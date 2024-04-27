The romance and thriller genres are both intriguing in their own right. When their elements are combined, they create some of the most captivating movies, such as Alfred Hitchcock's timeless classic, Vertigo. Typically, these films revolve around a couple, though the thriller aspects often take center stage rather than the romance itself.

While there are many different combinations of the individual romance and thriller genres, the mixing of the two is nothing short of fascinating, as proven over the years; audiences have been treated to plenty of incredible movies with gripping and surprising storylines and memorable character duos. To celebrate them, we look back at films like Vanilla Sky to the iconic Rebecca, and rank the 10 best romantic thrillers of all time.

10 'Vanilla Sky' (2001)

Director: Cameron Crowe

This American psychological thriller written and directed by Cameron Crowe is an English-language remake of Alejandro Amenábar's 1997 film, also starring Penélope Cruz, which fans of this film would likely enjoy (many believe it to be the best out of the two). The story follows Tom Cruise's self-indulgent, womanizing, and vain lead who finds his life shattered after a car accident alongside a lover.

This mind-bending, dark romance film offers audiences an unconventional take on the genre, featuring two talented actors at its center. Through its absorbing storyline and characters, Amenábar's psychological thriller manages to keep audiences intrigued, cementing itself as one of the best films to throw romance and thriller into the mix. In the meantime, it meditates about dreams and reality compellingly.

9 'Love Lies Bleeding' (2024)

Director: Rose Glass

Love Lies Bleeding was an anticipated 2024 film, and understandably so. With a certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes score, this enjoyable Rose Glass feature paints a refreshing love story between two women: reclusive gym manager Lou and ambitious bodybuilder Jackie, who is heading through town to Vegas to pursue her dreams. However, their bond is put to the test when it ignites violence.

The talented Kristen Stewart and Katy M. O'Brian are incredible and well-cast in each of their roles, portraying three-dimensional characters and bringing a layered relationship to life. The must-see romantic thriller Love Lies Bleeding is equally funny and exhilarating. The LGBTQ+ feature explores the fine line between love and hate while also tackling sensitive themes such as trauma.

Love Lies Bleeding Release Date March 8, 2024 Cast Anna Baryshnikov , Kristen Stewart Dave Franco , Katy M. O'Brian Runtime 104 minutes

8 'Victoria' (2015)

Director: Sebastian Schipper

While an overlooked low-budget feature, Sebastian Schipper's must-see Victoria is unexpectedly good, with an amazing leading performance from Laia Costa as a young Spanish woman who has recently moved to Berlin. In the romantic thriller, Victoria finds herself falling for a local guy (Frederick Lau) with surprising consequences as their night out with his friends eventually reveals.

Shot in a single continuous take (it took 3 attempts to get the film right) through the streets of Berlin, Schipper's movie perfectly highlights the accumulated exhaustion of getting into such a complicated circumstance. Victoria is not only a great romantic thriller with gripping suspense but also an amazing slice-of-life feature that invites audiences to step into the shoes of its lead for a while. At its core, the 2015 film is a meditation on emotion and human connection.

7 'Out of the Past' (1947)

Director: Jacques Tourneur

Jacques Torneur's stand-out film noir Out of the Past sees a private eye (Robert Mitchum) attempt to escape his past to run a gas station in a small town. However, his past catches up with him soon enough when he's ordered to meet with gambler Whit Sterling (Kirk Douglas). This leads Jeff to return to the big city of danger, corruption, and betrayal.

Adapted by Daniel Mainwaring (using the pseudonym Geoffrey Homes) from his 1946 novel Build My Gallows High, Out of the Past is most certainly a captivating film, and a quintessential example of the film noir genre that also blends romance and thriller with incredible results. While a tad underseen, this masterfully directed certified classic should be on every watchlist when it comes to must-see romance thriller films.

6 'Carlito’s Way' (1993)

Director: Brian De Palma

Directed by thriller master Brian De Palma and starring none other than the iconic Al Pacino, the crime thriller Carlito's Way tells the story of a Puerto Rican ex-convict who has just been released from prision and attempts to stay away from drugs and violence. In order to save enough money to get away from the city of N.Y., Carlito takes on the job of running a nightclub where he rekindles an old flame.

While it got mixed reviews from critics upon its release and didn't do fantastically at the box office, Carlito's Way has slowly become a cult classic and widely beloved by general cinephiles. It is not difficult to grasp why — among many other great elements, its doomed romantic twist to the gangster genre elevates De Palma's romance thriller movie to higher dimensions. The film was adapted from the novels Carlito's Way and After Hours by Judge Edwin Torres.

