Your Number by Sophie Kinsella, an extremely cute rom-com where two polar opposites slowly grow to fall for each other when in a forced proximity situation.

...A movie wouldn't do justice to the moments of quiet pining that happen between the two of them throughout the novel...

I've Got Your Number would be an excellent TV show, because it could show Poppy and Sam's separate lives over the course of a season, as they gradually begin to communicate more and more through the phone. Their romance is a true slow-burn, and a movie wouldn't do justice to the moments of quiet pining that happen between the two of them throughout the novel, as her wedding day draws closer.

7 'An Enchantment of Ravens'

By Margaret Rogerson

Image via Margaret K. Elderry Books

There is definitely a need for more television shows about faeries, and An Enchantment of Ravens would perfectly fill this void. This romantasy novel follows Isobel, a human and a very talented painter. In exchange for enchantments, she paints portraits of the fair folk, who are unable to do any human craft themselves. When Isobel accidentally paints sorrow in the eyes of the autumn prince, Rook, she finds herself in a dangerous situation.

There is definitely a need for more television shows about faeries, and An Enchantment of Ravens would perfectly fill this void.

As punishment for making him look weak, Rook brings Isobel with him to his kingdom to go on trial. The journey becomes an epic quest full of unexpected adventures, and along the way, Isobel and Rook slowly start to change their minds about each other. An Enchantment of Ravens would make for an excellent TV series. It has a beautiful fantasy setting, a sweet romance that develops over time, and an exciting quest that builds up to one dangerous event: Isobel's trial.

6 'One Last Stop'

By Casey McQuiston

Image via St. Martin's Griffin

After Red, White, & Royal Blue, it is common knowledge that Casey McQuiston novels make excellent adaptations. McQuiston's One Last Stop would be best adapted as a TV show instead of a movie, though, due to its time-travel elements and dynamic central friend group. One Last Stop follows August Landry, an isolated college student with a complicated family history, who moves to New York City looking for a fresh start. While regularly commuting on the subway, August meets Jane Su, a woman who is always there at the same time as her.

McQuiston's One Last Stop would be best adapted as a TV show instead of a movie, though, due to its time-travel elements and dynamic central friend group.

Unfortunately, the relationship can go nowhere, because Jane is actually from the '70s, and she's been trapped on the subway for as long as she can remember. While working at a local pancake restaurant and becoming friends with her new roommates, August spends her time trying to help Jane reignite memories from her past– even if it means that she will lose her. One Last Stop would be a perfect TV show, to show August and Jane's relationship developing over time, and it could even have a flashback episode dedicated to Jane's past.