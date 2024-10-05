Thanks to the heartwarming love stories at their center and the way that they sweep viewers off their feet, the romance genre is still one that resonates with global audiences. While plenty of iconic romantic movies have won over the hearts of many, television productions have proven to do the same just as easily, capturing all the yearning and longing in a way that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats binge-watching their favorite story.

Whether one is seeking an escape or a true romance enthusiast, picking the right romantic series can be an almost revitalizing experience. To make things a bit easier for readers, we look back at the best romance TV shows that explore the challenges, complexities, and all the timeless themes the genre encompasses, from period pieces like Bridgerton to contemporary love stories such as Normal People.

10 'Bridgerton' (2020)

Creator: Chris Van Dusen

Featuring a diverse cast that breaks traditional norms in the period drama genre, Bridgerton includes great acting performances and an engaging narrative to keep viewers invested. The story throws romance, drama, and intriguing character arcs into the mix, focusing on the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family as they navigate love and happiness in London high society.

Although this book-to-TV period adaptation may not be to everyone's taste — especially given how it incorporates contemporary aspects — Bridgerton makes for a fun time in front of the screen for romance enthusiasts who don't mind some historical inaccuracies, including the use of modern pop songs re-imagined in classical styles. The series is packed with passionate romance tales filled with tension and chemistry (Kate and Anthony are fan favorites) and compelling individual characters.

9 'One Day' (2024)

Creator: Nicole Taylor

Released just this year, Nicole Taylor's One Day stars The White Lotus' Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod and illustrates how Emma and Dexter's deep connection evolves throughout the years, starting from the first time that they meet on the night of their graduation.

Audiences who enjoy romance media that also explores self-discovery and tackles themes of fate and time may want to give this at times heartwrenching novel adaptation a go. On top of its high production quality — such as striking cinematography and great direction — One Day is elevated by strong performances by two talented stars with great chemistry who effectively bring their respective characters to life in a nuanced manner. It is easy to feel for and relate with both Emma and Dexter and the life experiences they go through.

8 'A Discovery of Witches' (2018 - 2022)

Creator: Deborah Harkness

While A Discovery of Witches leans towards the fantasy and mystery genres more, it is still considered a great show in the genre, particularly considering that romance is a significant aspect of the storyline. Based on the Deborah Harkness books, it follows historian and witch Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) as she accesses Ashmole 782 and is offered the help of vampire Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode).

Diana and Matthew's captivating relationship is at the heart of A Discovery of Witches' narrative, making it the perfect choice for anyone who is particularly keen on the "forbidden love" trope (in the show, vampires and witches are enemies, which automatically adds a layer of intensity to the protagonists' bond). Not only does the series focus on their relationship, but it also depicts the challenges and growth they undergo in their respective worlds.

7 'Interview With the Vampire' (2022 -)

Creator: Rolin Jones

Despite being mostly labeled as a horror and period drama, Interview with the Vampire incorporates heavy romance elements that make it a valid pick when it comes to the best romance shows. Based on Anne Rice's iconic novel, it follows Louis de Pointe's (Jacob Anderson) epic story of love, blood, and immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

An entertaining queer pick and refreshing take on the vampire tale just in time for Halloween, Interview with the Vampire is a great exploration of complex relationships focusing on the bond between Louis and Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). It meditates on love, obsession, power dynamics, and desire in an engrossing way, featuring a stunning Gothic vampire visual style that complements its themes quite well.

6 'Sex and the City' (1998 - 2004)

Creator: Darren Star

After all these years, Sex and the City remains a must-see film in the comedy category, appealing to a newer generation thanks to the timelessness of the topics it tackles, as well as its memorable lead characters. It sees four New Yorkers (Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon) gossiping about their sex lives (or the lack of one) and navigating through life as a woman in the late 1990s.

Whether one is a fan of fashion, rom-coms, or is simply looking for a lighthearted and humorous, female-centric show to cozy with, Sex and the City may be a good choice. While it may not represent every aspect of the genre, the fun relationship dynamics featured in the iconic series are engaging enough to get audiences invested and keep boredom at bay, with Carrie and Mr. Big being major standouts.

5 'Heartstopper' (2022 -)

Creator: Alice Oseman

There are many reasons why Heartstopper ranks high among the best romance shows of all time, ranging from its authentic LGBTQ+ representation that illustrates queer love to its well-developed characters and their relationships. The 2022 series sees two young men, Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) made to sit together in class. Their relationship evolves over time, but Charlie doesn't believe he has a chance.

Although also emotional, Heartstopper's heartwarming and optimistic narrative understandably draws people in, particularly because of how well it deals with themes of self-acceptance, promoting love and kindness and resonating with many audience members. Additionally, aside from the relatable characters, central relationship, and great performances, part of what makes the show uplifting is its bright and colorful visual style.

4 'Crash Landing on You' (2019 -)

Creator: Studio Dragon

Although many K-Dramas could make it to this list, the real-life inspired Crash Landing on You is widely regarded as one of the best — it's not difficult to grasp why. It tells the top-secret story of an heiress (Son Ye-jin) who made an emergency landing in North Korea, and a North Korean special officer (Hyun Bin) who falls in love with her.

Benefiting from a unique premise and solid chemistry between the two leads, this K-Drama has easily become a must-see that has captured the attention of romance lovers mainly for how it explores love and sacrifice. While it centers on the well-developed relationship between the two characters, Crash Landing on You also focuses on their individual journeys, providing an educational glimpse into the differences between South and North Korea in the meantime.

3 'Pride and Prejudice' (1995)

Creator: Andrew Davies

While the 2005 movie dominates the scene, Andrew Davies' miniseries adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved novel is also worth watching, especially considering how influential and how much of a landmark it is. Starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle, it illustrates the tumultuous relationship between the opinionated Elizabeth Bennet and the haughty Mr. Darcy.

Pride and Prejudice's memorable characters and faithful novel adaptation — which perfectly captures the book's essence — help cement the show as an unforgettable one in the category, having convinced many that it is the best take on the iconic love tale so far. Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle are wonderful in their acclaimed roles, successfully and beautifully bringing this timeless tale of personal growth to life.

2 'Outlander' (2014 -)

Creator: Ronald D. Moore

This genre-bending love story transcends time and place. It sees Caitríona Balfe's World War II nurse, Claire Beauchamp Randall, mysteriously go back in time to Scotland in 1743. In a quest for self-discovery and survival, she meets a Highland warrior (Sam Heughan), with whom she forges a unique connection.

Claire and Jamie's passionate love story will understandably go down as one of the most beloved on television, with the time-travel elements adding complexity to their bond — especially as Claire is actually married in the present. Furthermore, Outlander counts on a well-written storyline set against the backdrop of historical events and weaving in themes of loyalty and sacrifice, painting Claire and Jamie's all-consuming connection as a powerful force that will get through any challenge.

Outlander Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin Seasons 8

1 'Normal People' (2020)

Creator: Sally Rooney

Normal People had people binge-watching romance television during very dark times and remains a highly beloved miniseries. Featuring breakthrough performances from Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, the Sally Rooney adaptation follows Marianne and Connell, who come from different backgrounds but the same small town in Ireland, as they weave in and out of each other's lives.

While aimed at a young adult audience, the critically acclaimed Normal People will probably appeal to broader audiences, including older viewers, too, thanks to the realistic and complex way it depicts the central relationship. At its core, the character-driven, at times heartbreaking Normal People is not only about young love but also about identity, focusing on Marianne and Connell's journeys through the years.