5 'Decision to Leave' (2022)

Director: Park Chan-wook

Often said to be one of the best Hitchcockian films not directed by Hitchcock, Decision to Leave is a Park Chan-wook romance thriller that follows a married detective (Park Hae-il) who gets too absorbed in the case he is investigating: a man's death in the mountains. This leads him to meet the late man's mysterious Chinese wife (Tang Wei), with whom he becomes slowly obsessed.

Decision to Leave is equally stylish and thought-provoking. It keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with its incredibly crafted, dark romance tale and suspenseful drama (in the same vein as last year's fan-favorite Anatomy of a Fall). While it's not, by any means, a confusing movie, the ambiguous film's atmospheric premise is not that accessible either — that is what makes it great. Be that as it may, it successfully earned a spot among the best films of 2022 and even scored an Oscar nomination.

Decision to Leave Release Date May 23, 2022 Cast Tang Wei , Park Hae-il Runtime 139

4 'Notorious' (1946)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Hitchcock's least Hitchockian movie, as some say, is a compelling film noir centering around the daughter of a convicted German spy (Ingrid Bergman) who is asked by American agents, including Cary Grant's charming agent T.R. Devlin, to gather information on a ring of German scientists. Needless to say, a romance develops between the two leads.

Filled with intense, memorable bits, Notorious is an incredible story about love and sacrifice that stands the test of time as one of the best romantic thrillers of all time. It's impossible to stay indifferent to Hitchcock's features, and this captivating 1946 flick is not any different. In addition to its film noir elements, Hitchcock's movie provides audiences with a memorable central love story, proving that he is a true master in his field once again.

Notorious (1946) Release Date September 6, 1946 Cast Cary Grant , Ingrid Bergman , Claude Rains , Leopoldine Konstantin , Louis Calhern Runtime 123 minutes

3 'Rebecca' (1940)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Rebecca was surprisingly the only movie by Hitchcock to ever win Best Picture. This Gothic romance movie centers around an insecure woman, played by Joan Fontaine, who makes an effort to adjust to her new role as an aristocrat's (Laurence Oliver) wife. Meanwhile, she tries to avoid being intimidated by his first wife's haunting spectral presence.

Hitchcock's obscure black-and-white film is still a major picture these days, and part of what makes the period piece so appealing is its Gothic narrative on top of the gorgeous cinematography. The thrilling and dark premise makes Rebecca stand tall among the best romantic thrillers and arguably even take the crown for the best Gothic romance film. The story is based on the iconic 1938 novel Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier.

2 'The Handmaiden' (2016)

Director: Park Chan-wook

Park Chan-wook's The Handmaiden does not fall short of expectations when compared to the filmmaker's incredible body of work. This must-see LGBTQ+ epic is set in Japanese-occupied Korea and follows a con man (Ha Jung-woo) who plans to seduce a Japanese heiress (Kim Min-hee) only to steal her inheritance. To do so, he recruits the help of pickpocket Sook-hee (Kim Tae-ri) o become Hideko's maid. But does his plan work out in the end?

As expected from the mind behind Oldboy, The Handmaiden is suspenseful and captivating, keeping the audiences' intrigue throughout with its twists and turns and the central love story that sweeps viewers off their feet. The visuals are quite impressive, too, and the characters are layered and three-dimensional; something that helps elevate its absorbing plot to higher ground. For these reasons, Chan-wook's movie is certainly a top-tier pick in the romantic thriller genre.

The Handmaiden Release Date June 1, 2016 Cast Min-hie Kim , Tae Ri Kim , Jung-woo Ha , Jin-woong Jo , Hae-suk Kim , So-ri Moon Runtime 145

1 'Vertigo' (1958)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Another must-see movie in the genre by the legendary filmmaker Hitchcock is Vertigo, a 1958 movie that blends the mystery, romance, and thriller genres with incredible results. Starring James Stewart and Kim Novak, the movie focuses on a San Francisco police detective who juggles wrestling with his demons and becoming obsessed with the beautiful woman he has been hired to investigate, who turns out may be disturbed.

Vertigo's legacy in the thriller genre is unmatched, so when the subject is romantic thrillers it is the obvious winner. Hitchcock's distinctive masterpiece is a truly hypnotizing film that will appeal to anyone who enjoys both genres and holds up quite well, enduring an influence on acclaimed contemporary films like Decision To Leave. Part of Vertigo's appeal has to do with its memorable, well-written characters and genuinely brilliant narrative.

Vertigo Release Date May 28, 1958 Cast James Stewart , Kim Novak , Barbara Bel Geddes , Tom Helmore , Henry Jones , Raymond Bailey Runtime 128

